I Found These Thermal Linen Curtains That Look Like Summer, but Block Out Winter — They're Light and Airy, but Keep Cold Drafts at Bay
And save up to 46% on your heating bills while you're at it
The concept of changing your curtains with the season was new to me when I moved to the UK (and across the world) a year or so ago. Admittedly, it's not hugely common and was mostly done during Victorian times, but still — I wouldn't want to be caught out with breezy linen sheers when it's snowing outside.
So, what do you do when you love the look of linen, but require a style of curtain that's a whole lot warmer? You find something that gives you the best of both seasons, like these Thermal Curtains in Linen from La Redoute. Its clever two-layer construction means you get the light and breezy look of linen, while a patented "metallic technical lining" acts as an insulating barrier, keeping you (and your home) nice and warm.
What's more, in summer, it acts in reverse, helping to keep your home cooler, with the brand claiming reports have shown these thermal linen curtains can even save you up to 46% on your heating bills during winter and reduce the temperature by up to 3°C in summer.
Available in a range of sizes, these thermal linen curtains work year-round, keeping your home warm in winter and cool in summer thanks to a patented lining. They also block light, and are finished with a stylish gathered braid pleat which can be set at different heights, depending on whether you wish to keep the rod visible or concealed. They're sold separately, but currently, 5% will automatically be deducted at checkout.
During winter, thermal door curtains are a particularly helpful way to control presky drafts, but honestly, I'd be putting these curtains all throughout my home.
Not sure you're ready to spend that much? That's fine — there are plenty of other options, of varying price points, out there. Here are some of the best I came across.
45% off
Also from La Redoute, but considerably more affordable, the textured weave of these polyester curtains closely resembles the look of linen, while the blackout and thermal qualities will help keep your home warm. It's also quite wide and can even be used as a window treatment for bay windows.
15% off
Available in a seven sizes and eight colors, these linen blackout pencil pleat curtains keep the light out and heat in. Currently 15% off, they're made from a mix of 50% cotton and 50% linen, with a 100% polyester backing, and sold as a pair. I'd recommend getting a slightly longer length to let them pool on the ground a bit.
25% off
Available in green, navy, and this oatmeal color, these linen-look curtains have blackout and thermal qualities, and are sold as a pair. It's worth noting that the reverse side is white, which won't look as good from the street, but they're super affordable.
Choose between lined, blackout/thermal, or super thermal depending on your space, as well as from a range of different sizes, these linen-blend curtains feature a thermal lining that helps boost insulation, and will save on your energy bill. Sold as a pair.
20% off
Not so fussed on the look of linen? These velvet thermal curtains are made with Ultra Temperature Smart fabric and Thermowarmth™ lining that helps them control the temperature of your space in a more energy-efficient way. Available in other colors and sizes.
20% off
Already like the curtains you've got? Why not add these thermal curtain liners to the back to boost warmth during winter? They also help to reduce noise and stop the sun from fading your curtains. They're available in a range of different sizes, but are designed to sit shorter than your main curtains, so you don't see them.
Already got your curtains sorted for winter? There are plenty of other ways to make your house feel warmer.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.