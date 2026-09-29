12 Things People With Cozy, Atmospheric Bedrooms Have in Them in Autumn — From Silk Masks to Plush Linens
Our lifestyle editor's seasonal hit list has just landed, and it's all about finding calm in softness
There is something intrinsic to autumn that calls for a mindset reset. It might be the experience of watching trees shed their leaves, the start of a new school and work year, or the days getting darker as we brace for the coldest months, but it is in moments like this one that the home and, particularly, our bedroom, become even more meaningful, prompting up to readapt to the changes around us. While the outside world gets more and more hostile, the domestic sphere transforms into the ultimate cocoon to pamper us amidst all the gloominess, starting with the objects, textiles, fragrance, and garments that populate the area around our bed.
While I was never the person to redecorate a room, let alone a full interior, to match the mood of the season by sticking to seasonal styling ideas and tips, I have always found the thought of preparing for the darkest weeks in the year through ad hoc fashion, design, and scent measures deeply comforting, as if curating the atmosphere of the space I would use to recharge at the end of the day could help me ease the toll those have on me — a serial meteopath — over the weeks.
I did it back then, first as a high school student and as a university fresher, as I do it today, as a young professional and lifestyle editor. What I look for in my autumn-proof upgrades is always the same: uplifting designs imbued with the joy, warmth, and softness needed to keep me going. And that's exactly what this edit of sleep finds, bringing together some of our favorite lifestyle brands across bedding, loungewear, and home fragrance, does best: giving you a reason to put your style and wellbeing before anything else. Scroll to discover how we like to get into bed.
Cult fashion label Damson Madder just launched a new loungewear collection, and I absolutely love the way it blurs the lines between sleepwear and everyday casual-chic attire. One of our favorite pajama brands out there, it is the sort of fashion house to rely on for some truly irreverent night buys. I am especially into this Ruby Violet Strip PJ set, which works wonders with Livingetc's own palette, and comes complete with two tops doubling up as everyday wear and matching stripy trousers.
Everyone knows about the health and sleep benefits of resting with an eye mask placed on your forehead, but fewer people talk about the sense of ritual that doing so can bring into your life. Now integrated into many of the best hotels' 'winding down' treatments, sleep masks are having a moment. This artisanal one, crafted by Studio Shamshiri for ABASK, combines the softness of silk with the warmth of cashmere for the ultimate beauty sleep.
Nothing screams 'autumn' more than an enveloping robe, bonus point if carrying the tones of the season all over its fabric, and this Piglet in Bed number has caught my eye for its loose-fitting design and warming aesthetic. Compared to lighter models, it won't need ironing. Instead, it will look the part when left on your door hangers at the end, or the start, of a new day, becoming an unexpected room upgrade.
If there's one thing that a trip to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign 2026 taught me this year, it is that no brand does Nordic eccentricity better than Finnish label Marimekko. These cotton slippers in pink and red floral motifs are perfect for bringing the beauty of the outdoors in while inserting that element of wit, humor, and play the atelier has been synonymous with into your routine.
Crashed leaves are perhaps the OG smell of autumn, and so it only makes sense that my nose seeks some forest-inspired home fragrances as the weather switches. Packed with cedarwood, olive leaf, and white musk notes, this Earl of East option will get you that atmospheric effect without breaking the bank. The essential bottle design is beautiful and understated, and will blend seamlessly into the curated object selection on your shelves.
It is, really, only a rug, but this tufted piece by Ferm Living instantly reminded me of the textural creations of Swedish artist Alfhild Sarah Külper, which are among my PAD London must-sees this year (check our edit of things to do in London in October for more such highlights). I love the idea of adding extra texture and shapeliness into the design of a bedroom in time for autumn, and there is nothing I hate more than standing on a cold floor first thing in the morning. This Norte Rug takes the issue away while giving the space an art-like quality.
Speaking of cold feet in the morning... I fell for Pairs Socks' iconic aesthetic the moment I stumbled upon it a few weeks back. The quirky selection of colors available on the site reflects the ongoing fashion trends for bold footwear and, in a way, marries the more extravagant aesthetic we have also seen surfacing in the interior space. Crafted from Merino wool, this set of three sock pairs is a steal and won't go unobserved.
Incense, candles, and reed diffusers are all part of my winding down process, though it's the first of the list that helps me relax most at the end of a long day. Incredibly cheap and stylish, this H&M incense holder and papyrous oud sticks set is perfect for a suffused bedroom ambiance where reading, unwinding, and dosing off come natural, not forcibly.
A certain sleepiness comes naturally with the colder season, but one thing I love doing to make the most of my downtime is swapping thin curtains for chunkier, earthier ones at the end of summer. These ATT PYNTA terracotta ones are as impactful when used as traditional curtains as they are when employed as artwork backgrounds or room dividers (as seen above).
Bedding is another thing I absolutely adore revamping ahead of the colder months of the year. These ribbon-edged pillowcases by TOAST add a certain romance to every bedroom, marrying the striped aesthetic we have seen trending recently and that, honestly, I don't think will ever grow old. I always go for cotton over synthetic fabric, and, for that, TOAST's full collection is perfect, with natural fibers picked over everything else. The neutral palette of the design is ideal to bring a sense of balance even to the most crowded of bedrooms, and goes nicely with wooden bed frames like mine.
Another highlight of this year's 3daysofdesign festival was Danish brand Tekla's stunning reinterpretation of period broderie anglaise, stunningly captured by this white-washed duvet cover. For me, autumn is all about texture and movement: this bedding linen has both, its hem perfect to infuse a sense of poetry and girliness into the bedroom, its lightness ensuring the sleep experience is crisp and fresh.
Last but not least on my autumn hit list is a butter yellow bedspread by Livingetc favorite Nordic Knotes, because if butter doesn't make you calm, what does? I love to use color-blocked fabrics and furniture pieces interspersed with patterned accents throughout my home, and the colder season is the perfect moment to mix the two up. What I loved about this bed linen specifically was its slightly retro look, oversizedness, and thickness, perfect for those who don't want to end up cover-less at any point in the night.
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Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Production Journalist, Sub-Editor, and Writer on the Life & Arts desk of Financial Times. Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in several books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, i-D, PAPER, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent, among many others.