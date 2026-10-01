Corner Sofas Can Make a Living Room Feel "Rigid" — But This ‘Bean-Shaped’ Seat Is the Softer, More Welcoming Option, Says a Designer
A subtle curve in your sectional creates a "sense of continuity, allowing the different elements to connect naturally rather than feeling separate or rigid"
How different can the shape of a sectional sofa really get? These are typically styles made for lounging, consuming a large amount of the room with the structural L-shape. But sometimes a space doesn't call for such a strong angle; the design style is more flowing, organic. But when you still want a sofa with ample seating, what shape are you left with? Well, an Art Nouveau home in Vienna has opted for a curved, 'bean shape' over the typical L, and it really works.
"The shape of the sofa was designed to 'soften' the irregular lines of the space and create a more harmonious sense of proportion," explains Yana Molodykh, the Ukrainian-based designer of this Viennese home. Rather than designing a room and picking a sofa style separately, the two were considered in tandem. The bean-shaped sofa's "curved silhouette echoes the wave-like form of the custom cabinet in the living room, while also recalling the flowing, whiplash line characteristic of Art Nouveau," says Yana.
So while the L-shaped sectional often works, sometimes it pays to think of the design of your room as a harmonious whole. Because sometimes, that tried-and-true sofa shape can read a bit clichéd when the room could really benefit from a touch of out-of-the-box design. Here's why the bean-shape makes for a more welcoming and cozy living room — and why it might just be the sofa trend for 2027.
What led the designer to veer away from a traditional L-shape? "I wanted the sofa to feel as though it belonged naturally to the architecture, almost continuing the movement of the room rather than introducing a contrasting, rigid form," Yana Molodykh explains.
She looked to the Art Nouveau design style when renovating this home, which played a part in this decision as well. A major part of Art Nouveau is movement and organic motifs, and a slight curve hints at both the traditional style while still feeling modern.
If you are working with other furniture, detailing, or shapes that have a natural movement to them, this sofa shape continues that conversation where an L-shape would cut through it. Plus, this bean shape is really great for small living room layouts: the softness gives off a gentleness of form, making for a more welcoming space without dominating the room.
Yana Molodykh is an interior designer based in Ukraine. For over fifteen years, designer and artist Yana Molodykh has shaped interiors through craft, proportion, and atmosphere. Her work draws on classical form while remaining firmly contemporary, with Ukrainian traditions expressed through material, precision, and craftsmanship.
That said, Yana says she wouldn't always choose a bean shape in place of a normal sectional sofa idea. Time and place are everything. For this space, "I wanted everything to flow from one element into another, almost as if the space were flowing from one vessel into the next," she explains. "The soft forms and rounded corners create this sense of continuity, allowing the different elements to connect naturally rather than feeling separate or rigid."
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"That is why I would choose these softer, more organic forms over a sofa with sharper lines — the curves help maintain the fluid language of the entire interior," Yana adds. If you have a more linear space, then perhaps a bean-shaped sofa wouldn't be as harmonious.
All in all, this shape shows that there are no strict living room design rules that you have to follow. If you are in the market for a large sofa, a clunky sectional isn't your only option. Introducing a curved chaise that resembles a bean, provides ample seating, and ample style.
Ready to incorporate a bean-shaped sofa in your living room? Below are six of the most stylish options to currently shop.
There are so many types of sofas to choose from, contrary to what you might think. Sometimes, deviating from more traditional sofa shapes, even if just ever-so slightly, can lead to a more rewarding space.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.