Bay Windows Can Make Your Living Room Layout So Awkward — These Are Designers' Dos and Don'ts for Arranging These Spaces

Bay windows are a sought-after feature in living rooms. And for good reason — who doesn't want all of the extra natural light they provide? But while bay windows are stunning architectural features, they can make living room furniture arrangements a bit tricky.

"A bay window brings a natural focal point and is a wonderful architectural feature, establishing character and depth to a room before anything else is introduced," says designer Ali Childs. "A bay window can easily become the feature around which everything else is arranged, but a successful room should feel considered as a whole."

To help you understand how to make the most of bay windows without compromising your living room layout, designers share their dos and don'ts when it comes to decorating those tricky angles. Thankfully, from where to place the sofa to opting for a built-in window seat, there are plenty of stylish (and functional) ways to arrange your living room with a bay window.

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DO: Make a Cozy Nook With a Built-In Seat

This clever seating nook transforms what could otherwise be an underused space into one that adds both function and design flair to the room. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Appreciation Project)

Often, the best approach to a bay window in a living room is to turn it into a window seat. Not only is this a clever use of otherwise underused space, but it keeps the room feeling open and light, since you don't need to add freestanding furniture in front of it.

"We have worked on many different styles over the years, from round Georgian bays to Edwardian boxes, adding bespoke joinery where needed to make them feel as though they were always part of the room and sumptuous cushions to relax into," says interior designer Natasha Lyon, founder of Appreciation Project.

This approach also allows you to add interest with pattern and color through the upholstery. "It’s the perfect area of a living room to be playful with shape, color and texture — adding an interesting feature that’s a little unexpected," she says. "They are also an ideal spot to hide away toys if you have children.”

DON'T: Overdo the Window Treatments

That said, if you do go for a cozy seat nook, be careful not to overdo the window treatments for bay windows, warns Natasha. “Window treatments are of high importance as the final touch, but I wouldn’t add more than three Roman blinds," she says. "If your bay has more than three windows, I would consider cafe curtains and full-length curtains."

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"Only add in floor-length curtains where they fit appropriately, as you don’t want to overcomplicate the space or your budget," she adds.

Natasha Lyon Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Appreciation Project was founded by Natasha Lyon in 2020, after a 20-year career in the fashion industry working with luxury brands such as Acne Studios, Burberry, and Loewe. Natasha’s interior design studio specializes in bringing color and craftsmanship into the home, working on projects across the UK and the US.

DO: Style a Well-Positioned Curved Sofa

Choosing the right sofa is especially important if it's going to sit in front of a bay window. Low-form, curved styles like this one work well, since they don't block the light. (Image credit: Darren Chung for One Menagerie. Design: OWN LONDON)

In some living room configurations, placing a sofa in front of the window makes the most sense. That said, it's important to choose the right sofa so it works with the bay window, not against it. Here, a curved sofa works well because the soft silhouette counters the sharp lines of the window.



"I think the key is to make the bay window feel like part of the room, rather than something you have to work around," says designer Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON. "Furniture can absolutely sit within or against it — it’s more about making sure the proportions feel right, and you’re not compromising the flow of the space."

DON'T: Add a Bulky Sofa

And while a well-chosen sofa frames a bay window nicely, anything too heavy can block the natural light and disrupt the sense of flow.

"I’d avoid anything that feels too bulky for the bay or blocks too much of the light," says Alicia. "For me, it’s about using the shape of the window to inform the layout, while still keeping the room feeling comfortable and natural."

DO: Add a Loveseat in Narrow Bay Windows

Loveseats are a happy medium between an armchair and a sofa, and in front of a narrow bay window, they don't block the space too much. (Image credit: Charlie McKay. Design: Studio Jey)

In small living rooms, it can be tricky to know what to do with a bay window, especially if the space isn't long enough for a sofa. That said, loveseats can work well. Crucially, they work with the room's smaller proportions and allow for space on either side, which is key to keeping the room feeling balanced.

“This bay window was both narrow and shallow, so we chose a compact loveseat that sits neatly within the space, maximizing the available floor area without compromising on comfort," explains designer Josie de Guzman, co-founder of Studio Jey.

