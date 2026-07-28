Let’s be honest, finding the right bedroom dresser is one of the harder design decisions to make. You want something that feels visually balanced, works as a long-term investment, and has enough presence to become a focal point rather than just another bedroom storage piece. Then there’s proportion, which can completely change how a room feels. It’s a lot to consider.

Before falling for a particular style, I’d always start by thinking about what you’ll actually be storing and how much space you have to work with. A smaller bedroom often benefits from a taller dresser that maximizes storage without taking over the room, while a larger empty wall is the perfect opportunity for a six- or nine-drawer dresser that can anchor the space beautifully. One of my favorite options is IKEA's new ANKARUDDEN chest of drawers. It's a great example of a design that works harder than it looks, with hidden inner drawers for smaller essentials while still maintaining a clean, Scandinavian silhouette.

Here, I’ve curated the best dressers below to make the search a little easier, whether you’re drawn to something sculptural, minimal, a statement, or quietly understated. My biggest styling tip? Figure out the size you need first. Getting the proportions right is what makes every other design decision fall into place. Once you’ve found the perfect dresser, start here with how to organize dresser drawers to make the most of it.

One of my favorite things about bringing an extra surface into a bedroom is the styling moment it creates. Once you’ve found the right dresser, it can hold a lamp, artwork, books, or a few objects that make the room feel more personal. But first, you need to find the piece itself.

If you’re still searching for the right size, style, or proportions, that’s where Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help. Send us your dimensions, budget, and a description of what you’re looking for, and I’ll curate a tailored shortlist to help point you toward the right one.



For more thoughtful design advice, and pieces worth knowing about, subscribe to our newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors