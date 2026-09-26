One of Our Top-Rated Bedding Brands Just Launched a Sateen Sheet Set — Here’s Why You Should Care

Not only does it feel so silky to the touch, but it's inked in one of autumn's sexiest colors

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A deep brown-burgundy cotton sateen duvet set from Rise &amp; Fall styled on a bed in the middle of a white bedroom beside a steel side table
Tell me you don't want to tuck yourself into these silky sateen sheets, I dare you!
(Image credit: Rise & Fall)

As soon as there's a chill in the air, I start spending more time focusing on how my home feels. One of the first spaces under examination is my bedroom, starting with the easiest spruce-up — my bedscape. So, when I heard news of Rise & Fall's Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen Duvet Set, I had to see if it was as good as their warm-weather bedding.

And let me start by saying it's such a sumptuous way to dress your bed for fall. The buttery-soft cotton sateen is dipped in a beautifully deep brown, complete with refined Oxford piping.

So, here's why I'm recommending the set to anyone buying bedding right now, and I've also included some more cotton sateen bedding alternatives in case it flies off the shelves before you can grab yourself a set.

You can never have too much toon bedding! And H&M's muslin bedding was the latest to cross our tables for a review. Spoiler alert — it's dreamily cozy!

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.