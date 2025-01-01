4 Expert Tips For Spotting the Best Secondhand Furniture On Etsy and Facebook Marketplace

Finding your feet in the world of online thrifting for furniture and decor can be both exciting and a little bit daunting. Sites like Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and Craigslist have become beloved for the incredible pieces often available at ridiculous prices, but finding these hidden gems... well, it's not always so easy.

With hundreds of new listings uploaded every day, it's isn't difficult to find yourself doom-scrolling through pages of broken printers and worn-out sofas. So, what's the secret?

Well, if you know how and where to look, you may just find the perfect missing piece that brings your whole home together. An iconic chair for a fraction of the price? Yes please. To help you find the goods, we asked some expert thrifters for their top tips and tricks for sourcing hidden gems on secondhand furniture sites. Here's what they shared.

1. Use Broader Search Terms

(Image credit: Tom Ferguson Photography. Design: Luke Moloney Architecture. Stylist: STUDIO CD by Claire Delmar)

Although this may feel counter-intuitive, it can often serve you better to minimize specificity when searching for hidden gems online. When you browse using hyper-specific search terms, you may find the exact item you’re looking for, but you are also relying on everyone to have the exact same knowledge and time as you do.

The reality is, many people on these websites are trying to rid themselves of several pieces at once, and are unlikely to describe the product in that much detail. By using exact terminology when browsing, you reduce your chances of stumbling across these items, making you miss out on finding some of the best deals the site has to offer.

Designer, artist, author, and thrifting expert Virginia Chamlee says, “My biggest tip for a site like Facebook Marketplace is to search using broad terms. This requires patience, but it's key to finding the best deals — I once scored a mid-century armchair by Adrian Pearsall simply by searching "chair." The sellers were moving, they wanted it gone, and they didn't care to write up a long listing with lots of keywords, so they just wrote "chair: $60". Sold.

Willow Wright, owner of vintage store Urban Redeux, agrees, adding “vague searches like "vintage furniture" or "antique lamp" can uncover hidden gems where the seller may not know the proper terminology or has listed the item generically. The balance of precision and openness ensures you catch both rare finds and unexpected treasures.”

2. Train Your Algorithm

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

Facebook Marketplace is constantly monitoring the posts you interact with to inform the listings you're presented with on your feed. And while we will never fully understand it, having some awareness of this system means you can tweak your browsing habits to help influence the algorithm to create a feed curated to your exact tastes.

For this to work it’s important to interact with any listing you see that reflects your style, even if you don’t intend to purchase that item. Virginia suggests bookmarking any items that you stumble across and love, “even if you don't wind up buying them, because the algorithm will learn what you like and start delivering you items based on those bookmarks and saves." Simple.

3. Do Your Research

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you’re really committed to finding the best deals possible, it's important to properly acquaint yourself with the market. It’s impossible to spot a good deal if you are clueless about the worth of the items, like iconic table lamps.

Interior designer and second-hand shopping expert Paige Kontrafouris says, “I love using places like Chairish and 1stDibs to do research and learn about pieces I like, what they are called, and usual price points they go for. I find a lot of times since they are a more curated selection the pricing isn’t the best on sites like that, but it's a great tool to use as research.”

Once you can recognize significant pieces, you'll be more likely to spot a deal. As Willow explains, “Knowing the market value is critical.” She recommends cross-referencing listings across multiple platforms, as well as considering “rarity, condition, and materials,” before buying.

Another clever tip suggested by Jordan Samson of Jordan Samson Designs is to utilize the Google reverse image search tool. “It’s a great way to find similar items and check typical pricing, so you know if you’re actually getting a deal,” he says.

4. Introduce Keywords

(Image credit: Chad Dorsey. Photo credit Douglas Friedman)

There’s a whole treasure trove of goodies just waiting to be found on these websites, you just have to learn the right terms to discover them. Introducing a few carefully selected keywords can transform your hunt from fruitless to bountiful.

“I find that people getting rid of things don't often know what they have so you can often find incredible pieces not by searching specific brand names, but by searching broad terms that indicate quality: marble table, or 'made in Italy,' for instance," says Virginia. "I am a huge art collector, so I also will search the word 'abstract' quite a bit. But you can get more specific and lookup phrases like 'postmodern' or 'farmhouse'."

While being exact in your search can help you locate pieces — “Specific terms like 'mid-century modern teak credenza' or 'vintage brass candelabra' help narrow down the results to exactly what you’re looking for,” says Willow — it also tends to mean the seller knows the value of the item.

If you're wanting to score a significant piece for a steal, being more vague with your search can help. “The balance of precision and openness ensures you catch both rare finds and unexpected treasures,” adds Willow.

In terms of more specific guidance around search terms, Jordan Samson has a specific list he constantly returns to. They include: 'Danish', 'Swedish', 'rustic', 'primitive', 'marble', 'rattan', 'MCM', 'Art Deco', and 'farmhouse'.

With these expert tips and tricks up your sleeve, you’ll find no problem tracking down all the most coveted vintage and antique designs secondhand furniture sites have to offer. And if you're ever interested in taking your shopping offline, make sure to read up on our best estate sale tips for scoring vintage pieces in person.