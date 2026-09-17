The 50 Very Best Things to Buy for Your Home If You're Design-Inclined and Getting Ready for the Cozy Season

In many ways, September is the most exciting time of the year for design. New collections are launched, styling gets more layered, and the cooler weather brings our attention back inside and towards our interiors. If yours feel slightly neglected, oh do I have the thing for you: the latest instalment of The Fifty, my quarterly round-up of the newest, coolest, and sometimes quirkiest things to buy for your home for the season ahead.

You can expect lots of lamps, cozy layers for the floor, sofa, and bed, scents, side tables, and even stylish snacks (they're a thing — trust me). These are the sort of pieces that will make staying inside for so many more hours of the day feel like a pleasure, not punishment. I promise.

Particular standouts include the Handcarved Wooden Tiger Side Table from Graham & Green (characterful, but still cool), the OKA Brammell Candle Holder with its old-world charm, and Anthropologie's Estella Cotton Woven Throw Blanket, which I'd personally hang on my wall. There's KitchenAid's new Luminaire mixer, too, and a piece from Pierce & Ward's collaboration with West Elm, so if you're on the hunt for a gift (for someone else or yourself), you've come to the very best place.

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