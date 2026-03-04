I Found the Very Best-Reviewed Blackout Curtains From Almost Every Shop on the High Street — These Are the Ones to Buy for Your Bedroom This Spring
I'm shopping for peak form and function, spring styles, and affordability — here's what I found
With Spring's arrival comes longer days and loads of light. And while the sun still shining as you step out of the office is wonderful, bright, early mornings disrupting your sleep aren't. The best way to adjust your home to the fickleness of changing seasons is to increase adaptability. Layering blackout curtains is your best shot, so, naturally, I've set out on a mission to find the best blackout curtains for spring.
Blackout curtains typically call to mind thick, thermal, possibly even heavy velvet styles, but this isn't the only way they come. Once you start browsing the best places to buy curtains, you'll find there are actually plenty of blackout-lined curtain options made from linen and cotton, and styles in lovely spring palettes or prints — and with price tags that don't break the bank. Of course, you still want your curtains to withstand simple wear-and-tear, and look high-quality, and that's where my expertize comes in.
I've browsed all the best home decor websites to find the blackout curtains with the highest customer reviews, but that also feel stylish for spring. Below are options full of color and texture that are affordable and will live with you through the changing seasons. Now you can shop with confidence.
Habitat
Habitat is my go-to for good prices and great style. As you'd expect, there are a lot of options to sort through, but I found this pencil pleat style had the overall best reviews (with the most ratings for this gray colorway). Amongst the 5-star reviews, one customer noted, "These are nice curtains for the price. They are a linen-type effect with blackout lining. I gave them a light press, spent some time gathering them up, and they look great. Plus, they are decent weight and do block the light out."
Marks & Spencers
M&S had tons of positive reviews for its blackout curtains. This particular design racked up over 600, with one review stating: "These curtains were above and beyond my expectations regarding the material and how well-made. True to size. Very easy to hang and looks wonderful up." The brushed fabric blended with the eyelet hanging style offers elegant draping, the blackout finish ensures complete privacy by eliminating outside light, and the thermal lining helps maintain room comfort year-round by retaining heat in winter and keeping it out during summer.
La Redoute
These washed linen curtains immediately caught my eye because of the leather tabs, and apparently, the same for plenty of other people, as it's one of the brand's newer and most-popular styles. The curtain material is said to soften over time and take on a slightly crinkled effect. But don't take it from me, one customer raves, "Beautiful linen, excellent blackout properties, and easy to wash. I've had them for six years, they're still in perfect condition, so I just ordered them again for another bedroom." Another good shout? La Redoute's thermal linen curtains.
H&M Home
Since we are talking high-style at high-street prices, I, of course, had to see what H&M Home had on offer. This pair of blackout curtains has a heavily draping linen-blend weave and features a sheet of darkening, high-density lining that reduces light penetration but doesn't block it completely. As one reviewer says, "Lovely curtains, looks very expensive and feels premium. They are heavy and will block the light." Out of the brand's smaller selection of blackout curtains, this style was the most popular.
Dunelm
Okay, Dunelm might just be the winner for the most popular blackout curtains, because this style has over 1,800 5-star reviews. "Dunelm has the best range of curtains (I looked at so many retailers, so I can say that with confidence)," says one very-impressed reviewer. "I am very happy with the blackout feature too, and intend to get another color in the same range for my living room." You might not consider the living room as a place for blackout curtains, but in this bright spring pink, they are sure to brighten up any space. Some other reviews note they get crease lines from the packaging, but a quick steam will fix that.
John Lewis
I am loving this light caramel color for spring, and with the linen texture? Chef's kiss! The flat color and textured weave make them an easy go-to option for styling in any room, and the eyelet heading gives them a more contemporary look with large, even folds. Don't believe me? Over 350 people have given them a 5-star review. "These curtains are wonderful, even in the pale pink color; they are truly black out, I've slept soundly since installing them," says one reviewer. And if pink isn't for you, try one of the 20 other colorways.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie admittedly doesn't have the largest range of blackout options, but it does have a lovely range of spring curtain styles if you're looking for a seasonal refresh. This tweed design immediately caught my eye, and the reviews online speak highly of the quality. One reviewer writes, "Beautiful, high-quality curtains that look perfect in my living room! Love that they are black out but don’t feel or look bulky. Highly recommend!"
Next
Next up, I went to Next (sorry, I had to). And if you're after options at an affordable price, this is the place for you. However, to streamline your decision, I found that this chenille eyelet blackout style was one of the brand's most popular. This curtain set has over 100 5-star reviews, with one reviewer writing, "Really pleased with the look and quality of these curtains and do keep the room darker in the morning, which is a godsend." And, they come in a variety of colors and as a pencil pleat.
Marks & Spencer
This was the second most popular and highly-rated blackout curtain design from M&S. They're quite similar to the other version, but with a pencil pleat design. One reviewer shares, "Look lovely, not too heavy, and instantly noticed a difference in heat retention in the room we hung them in!" While another adds: "Very good quality material and a fair price. I have purchased some of these curtains before and have been very happy with them. Good heavy material that hangs well and doesn't crease, would highly recommend."
So there you have it — the best blackout curtains for spring from our favorite high street brands, according to the people who have actually tried and loved them.
Though you can always layer your blackout curtains for more variety, sometimes you just need something a little *lighter*. Luckily, I may have recently learned a thing or two about adding privacy to windows without blocking too much light.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.