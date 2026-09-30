6 Modern Window Treatment Ideas That Don't Just Dress Your Windows, They Design Them

Modern window treatments do way more than just block out light. They add privacy, help reduce the level of UV rays penetrating your furniture and flooring, and, most importantly, modern window treatments add style to your home — both indoors and out.

"There is such a variety of options available for window treatments nowadays, allowing way more to explore creatively," says Claudia Afshar of Claudia Afshar Design. And it's not just about how you hang your curtains and blinds (though that can make a big difference). Current curtain trends include doubling up layers, framing with pelmets, color-blocking, and playing with light through sheers.

The most creative window treatment ideas treat these finishing touches more like art than a functional aspect of the room. Below are six(ish) ideas from some of the coolest designers right now.

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1. Au Naturel

(Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A Naber Design)

For her beautiful La Quinta project, designer Abbie Naber — founder of interior design studio A Naber Design — chose a linen-and-paper blind to bring "texture, depth, and dimension", contrasting with the simple plaster walls.

This material is Zak + Fox's lovely Shanty design (in 01 colorway). Woven in a zigzag pattern and semi-transparent when hung against the light, the design is special, Abbie says: "The combination of fibers makes for a beautiful braided look."

John Lewis Sheer Roman Blind in Natural £40 at John Lewis

2. Tie-Dye

(Image credit: Emily Marshall. Design: House of Honey)

This cool tie-dye sheer fabric, conjured by Tamara Kaye-Honey of House of Honey, adds a nuanced layer to the design for the Ethel Apartment at HiLight at Battersea.

"The windows do more than bring in light — they shape the room," says Tamara. "We treated them almost like a material, layering soft, diffused surfaces that catch and shift with the sun. Alive, constantly changing, and never the same twice."

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Dunelm Sophie Robinson Ourika Hidden Tab Top Voile Panel £14 at Dunelm

3. Stained Glass

(Image credit: Theodore Ellison)

Stained glass can work in a contemporary setting as well as a traditional one. For this project in Santa Fe, New Mexico, glass artist Theodore Ellison designed a window depicting the sunrise and sunset.

"It beautifully balances the structural demands of a window built for the climatic extremes of the high desert with a geometry that evokes the phases of the sun and moon," he says.

4. Perfect Patchwork

(Image credit: Patrick Biller. Design: Ome Dezin)

"This chic window treatment functions more like an art installation," say Joelle Kutner and Jesse Rudolph, cofounders of design studio Ome Dezin. They commissioned their team member, Cali Tee, to curate the panel from fabric remnants, with the focus firmly on materiality and light.

"That quality is what gives the curtain its character," the duo adds. "Even within a more minimal space, introducing something layered and tactile can instantly create a stronger connection to the room."

5. Vintage Florals

(Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

The curios and vintage textiles of this Bondi Beach apartment by YSG Studio reflect one client's upbringing between Australia and the Middle East. In the living room, an offcut vintage floral fabric is just the right length for two Roman blinds.

"I didn't line them with a block-out treatment as I wanted them to have a supple edge when partially raised," says founder Yasmine Ghoniem. "They add a lightness, with tonal interest and pattern — but given their translucency, they aren't dominating."

6. Open and Shutters

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Matt McKay) (Image credit: Akin Atelier) (Image credit: Line That Klein. Design: Studio Nathalie Schwer) (Image credit: Bespoke shutter by KLN Studio for the Studio Dorion Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Shutters, but not as you've seen them before. From abstract and installation-worthy to perforated polka-dot designs that herald a renaissance of postmodernist design flair, these hinged creations offer fresh approaches to this ordinary window treatment.



Mind you — it's not always so easy to get modern window treatments right. With so much fabric to play with, and, depending on the style of your windows, they can quickly become frumpy and overwhelm a room. Designers warn to steer clear of outdated window treatments like eyelet curtains and off-the-shelf roller blinds.

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