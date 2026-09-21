5 Changes People Who Love Autumn Will Always Subconsciously Make to Their Homes in September

Don't get me wrong — I love summer. But after three months of its sweltering heat, autumn's cooler, slightly shorter days, and my weekly menu spanning beyond cold salads is a welcome change. There's also an unspoken pull to retreat indoors. I find myself becoming increasingly house-proud as I dust over surfaces, rearrange my homewares, and cozy up under blankets.

If spring and summer call for bright florals and light, breezy fabrics, autumn signals deeper tones and lots of texture. However, autumn decorating can be more sophisticated than the obvious swaps.

I asked designers what changes they subconsciously make to their homes to welcome the season, and these are the five things that will make your home feel autumnal — and none of them are naff.

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1. Make Evenings the Focus

Intimate corners and cozy spaces are the hallmarks of autumn. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio.)

As the long stretches of sunlight slowly fade and autumn brings forth its shorter, cooler days, we naturally begin to retreat indoors earlier. While summer and spring are all about time spent in the sun and drawn-out lunches, autumn and winter bring the focus onto cozier, more intimate moments.

"September doesn’t usually change a home’s layout; it changes how it’s inhabited," explains interior designer Noyan Berkman. "As daylight shortens, people instinctively begin designing their evenings rather than their rooms."

While Noyan says creating "pools of light" to create cozy, intimate areas is key here, this could even extend so far as bringing furniture pieces together to create a sense of physical closeness, says Greg Natale.

"This can be enhanced with extra floor or table lamps, which provide a warmer glow to the living room space as the days shorten, while rugs introduce much-needed warmth underfoot," he adds.

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Shona Joy of Smac Studio agrees, saying she tends to lean into the objects and systems around her to create atmosphere and mood as the evenings get longer.

"I think the record player is a great example," she says, "I'm imagining making an evening out of dimming the lights, putting the record player on, and leaning into the depth of autumn weather."

John Lewis Audio-Technica Bluetooth USB Conversion Turntable £329 at John Lewis

2. Bring Nature Inside In Unexpected Ways

Lisa Worth says autumn signals a swap from the playful florals of spring and summer to something more grounding. (Image credit: Niamh Barry. Design: Lisa Worth.)

This is not about switching from spring florals to autumnal hues — and it's certainly not about kitsch pumpkin decor. Instead, says Lisa Worth of Worth Homes, use dried foliage, branches, and deep, dark greens.

"The feeling shifts from freshness to richness — from the fleeting beauty of summer to something more grounded and enduring," she explains.

Aside from actual pieces of nature, autumn can be welcomed in more nuanced ways. Mimicking the lack of light, for example, can create a sense of warmth. "Coming into autumn, it’s always nice to dim the lights," says Claire Ferguson of Grove Interiors.

Creating layers of light allows you to reduce reliance on big, bright overheads and instead allows sconces, floor lamps, table lamps, and statement pendants to (literally) shine.

"I put everything on dimmers to control the atmosphere as the days get shorter," says Mariam Grace of the eponymous Mariam Grace Design. "Even in the kitchen, using integrated under-cabinet lighting can instantly make the space feel warmer and cozier — perfect for soup season!"

Mariam also recommends warm bulbs and softer, diffused lampshades. Think linen, natural fibers, or amber glass. "It's a subtle shift, but changing where your light comes from and lowering it closer to eye level can completely change how intimate a room feels. Pair this with a fireplace and some candles...chef's kiss!"

Abask Kilzi The Feather Fiberglass and Japanese Paper Table Lamp £2,500 at ABASK

Claire Ferguson Social Links Navigation Director at Grove Interiors Though based in London, Grove Interiors has projects dotted across many countries. Founders Claire Ferguson and Sophie Skinner approach interiors with a flexible mindset and the aim to tailor each space to its inhabitant's lifestyle.

Mariam Grace Social Links Navigation Founder, Mariam Grace Design According to her website, Mariam Grace wears many hats — and likes it that way. This multi-talented creative has qualifications and experience in architecture, interior design, furniture design, graphic design, and styling, making her a key voice in the industry. Her interior projects respond to human behaviors, capture moods, and find the sweet spot between creativity and structure.

3. Rooms Become Destinations

Rather than flowing with ease from indoors to out, autumn invites retreat and encourages us to gather in certain spaces — especially the kitchen. (Image credit: Madeline Tolle. Design: Mariam Grace Design.)

During the warmer months, people tend to move throughout the home, and indoor and outdoor zones are treated as one and the same.

"In September, that behaviour subtly changes," notes Noyan. "Certain areas naturally become destinations: a favorite chair beside a lamp, the dining table set for everyday meals, or a quiet corner that invites you to slow down. The focus shifts from occupying the whole house to enjoying specific moments within it."

This is especially true of the kitchen, says Lisa, which regains its crown as the heart of the home. "The kitchen shifts with the season, becoming less about simply preparing food and more about gathering, lingering, and reconnecting." So dress it that way.

4. Materials and Colors Become Deeper and Abundant

Tactile materials come to the fore as we depart from spring: think velvet, pile fabrics, and wool. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

Texture, color — and lots of it — is a beautiful way to welcome the new season. It needn't be as on the nose as orange and rust, says Lisa, but can extend to tobacco, olive, chocolate, oxblood, camel, and caramel hues — a palette that feels "quieter, deeper and more enveloping".

Similarly, textures are swapped. Linen is traded for wool or velvet; baskets holding chunky knits appear; embroidery and larger pile fabrics come out, says Claire.

Reflection, too, becomes important as surfaces begin interacting with the light differently. "Mirrors, polished metals, and glass no longer make a room feel larger—they make it feel warmer, quieter, and more atmospheric as evenings become longer," explains Noyan.

5. Everyday Objects Become Ritual, Not Decoration

Creating spaces to celebrate daily rituals becomes an innate part of the year's cooler months. (Image credit: Nick Smith Photography. Design: Grove Interiors.)

The end of summer coincides with the end of the holiday period, and as routines are re-established, decorative objects become part of everyday life, says Noyan.

Books are placed back on the coffee table, candles are lit rather than left, throws are kept within reach, and a favorite ceramic is used daily. "The home feels more intentional because familiar objects begin serving a purpose again," says Noyan.

Similarly, small moments are ones to be celebrated, says Claire. "It is nice to create an atmosphere of social ceremony in the form of afternoon tea, or evening cocktails to put you in mind of time spent together indoors."



So, it's time to hunker down, cozy up, switch up your palette, and dim the lights as we welcome the new season.

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