Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Outdoor

Outdoor living has grown up. As the weather gets hotter and the summers get longer, any outdoor areas we have become increasingly important. It's why they are no longer treated as a seasonal afterthought, and why terraces, balconies and gardens are being designed with the same care and personality as our interiors. To reflect that, the best outdoor pieces now blur the boundary between inside and out, bringing together beautiful materials, enduring craftsmanship and the performance needed to withstand the elements without sacrificing style.

In this year's list of Style Awards winners. the outdoor fabrics are softer, richer and more tactile than ever before, often indistinguishable from the textiles we'd happily use in a living room. Furniture is lighter, more comfortable and designed to adapt effortlessly between dining, lounging and relaxing. Portable lighting creates atmosphere long after the sun goes down, while clever outdoor cooking innovations continue to transform gardens into destinations for entertaining rather than simply places to barbecue. And they all help you make the most of every warm evening and every precious moment spent in the open air.

Best in Class: Lipari fabric by Rubelli

(Image credit: Rubelli)

Think of striped outdoor furniture and the mind invariably goes to the broad lines on a classic British deckchair. But Italian fabric house Rubelli has reinterpreted the look with a slimmer line for its smart and gorgeous Lipari collection.

It’s a pleasingly slubby fabric that has a soft tactility, belying the fact it’s water-repellent (and can withstand splashes from a chlorinated pool, too). "It would be just wonderful on an indoor sofa, and that’s the benchmark for an outdoor fabric these days," says editor Pip Rich.

See the collection.

Lighting: Stefan lantern by Pooky x The Novogratz

(Image credit: Pooky)

Designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz feel like part of Livingetc’s DNA — we’ve featured their projects since the early days of our launch. We love their way of blending art and design, and this design’s zesty colours and sharp little hats are sure to give any outdoor space a bit of edge.

"I’m enjoying how this takes the traditional lantern silhouette and updates it for a modern garden," says interiors editor Emma Breislin.

Shop the lantern.

Furniture: Bovik armchair by Grythyttan Stålmöbler

Don’t be fooled by the wood and metal frame of the new Bovik chair from 131-year-old Swedish brand Grythyttan Stålmöbler. It may look rigid, but the seat has just the right amount of bounce — that little give that is almost like sitting in a rocking chair, but is so much smarter and more contemporary.

"This chair is so comfortable, I could happily sit in it all afternoon," says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri.

Shop the chair.

Lifestyle: Dome (Gen 2) pizza oven by Gozney

(Image credit: Gozney)

We’ve recognised the Gozney offering before in previous awards but the Dome (Gen 2) takes everything we loved and makes it even better. This design has more room to cook (with capacity for up to three pizzas at once), digital controls and hybrid fuel capability.

"It’s the perfect thing to have going when your friends come over — so easy to use and so impressive," says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.

Shop the oven.

See the full list of Livingetc Style Awards 2026 winners.