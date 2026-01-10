The concept of changing your curtains with the season was new to me when I moved to the UK (and across the world) a year or so ago. Admittedly, it's not hugely common and was mostly done during Victorian times, but still — I wouldn't want to be caught out with breezy linen sheers when it's snowing outside.

So, what do you do when you love the look of linen, but require a style of curtain that's a whole lot warmer? You find something that gives you the best of both seasons, like these Thermal Curtains in Linen from La Redoute. Its clever two-layer construction means you get the light and breezy look of linen, while a patented "metallic technical lining" acts as an insulating barrier, keeping you (and your home) nice and warm.

What's more, in summer, it acts in reverse, helping to keep your home cooler, with the brand claiming reports have shown these thermal linen curtains can even save you up to 46% on your heating bills during winter and reduce the temperature by up to 3°C in summer.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Coline Thermal Curtain in Linen £199.99 at La Redoute UK Available in a range of sizes, these thermal linen curtains work year-round, keeping your home warm in winter and cool in summer thanks to a patented lining. They also block light, and are finished with a stylish gathered braid pleat which can be set at different heights, depending on whether you wish to keep the rod visible or concealed. They're sold separately, but currently, 5% will automatically be deducted at checkout.





During winter, thermal door curtains are a particularly helpful way to control presky drafts, but honestly, I'd be putting these curtains all throughout my home.

Not sure you're ready to spend that much? That's fine — there are plenty of other options, of varying price points, out there. Here are some of the best I came across.

Already got your curtains sorted for winter? There are plenty of other ways to make your house feel warmer.

