Shopping for the best bedding can feel surprisingly overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for breathable cotton bedding, cooling bedding for hot sleepers, soft linen bedding or a duvet cover that instantly makes your bedroom feel more inviting, there’s no shortage of choice. If you’re still deciding where to shop, our guide on where to buy bedding rounds up some of the best retailers for every budget, style and sleep preference. But if M&S has caught your eye, or you’re simply looking for bedding that delivers on both quality and value, I’ve already done the scrolling for you.

One of the reasons I keep coming back to M&S’s Bedding Department is the variety. Alongside crisp cotton bedding, you’ll find relaxed linen, temperature-regulating Lyocell, washed cotton, sateen weaves and timeless neutral color palettes that suit almost every bedroom style. It’s one of those retailers that manages to balance comfort, quality and accessible prices, making it easy to refresh your bed without compromising on style.

If linen bedding is at the top of your wishlist, I’d also recommend reading our Marks and Spencer’s linen bedding review, where we put one of the brand’s most popular collections to the test. It’s a helpful read if you’re weighing up whether linen is the right choice for the way you sleep, and what you can expect before investing.

The best bedding isn’t always the most expensive — it’s the bedding you’ll genuinely look forward to climbing into every night.

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