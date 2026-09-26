One of Our Top-Rated Bedding Brands Just Launched a Sateen Sheet Set — Here’s Why You Should Care
Not only does it feel so silky to the touch, but it's inked in one of autumn's sexiest colors
As soon as there's a chill in the air, I start spending more time focusing on how my home feels. One of the first spaces under examination is my bedroom, starting with the easiest spruce-up — my bedscape. So, when I heard news of Rise & Fall's Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen Duvet Set, I had to see if it was as good as their warm-weather bedding.
And let me start by saying it's such a sumptuous way to dress your bed for fall. The buttery-soft cotton sateen is dipped in a beautifully deep brown, complete with refined Oxford piping.
So, here's why I'm recommending the set to anyone buying bedding right now, and I've also included some more cotton sateen bedding alternatives in case it flies off the shelves before you can grab yourself a set.
Whenever anyone asks me for bedding recommendations, one of the first names to slip out is Rise & Fall. And while Rise & Fall's Crisp & Cool set is a staple in my bedroom, this new cotton sateen number is my new favorite for a fall reset. I tend to strictly sleep on silk pillows, but the velvety feel of this fabric has made me reconsider. The Oxford piping makes it feel like I'm tucking into a hotel bed, and it's one of the more affordable sustainably made luxury sets to choose from.
Another sign Rise & Fall was in an autumn state of mind with this new drop is this gorgeous golden olive set. Even just the Soft & Smooth Pillowcases will elevate your bed recipes.
Aside from being dipped in one of the best colors for sleep, this icy blue set is another wonderfully silky bundle to treat your bedroom to.
You can curate a fall bedroom vibe without leaning on a darker color palette. This neutral feels on-trend for the season.
Sometimes all you want is to feel like you're at a staycation in your own home. And to indulge in this hotel bed aesthetic, a crisp set like this is a brilliant first step.
You can never go wrong with a blue bedscape. Plus, if you're detoxing your home, this 100% cotton set is an easy way to a healthier space.
You can never have too much toon bedding! And H&M's muslin bedding was the latest to cross our tables for a review. Spoiler alert — it's dreamily cozy!
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.