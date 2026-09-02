September always makes me want to reset my bedroom a little. Not a complete redesign, just the kind of small seasonal switch that makes getting into bed feel noticeably better as the evenings start getting cooler. Fresh bedding is usually where I start.

The John Lewis bedding range is a good place to start on your hunt, especially if you like to keep things a little more pared back. Keep things ultra calm with soft whites, oatmeals, and earthy neutrals, but even where there's a little more personality, in the approach to pattern and richer seasonal colors, its best designs still read minimalist and understated.

What feels particularly relevant for fall is the move toward beds that look more layered and less perfectly matched. Some of the biggest bedding trends are all about mixing texture, subtle pattern and tonal color, which makes even simple bedding feel much more elevated and inviting. John Lewis is also one of the names I tend to come back to when thinking about where to buy bedding, simply because the selection covers so many different styles and price points in one place.

And once you’ve found the right sheets and duvet covers, the styling is what really finishes it. Knowing how to make a bed so it feels relaxed rather than overly styled can completely change the room, whether that means adding one textured throw, layering pillows in different proportions, or letting linen stay slightly rumpled instead of trying to make everything look hotel-perfect.

If you’ve been staring at your bedroom thinking it needs something but can’t quite work out what, Design Lab by Livingetc can help you pull the whole look together, from bedding and lighting to those finishing pieces that make a room feel more personal.

And if your saved folder is already filling up with ideas for fall, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter — consider it a regular edit of the interiors, trends and design finds actually worth making room for.

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