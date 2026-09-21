A good sofa is something that you build a room around. It becomes both the centerpiece of the space visually and the way you interact with it. When a good sofa is in place, the surrounding textures, colors, and layouts start to form around it — it makes designing a room that much easier. And while the basic structure of a sofa stays pretty uniform across design, interior design trends are leaning more towards interesting silhouettes, even over texture and color.

So, I've been keeping my eyes peeled for sofas that bring something new and different to your living room landscape, and have found a new favorite in S-CAB's Brezza Relax sofa collection. It's a rare design idea that somehow feels super structured and sculptural, while also quite relaxed — like it's been formed from cushions piled up on the floor, but, you know, in an elegant way.

So yes, it's a blend of contemporary sofa trends (a generous, multifunctional form with subtle texture) and relaxed, livable comfort. But beyond the initially captivating, high-end design, this S-Cab sofa also has a curious multifunctional detail: an integrated side table right between the seat cushions to hold a chic cocktail or warm beverage while lounging. Now that's something everyone wants in their living space.

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This design started its life as an outdoor sofa, but now makes a very convincing argument for bringing one of the brand's most successful chairs indoors. The oversized cushions invite informal comfort, while a carefully selected range of recyclable fabric coverings gives the indoor version tactile and visual qualities aligned with a residential aesthetic. But is it the right choice for your space? Below is everything you need to know, plus tips on styling.

The generous, inviting shapes confirm their status as a sofa worth designing a home around, but what else does this new seating collection have to offer?

The focus of the range was to combine laid-back comfort with a new level of layout flexibility. The pieces are designed to adapt to different tastes, contexts, and uses through the different materials, finishes, and coverings.

For instance, the armrest element means you can configure the sofa with whatever number of seats your space requires, and the pouffe acts as a corner piece, a bench, or a footrest — it can be a living room sectional or a sofa and seat combo. Investing in modular pieces means you're building a living room that can change with you through the years.

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The simple setting allows this collection to stand out. (Image credit: S-CAB)

As for practical styling, DesignLab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou says she would focus on the plush aesthetic of the sofa. "I'd build the styling around the softness of the sofa, creating a more layered, architectural setting rather than adding too many accessories," says Iokasti. The deconstructed character and oversized form create a strong visual form on their own.

For instance, "I'd start with a large, textured or embossed rug in a warm neutral — something with a subtle pattern or irregular weave to bring depth underneath the very clean lines of the sofa," shares Iokasti. From there, "I'd introduce a few pieces with stronger sculptural forms, perhaps a low stone or travertine element, alongside a single oversized ceramic or glass object on the integrated table," she adds.

Among the Brezza Relax Indoors accessories, an integrable side table offers a practical compact surface with a unique chance to blend form and function. You can use it for lounging, entertaining, or even to hold something small, like a stylish coffee table book, when not in use.

However, "the styling story would be about softness meeting structure — tactile fabrics, natural materials, and sculptural forms coming together in a calm but very design-led space," says Iokasti.

Style It With These

This striking olive green is perfectly in line with current color trends. (Image credit: S-CAB)

The collection expands and evolves S-CAB's outdoor lounge into a system without betraying the principles and style of the original product. And between the modular elements and luxurious style, it becomes one of the best sofas for form and function.

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