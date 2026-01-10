I Found These Thermal Linen Curtains That Look Like Summer, but Block Out Winter — They're Light and Airy, but Keep Cold Drafts at Bay

And save up to 46% on your heating bills while you're at it

Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features
La Redoute thermal linen curtains
(Image credit: La Redoute)

The concept of changing your curtains with the season was new to me when I moved to the UK (and across the world) a year or so ago. Admittedly, it's not hugely common and was mostly done during Victorian times, but still — I wouldn't want to be caught out with breezy linen sheers when it's snowing outside.

So, what do you do when you love the look of linen, but require a style of curtain that's a whole lot warmer? You find something that gives you the best of both seasons, like these Thermal Curtains in Linen from La Redoute. Its clever two-layer construction means you get the light and breezy look of linen, while a patented "metallic technical lining" acts as an insulating barrier, keeping you (and your home) nice and warm.

What's more, in summer, it acts in reverse, helping to keep your home cooler, with the brand claiming reports have shown these thermal linen curtains can even save you up to 46% on your heating bills during winter and reduce the temperature by up to 3°C in summer.

During winter, thermal door curtains are a particularly helpful way to control presky drafts, but honestly, I'd be putting these curtains all throughout my home.

Not sure you're ready to spend that much? That's fine — there are plenty of other options, of varying price points, out there. Here are some of the best I came across.

Already got your curtains sorted for winter? There are plenty of other ways to make your house feel warmer.

TOPICS
Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.