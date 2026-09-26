One of Our Top-Rated Bedding Brands Just Launched a Sateen Sheet Set — Here’s Why You Should Care

As soon as there's a chill in the air, I start spending more time focusing on how my home feels. One of the first spaces under examination is my bedroom, starting with the easiest spruce-up — my bedscape. So, when I heard news of Rise & Fall's Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen Duvet Set, I had to see if it was as good as their warm-weather bedding.

And let me start by saying it's such a sumptuous way to dress your bed for fall. The buttery-soft cotton sateen is dipped in a beautifully deep brown, complete with refined Oxford piping.

So, here's why I'm recommending the set to anyone buying bedding right now, and I've also included some more cotton sateen bedding alternatives in case it flies off the shelves before you can grab yourself a set.

Rise & Fall Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen King Duvet Set in Umber Deep Clay Piping £180 at Rise&Fall Whenever anyone asks me for bedding recommendations, one of the first names to slip out is Rise & Fall. And while Rise & Fall's Crisp & Cool set is a staple in my bedroom, this new cotton sateen number is my new favorite for a fall reset. I tend to strictly sleep on silk pillows, but the velvety feel of this fabric has made me reconsider. The Oxford piping makes it feel like I'm tucking into a hotel bed, and it's one of the more affordable sustainably made luxury sets to choose from.

You can never have too much toon bedding! And H&M's muslin bedding was the latest to cross our tables for a review. Spoiler alert — it's dreamily cozy!

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