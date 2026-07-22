If you live in a home without AC (almost every household in the UK) or somewhere with lots of windows, seasonal heat can be a hard problem to beat. Enjoying some extended daylight in our homes is lovely, but not when the temperatures start soaring. Clever window treatments are essential for blocking out heat and making your home feel cool — but is it possible to find options that also look cool, while doing it?

In short: yes. While changing your curtains seasonally often means opting solely for functionality, failing to consider style altogether could mean having bland-looking window treatments for a large part of the year. On the other hand, a curated treatment can completely transform a room. So, the type you choose needs to have both. Will it be blinds, shades, sheers, or curtains?

I asked the experts. From the material you choose to the color and kind of shade you're styling — it all helps keep the aesthetics looking sharp indoors and the heat where you can enjoy it, outside. Below are four modern window treatment ideas that are the most warm-weather-friendly.

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1. Layered Window Treatments

Layered curtains offer maximum flexibility for both style and function. (Image credit: TWO PAGES)

Before you get too deep into the technicalities of different types of blinds and cooling shades, know that a layered window treatment scheme is often the most effective. Layers give you styling options and greater adaptability to changing weather and temperatures.

The best layered dressings for keeping heat out are those that combine a structured base layer with full-length drapery. "This approach allows something like a Roman shade or roller shade to sit close to the glass and block the initial wave of solar heat gain," explains Haley Weidenbaum, co-founder of custom window treatment brand Everham.

Then, adding drapery on top provides an additional layer of sun protection while beautifully framing the window. "When done right, this combination keeps your home comfortable without sacrificing an ounce of style," says Haley.

Haley Weidenbaum Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder Haley Weidenbaum is an interior designer and the co-founder of the custom window treatment company, Everhem. Everham was founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by Haley and her husband, Adam, with a simple belief guiding how they approach curtains: window treatments are transformative — and deserve the same intention as every other design decision.

2. Blackout-Lined Window Treatments

If you've ever wondered if blackout blinds keep heat out, the answer is yes. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki, Project - A New Day Studio)

So, what style of curtains and shades should you add to your windows or layered scheme? Whether you are leaning towards a Roman blind or beautiful, floor-length drapery, if direct sunlight and intense heat are a problem in your space, blackout curtains are the way to go.

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"The key is always investing in custom curtains with a lining, like blackout lining," adds Haley. And contrary to the stigma that blackout curtains are thick and boring, you can actually find blackout curtains on the high street in almost all of the best contemporary curtain trends. "I like to think of the lining as the functional workhorse, while the front fabric remains soft and full of beautiful movement," says Hayley.

Alternatively, you can find blackout window liners (like this style from Dunelm) that you can attach to the back of your existing drapes without changing them. That said, they're designed not to be seen, so wouldn't work on a sheer.

3. Retractable Blinds and 'Close to the Glass' Shades

Having something close to the glass, made with a thick material or light-filtering color, is particularly effective at blocking heat — and looks a bit more streamlined. (Image credit: Architect + Photographer: OEB Architects)

So, layers are good, and blackout curtains are an essential choice for particularly hot rooms. But what else is out there? As mentioned, in a layered scheme, a 'close to the glass' layer should always be included. This looks something like a Roman blind or roller shade, and they can also be used as a complete alternative to drapery.

"These shades work exceptionally well because they sit closer to the window, minimizing light gaps," explains Haley. "It allows you to maintain a very clean, tailored aesthetic while effectively keeping the room cool due to a lining added to a shade or the inherent material of a roller shade."

What blind you choose depends on what your room needs. A black-out lining might still be useful in a south-facing room, while wooden blinds or bamboo rolling shades could be a slightly more stylish option. Or for a shade that adds privacy without blocking too much light, something like a top-down-bottom-up blind is particularly clever. Again, it's all based on what your spaces needs.