"The key is choosing furniture scaled to the bay itself rather than trying to force in a standard-sized sofa or dining set, which almost always ends up overcrowding the space and disrupting the flow of the room,” she adds.

Swyft Model 05 Loveseat in Velvet Bone £799.20 at John Lewis

DON'T: Obstruct the Space With Tall Furniture

Just like you don't want to go for an overly bulky sofa in front of a bay window, you'll also want to avoid any furniture that's too tall. Not only will this block the light, but it distracts from the bay window altogether and cause an awkward layout.

"We'd steer clear of placing tall or bulky furniture — like a large armchair or bookcase — directly in front of the window, as it cuts off the light and makes the bay feel like an afterthought rather than a feature,” explains designer Jess Murphy.

DO: Turn a Bay Window Into a Cozy Reading Spot

In large living rooms, bay windows are a great opportunity to create a separate zone with a snug sofa and side table. (Image credit: Max Burkhalter Photography. Design: Zoë Feldman Design)

In living rooms with ample space, there's more opportunity to get creative with your furniture layouts, and bay windows can afford to become a cozy area in their own right. "I love treating a bay window as a destination rather than something to work around," says designer Zoë Feldman.

Allowing more seat space than a window seat would, a sofa that fits snugly into the alcove works especially well in square bay windows, while an asymmetrical, curved design helps add softness.

"Here, the curved sofa follows the architecture, creating an intimate seating moment while keeping the windows and natural light central to the room," Zoë adds about the space shown above. You could also add a small side table to further make it feel like its own zone.

Habitat Cohen Side Table in Natural £53 at Habitat UK

DON'T: Choose Furniture That Fights the Architecture

If you're going for this approach of making the bay window its own seating moment, focus on the architecture of the space and avoid choosing furniture that fights this. "The goal is to respect the architecture, rather than forcing a conventional furniture plan into an unconventional space," says Zoë.

Zoë Feldman Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Zoë Feldman’s signature, seamless blend of modern and classic is rooted as much in her upbringing as it is in her early design training. Raised in a mid-century modern home by art and furniture collectors and gallerists, Zoë honed her clean-lined instincts at Parsons School of Design in New York. Since setting up her own practice in 2004 in Washington, D.C.’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, Zoë has launched a second office in New York City and continues to bring her unique take on modernized classicism to homes across the country.

DO: Allow Negative Space

Sometimes less is more, and this living room proves that you don't always need to fill a bay window with furniture. (Image credit: Finn Studio. Design: Studio Alexandra)

You may find that the best approach to a bay window is to not overdo it. Rather than feeling like you need to transform the bay window into its own seating area, it can work just as well with negative space.

Here, a large sofa fills the length of the living room, and along with an ottoman, there's no real need to have extra seating at the window. Instead, there is plenty of space for the whole room to flow nicely, while the column radiator, layered window treatments, and contrasting paint shades keep it feeling interesting.

"It doesn't always need to become a functional area," says designer Ali Childs of Studio Alexandra. "It depends on the flow of the wider room and the home, and how much seating is genuinely needed. Sometimes keeping it simple and allowing the space to breathe a little creates a more elegant result."

DON'T: Fill the Space With Unnecessary Furniture

"There can be a temptation to put a chair, console, or piece of furniture into every available inch, but the negative space is often what makes a bay window feel special and luxurious," says Ali.

Alexandra Childs Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Studio Alexandra was founded by interior designer Alexandra Childs (formerly of Martin Kemp Design) in 2016 to create beautiful spaces through conscious design. Minimal environmental impact and a mindful approach to cultural touchstones are central to each design. Ali’s signature style features warm, earthy tones juxtaposed with bright pops of color and bold prints, all grounded by the placement of expertly sourced antiques and bespoke pieces.

Whatever bay window ideas for living rooms you choose — from creative seating to simply highlighting it as a stunning architectural feature — there's no reason it should disrupt the flow of the room. Just make sure to avoid any furniture that's too bulky, and allow some space for furniture to breathe.

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