Have you ever seen something and immediately thought, 'That's completely ridiculous, I have to have it'? A tiny mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, perhaps. Or a modernist, color-blocked nut-cracking tool.

There's a special kind of joy that these entirely unnecessary but extremely endearing pieces evoke. When the modern kitchen is so dominated by functionality, with every appliance claiming to be a life-changing 8-in-1 tool, there's a kind of quiet rebellion in something that serves one sole (preferably hyper-niche) function. You can keep your all-in-one microwave air fryer hybrids; I'd much rather have an Italian, stainless steel pasta measurer, thank you very much.

Some may write these pieces off as silly or frivolous, but those just happen to be two of my favorite descriptors. Plus, if using your ceramic garlic grater at the end of a hard day brings a smile to your face, doesn't that alone make it worthwhile?

These products may not change your life; you may not even use them more than four times a year, but for some of us, owning something incredibly and undeniably design-y is reason enough to add it to your collection. Plus, you might just find yourself surprised by how much use you actually get from your professional truffle shaver. Just saying...

It won't be long until the festive season rolls around again, and these items would make the perfect gift for the design lovers in your life. Or to yourself- we won't judge.

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