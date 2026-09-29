Both rugs and sofas have a large impact on a room. They take up a lot of visual space, so depending on the colors you choose, the feel of the room can be completely different. Sorry, I know that only makes the decision harder, but what is perhaps more helpful is sharing a few trusty sofa-and-rug color combinations that are dependably stylish.

Rather than over-analyzing what comes first, the sofa or the rug, think of the color conversation these two pieces are having in a room. "I tend to look at this question from a different angle because I don't see sofa and rug colors as fixed combinations," Craig Gritzen, founder of Los Angeles-based interior design studio, Curated Style Collective, explains. Instead, "The relationship between these items, and how they interact with light and other materials in the room, drives the direction for me," he adds.

As mentioned, sofas and rugs occupy a huge amount of visual space in a living room. "Contrast and color undertones between the items are a great way to create tension instead of being perfectly matched," says Craig. "This tension creates visual interest and helps the space feel curated instead of staged." And with that in mind, these are a few failsafe combinations to start with.

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1. Red and Blue

A lighter blue or pattern helps set the color palette, and then you can add darker accents from there. Image credit: That Nice House. Design: Deorling Even bolder variations still feel perfectly contrasted. Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Studio Shields.

Sofa color trends are heading in a more adventurous direction this year, so let's start bold, shall we? Red and blue can be a really rewarding rug-and-sofa color combination. First of all, they are both timeless, primary colors, so they will always feel classic in a room. Plus, they balance each other near perfectly in terms of warm versus cool colors.

"I'm always considering how I balance color within a scheme," says interior designer Jessica Horton, founder of Deorling Studio. "In a warm space like the space pictured above, "Introducing a cooler note, such as a soft blue, helps bring the palette into balance. It's a subtle shift, but one that creates a sense of harmony and makes the whole room feel almost effortless," the designer explains.

Jessica Horton Social Links Navigation Founder and creative director Established in 2023 by Founder and Creative Director Jessica, Deorling was born from a passion for interiors and antique sourcing. Following a successful career in the fashion industry as a Head of Design & Designer, spanning over 15 years, Jessica’s keen eye for detail, trend analysis & concept curation, plus Jessica’s experience developing sustainable manufacturing processes and sourcing ethical materials, organically became the principles for the very ethos and foundation of the Deorling brand.

2. Earthy Brown and Muted Olive

Who said earthy brown had to be solid? This cheetah print adds so much character. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

In light of current color trends and 2027's color of the year predictions so far, it's no surprise that designers love a brown-and-green moment for rugs and sofas. And this is another combination where you can really play with the tones, tints, hues, and shades to find a green-and-brown duo that works for your space.

Plus, this combination works well since both colors are rooted in nature. "This pairing works well for people who prefer a sense of calm in their living space," says Craig Gritzen. Even if you lean into a punchy green color trend on your rug, the contrast of the brown upholstery will balance the relationship. "Camel or tobacco upholstery creates warmth and plays well with natural light, while the olive feels grounding and gives the room depth without feeling excessively colorful," adds Craig.

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And don't forget the rest of the room. "This relationship works even better when the materials introduce texture, like mohair or bouclé, with supportive elements like walnut and aged brass," the designer adds.

Craig Gritzen Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Craig Gritzen is the founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, a Los Angeles–based interior design and lifestyle studio creating homes that support the lives people are building next. After more than a decade leading complex projects in the biotech industry, Craig combined his background in science, project management, and design to help clients create environments that are as functional as they are emotionally meaningful. His work explores how our homes influence stress, relationships, productivity, creativity, and everyday wellbeing.

3. Ivory and Umber

White is a classic sofa color choice, but deeper shades like umber help white not read as flat. (Image credit: Sarah Tract Interiors)

White sofas are a classic choice, but without a darker rug underneath to ground the look, it can often fall flat in a room. That's where ivory and umber make for a more contemporary pairing. "This combination allows the sofa to be visually calm and supportive when a bold rug color is selected to create the atmosphere," says Craig.

Yet, once again, "The key to getting this color combination right is to focus on undertone," says Craig. A warm ivory next to a burnt umber both have warm undertones, and therefore create a more balanced contrast in the design. Though "If you were to set a bright white sofa with a cool undertone on a warm umber rug, they would feel disconnected because the undertones are fighting each other," says Craig.

Then don't be afraid to dress up the space with textures and tactile materials for the ultimate cozy living room. "This combination works well with layering in oak, handmade ceramics, and a cooler undertone accent like dusty blue to balance out the warmth," adds Craig.

4. Camel, Cognac, and Oatmeal

These colors are very close in tone to one another making them a stylish, tonal combination for sofas and rugs. (Image credit: Anson Smart . Design: Smac Studio

The next sofa-and-rug color pairing that designers love is more tonal, so color-drenching lovers listen up. Nisrine El Lababidi, founder and creative director of Harf Noon Design Studio, says, "I love a camel/cognac sofa paired with an oatmeal brown rug. It's probably one of the most timeless living room color combinations." And it's a very adaptable sofa-and-rug combination if you are prioritizing building a stylish base.

Decorating with neutrals like camel and cognac already brings a lot of warmth, so a quieter rug keeps the room sophisticated rather than an overly earthy," says Nisrine. It's almost a reverse of the previous sofa and rug combination — here the sofa adds character and color, while the rug brings a polished, classic aesthetic.

5. Pink and Brown

Lastly, designers are loving pink tones with brown on sofas and rugs. Think dusty, earthy pinks and delicious chocolate brown. Not only is pink becoming one of the hottest autumnal colors, but as Nisrine says, "The deeper color, like chocolate brown, on the sofa grounds the space, while the rug introduces warmth and character. It feels rich and collected rather than overly coordinated."

However, you aren't strictly tied to dusty pink and brown — crank the pink up to a terracotta red or oxblood, or tune the chocolate brown down into a mushroom. "Oxblood is one of my favorite colors to use," says Craig, "and a sofa in this color creates a strong point of view that is best paired with a rug in oatmeal, mushroom, or a faded flax." Any variation of pinkish-red tones with brown works as long as you balance the right undertones.

"This combination also feels sophisticated and allows you to pull in brown, clay, or even a slight green undertone in the rug or supporting elements to help the space feel warm and enveloping instead of flat," adds Craig.

Picking your sofa-and-rug color combination is not always about blindly following rug trends or the most popular sofa colors; it's about building a harmonious color scheme that lets you keep developing your decor.

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