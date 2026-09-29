There is something intrinsic to autumn that calls for a mindset reset. It might be the experience of watching trees shed their leaves, the start of a new school and work year, or the days getting darker as we brace for the coldest months, but it is in moments like this one that the home and, particularly, our bedroom, become even more meaningful, prompting up to readapt to the changes around us. While the outside world gets more and more hostile, the domestic sphere transforms into the ultimate cocoon to pamper us amidst all the gloominess, starting with the objects, textiles, fragrance, and garments that populate the area around our bed.

While I was never the person to redecorate a room, let alone a full interior, to match the mood of the season by sticking to seasonal styling ideas and tips, I have always found the thought of preparing for the darkest weeks in the year through ad hoc fashion, design, and scent measures deeply comforting, as if curating the atmosphere of the space I would use to recharge at the end of the day could help me ease the toll those have on me — a serial meteopath — over the weeks.

I did it back then, first as a high school student and as a university fresher, as I do it today, as a young professional and lifestyle editor. What I look for in my autumn-proof upgrades is always the same: uplifting designs imbued with the joy, warmth, and softness needed to keep me going. And that's exactly what this edit of sleep finds, bringing together some of our favorite lifestyle brands across bedding, loungewear, and home fragrance, does best: giving you a reason to put your style and wellbeing before anything else. Scroll to discover how we like to get into bed.

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