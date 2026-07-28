Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Sleep

A beautifully designed bedroom should do more than look inviting — it should actively help you rest. As our understanding of sleep continues to evolve, so too does the way we furnish our most private spaces, with every layer, from bedding to bedside furniture, contributing to an environment that feels calm, comfortable and restorative.

Sadly, a good night's sleep is created through a series of thoughtful decisions rather than one magic solution (we all wish we could just wave a magic wand in this department).

So our Style Award judges were drawn to pieces that make everyday rituals feel just that little bit more special, whether it's slipping into beautifully crafted linen, breathing cleaner air through the night or waking up beside furniture that brings joy before you've even had your morning coffee.

Best in Class: Amber Cora Stripe bed linen by Secret Linen Store

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Secret Linen Store’s linen has always felt particularly good — it comes from trusted sources in Europe, is as sustainable as possible and has a certain weft to it that is both light and satisfyingly strong at the same time.

The Amber Cora Stripe collection manages to bring together what the brand does best — a smart array of colours in a chic yet playful design. "We’re seeing a move away from standard plain white linen, as people want more characterful homes," says editor Pip Rich, "and this is a perfect example of why."

Shop the collection.

Collection: Build Your Own Bedding Bundle™ by Bed Threads

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

We’ve often felt bedding sets should match, and the best come in pairs. Two pillows in one colour, two in another, and a duvet that matches the sheet. But whatever your preference, the Build Your Own Bedding Bundle™ allows you to curate your own look.

"There is a freedom here that is really enticing, that makes bedding shopping very personal," says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

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Bedding: Cloud duvet by Panda London

(Image credit: Panda London)

What makes a good duvet? Something that manages to be soft and light yet cosy and cosseting, and always keeps you at the right temperature. Step forward Panda London and its lovely Cloud duvet.

Made with organic bamboo, it feels like down feathers but is so much more sustainable and affordable to source. "It’s really hard to believe what this is made from as it feels so wonderful and fluffy," says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

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Tech: HushJet™ compact purifier by Dyson

(Image credit: Dyson)

Despite being no bigger than a wastepaper bin, the HushJet™ compact purifier can clean the air in a room up to 100 square metres. The fully sealed, hi-tech machine captures and traps pollutants, allergens and mould spores, and it’s ultra-quiet, too, even at full power.

"This is so smart, and very useful during hay fever season as it’s particularly good at trapping pollen in the air," says Livingetc.com's editor Hugh Metcalf.

Shop the purifier.

Furniture: Judarn Hale bedside table by Anthropologie

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

You can rely on Anthropologie to bring a collection this characterful to the British high street. Covered in a print inspired by Italian tapestry that appears on beds, tables, cabinetry and desks, it’s the bedside table that stood out to our judges.

"We’re not really used to seeing decorative nightstands — this bedside table would be a joy to wake up to each morning," says Emma.

Shop the bedside table.

See the full list of Livingetc Style Awards 2026 winners.