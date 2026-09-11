Bay Windows Can Make Your Living Room Layout So Awkward — These Are Designers' Dos and Don'ts for Arranging These Spaces
Find out all you need to know about designing with this stylish architectural feature, including whether or not a sofa should go in front of it
Bay windows are a sought-after feature in living rooms. And for good reason — who doesn't want all of the extra natural light they provide? But while bay windows are stunning architectural features, they can make living room furniture arrangements a bit tricky.
"A bay window brings a natural focal point and is a wonderful architectural feature, establishing character and depth to a room before anything else is introduced," says designer Ali Childs. "A bay window can easily become the feature around which everything else is arranged, but a successful room should feel considered as a whole."
To help you understand how to make the most of bay windows without compromising your living room layout, designers share their dos and don'ts when it comes to decorating those tricky angles. Thankfully, from where to place the sofa to opting for a built-in window seat, there are plenty of stylish (and functional) ways to arrange your living room with a bay window.
DO: Make a Cozy Nook With a Built-In Seat
Often, the best approach to a bay window in a living room is to turn it into a window seat. Not only is this a clever use of otherwise underused space, but it keeps the room feeling open and light, since you don't need to add freestanding furniture in front of it.
"We have worked on many different styles over the years, from round Georgian bays to Edwardian boxes, adding bespoke joinery where needed to make them feel as though they were always part of the room and sumptuous cushions to relax into," says interior designer Natasha Lyon, founder of Appreciation Project.
This approach also allows you to add interest with pattern and color through the upholstery. "It’s the perfect area of a living room to be playful with shape, color and texture — adding an interesting feature that’s a little unexpected," she says. "They are also an ideal spot to hide away toys if you have children.”
DON'T: Overdo the Window Treatments
That said, if you do go for a cozy seat nook, be careful not to overdo the window treatments for bay windows, warns Natasha. “Window treatments are of high importance as the final touch, but I wouldn’t add more than three Roman blinds," she says. "If your bay has more than three windows, I would consider cafe curtains and full-length curtains."
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"Only add in floor-length curtains where they fit appropriately, as you don’t want to overcomplicate the space or your budget," she adds.
Appreciation Project was founded by Natasha Lyon in 2020, after a 20-year career in the fashion industry working with luxury brands such as Acne Studios, Burberry, and Loewe. Natasha’s interior design studio specializes in bringing color and craftsmanship into the home, working on projects across the UK and the US.
DO: Style a Well-Positioned Curved Sofa
In some living room configurations, placing a sofa in front of the window makes the most sense. That said, it's important to choose the right sofa so it works with the bay window, not against it. Here, a curved sofa works well because the soft silhouette counters the sharp lines of the window.
"I think the key is to make the bay window feel like part of the room, rather than something you have to work around," says designer Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON. "Furniture can absolutely sit within or against it — it’s more about making sure the proportions feel right, and you’re not compromising the flow of the space."
DON'T: Add a Bulky Sofa
And while a well-chosen sofa frames a bay window nicely, anything too heavy can block the natural light and disrupt the sense of flow.
"I’d avoid anything that feels too bulky for the bay or blocks too much of the light," says Alicia. "For me, it’s about using the shape of the window to inform the layout, while still keeping the room feeling comfortable and natural."
DO: Add a Loveseat in Narrow Bay Windows
In small living rooms, it can be tricky to know what to do with a bay window, especially if the space isn't long enough for a sofa. That said, loveseats can work well. Crucially, they work with the room's smaller proportions and allow for space on either side, which is key to keeping the room feeling balanced.
“This bay window was both narrow and shallow, so we chose a compact loveseat that sits neatly within the space, maximizing the available floor area without compromising on comfort," explains designer Josie de Guzman, co-founder of Studio Jey.
"The key is choosing furniture scaled to the bay itself rather than trying to force in a standard-sized sofa or dining set, which almost always ends up overcrowding the space and disrupting the flow of the room,” she adds.
DON'T: Obstruct the Space With Tall Furniture
Just like you don't want to go for an overly bulky sofa in front of a bay window, you'll also want to avoid any furniture that's too tall. Not only will this block the light, but it distracts from the bay window altogether and cause an awkward layout.
"We'd steer clear of placing tall or bulky furniture — like a large armchair or bookcase — directly in front of the window, as it cuts off the light and makes the bay feel like an afterthought rather than a feature,” explains designer Jess Murphy.
DO: Turn a Bay Window Into a Cozy Reading Spot
In living rooms with ample space, there's more opportunity to get creative with your furniture layouts, and bay windows can afford to become a cozy area in their own right. "I love treating a bay window as a destination rather than something to work around," says designer Zoë Feldman.
Allowing more seat space than a window seat would, a sofa that fits snugly into the alcove works especially well in square bay windows, while an asymmetrical, curved design helps add softness.
"Here, the curved sofa follows the architecture, creating an intimate seating moment while keeping the windows and natural light central to the room," Zoë adds about the space shown above. You could also add a small side table to further make it feel like its own zone.
DON'T: Choose Furniture That Fights the Architecture
If you're going for this approach of making the bay window its own seating moment, focus on the architecture of the space and avoid choosing furniture that fights this. "The goal is to respect the architecture, rather than forcing a conventional furniture plan into an unconventional space," says Zoë.
Zoë Feldman’s signature, seamless blend of modern and classic is rooted as much in her upbringing as it is in her early design training. Raised in a mid-century modern home by art and furniture collectors and gallerists, Zoë honed her clean-lined instincts at Parsons School of Design in New York. Since setting up her own practice in 2004 in Washington, D.C.’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, Zoë has launched a second office in New York City and continues to bring her unique take on modernized classicism to homes across the country.
DO: Allow Negative Space
You may find that the best approach to a bay window is to not overdo it. Rather than feeling like you need to transform the bay window into its own seating area, it can work just as well with negative space.
Here, a large sofa fills the length of the living room, and along with an ottoman, there's no real need to have extra seating at the window. Instead, there is plenty of space for the whole room to flow nicely, while the column radiator, layered window treatments, and contrasting paint shades keep it feeling interesting.
"It doesn't always need to become a functional area," says designer Ali Childs of Studio Alexandra. "It depends on the flow of the wider room and the home, and how much seating is genuinely needed. Sometimes keeping it simple and allowing the space to breathe a little creates a more elegant result."
DON'T: Fill the Space With Unnecessary Furniture
"There can be a temptation to put a chair, console, or piece of furniture into every available inch, but the negative space is often what makes a bay window feel special and luxurious," says Ali.
Studio Alexandra was founded by interior designer Alexandra Childs (formerly of Martin Kemp Design) in 2016 to create beautiful spaces through conscious design. Minimal environmental impact and a mindful approach to cultural touchstones are central to each design. Ali’s signature style features warm, earthy tones juxtaposed with bright pops of color and bold prints, all grounded by the placement of expertly sourced antiques and bespoke pieces.
Whatever bay window ideas for living rooms you choose — from creative seating to simply highlighting it as a stunning architectural feature — there's no reason it should disrupt the flow of the room. Just make sure to avoid any furniture that's too bulky, and allow some space for furniture to breathe.
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Emily is a freelance interior design writer based in Scotland. Prior to going freelance in the spring of 2025, Emily was Homes & Gardens’ paint and color editor, covering all things color across interiors and home decor for the Homes & Gardens website. Having gained specific expertise in this area, Emily is well-versed in writing about the latest color trends and is passionate about helping homeowners understand the importance of color psychology in home design. Her own interior design style reflects the simplicity of mid-century design and she loves sourcing vintage furniture finds for her tenement flat.