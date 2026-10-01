How different can the shape of a sectional sofa really get? These are typically styles made for lounging, consuming a large amount of the room with the structural L-shape. But sometimes a space doesn't call for such a strong angle; the design style is more flowing, organic. But when you still want a sofa with ample seating, what shape are you left with? Well, an Art Nouveau home in Vienna has opted for a curved, 'bean shape' over the typical L, and it really works.

"The shape of the sofa was designed to 'soften' the irregular lines of the space and create a more harmonious sense of proportion," explains Yana Molodykh, the Ukrainian-based designer of this Viennese home. Rather than designing a room and picking a sofa style separately, the two were considered in tandem. The bean-shaped sofa's "curved silhouette echoes the wave-like form of the custom cabinet in the living room, while also recalling the flowing, whiplash line characteristic of Art Nouveau," says Yana.

So while the L-shaped sectional often works, sometimes it pays to think of the design of your room as a harmonious whole. Because sometimes, that tried-and-true sofa shape can read a bit clichéd when the room could really benefit from a touch of out-of-the-box design. Here's why the bean-shape makes for a more welcoming and cozy living room — and why it might just be the sofa trend for 2027.

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Rather than cutting off the room like an L-shape would, the slight curve feels more natural. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh)

What led the designer to veer away from a traditional L-shape? "I wanted the sofa to feel as though it belonged naturally to the architecture, almost continuing the movement of the room rather than introducing a contrasting, rigid form," Yana Molodykh explains.

She looked to the Art Nouveau design style when renovating this home, which played a part in this decision as well. A major part of Art Nouveau is movement and organic motifs, and a slight curve hints at both the traditional style while still feeling modern.

If you are working with other furniture, detailing, or shapes that have a natural movement to them, this sofa shape continues that conversation where an L-shape would cut through it. Plus, this bean shape is really great for small living room layouts: the softness gives off a gentleness of form, making for a more welcoming space without dominating the room.

Yana Molodykh Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yana Molodykh is an interior designer based in Ukraine. For over fifteen years, designer and artist Yana Molodykh has shaped interiors through craft, proportion, and atmosphere. Her work draws on classical form while remaining firmly contemporary, with Ukrainian traditions expressed through material, precision, and craftsmanship.

Movement is created through the flow of the curve. You can see how the wall and seating are in conversation with one another. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh)

That said, Yana says she wouldn't always choose a bean shape in place of a normal sectional sofa idea. Time and place are everything. For this space, "I wanted everything to flow from one element into another, almost as if the space were flowing from one vessel into the next," she explains. "The soft forms and rounded corners create this sense of continuity, allowing the different elements to connect naturally rather than feeling separate or rigid."

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"That is why I would choose these softer, more organic forms over a sofa with sharper lines — the curves help maintain the fluid language of the entire interior," Yana adds. If you have a more linear space, then perhaps a bean-shaped sofa wouldn't be as harmonious.

All in all, this shape shows that there are no strict living room design rules that you have to follow. If you are in the market for a large sofa, a clunky sectional isn't your only option. Introducing a curved chaise that resembles a bean, provides ample seating, and ample style.

Ready to incorporate a bean-shaped sofa in your living room? Below are six of the most stylish options to currently shop.

There are so many types of sofas to choose from, contrary to what you might think. Sometimes, deviating from more traditional sofa shapes, even if just ever-so slightly, can lead to a more rewarding space.

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