People Who Want Their Homes to 'Tell Their Stories' Are Choosing This Hyper-Personal, Hand-Drawn Aesthetic for Their Bathrooms

Design is always personal. Even the decisions that you think of as purely functional reveal something about yourself — a glimpse into your thought processes and priorities. Our homes are meant to act as a kind of portal into our inner worlds, an outward expression of not just our personal style, but our identity too. But when the design world is so heavily dominated by trends and spaces start to all look the same, these small touches of identity become harder to find. So when a trend comes along that actually embraces the personal (rather than encouraging stylistic monotony), it can feel like a small revelation.

Which is exactly why this new bathroom trend has captured my attention. To me, the best homes have always been the ones that tell a story, rich with personal touches that you can tell hold a significance that goes beyond the surface. It's something that often comes with time, of course — with collected items handed down through generations and family photos displayed along the walls. But, as these designers have found, there are many different ways to tell a story in your home.

Your bathroom walls may not be the place you typically turn to for this kind of visual storytelling, but that's exactly why this hand-drawn bathroom tile trend works so well. The bathroom is a personal space, a quiet, solitary room, ripe for personal contemplation. It's also, most typically, a room where functionality trumps design. But with just a few illustrated tiles, you can transform this space. With the right motifs and details, your bathroom tiles can become part of your home's visual narrative. And in a world becoming increasingly dominated by AI-generated trends and mass-produced designs, a little bit of individuality has never felt more welcome.

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Why Are People Using Tiles to Tell a Story?

While unique, this idea is ultimately reflective of a wider shift in interior design trends; in reaction to the overwhelmingly fast-paced nature of the trend cycle, we're beginning to embrace a more holistic, personal approach to our homes.

"There is this lovely movement towards filling our spaces with things that actually hold memory and meaning, and tiles are such an enduring way to do that," explains Petra, who built her business creating customized, illustrated tiles at her brand, House of Petra. There's something special about taking tiles, which often play such a functional role, and turning them into a true design moment, elevating these oft-overlooked areas into little design storybooks. "Each square can hold its own tiny moment, whether that is a native garden bird, a birth flower, or an anniversary date that catches your eye while you sit with a cup of tea," says Petra.

In this age of AI, where we're fed a constant stream of falsified, picture-perfect homes, it's become more important than ever to honour authenticity. Features like these allow us to make our own mark, building our own identity into the very fabric of our homes. Sure, you could hang up a family photo, or display your collection of souvenirs, but part of what makes this tile trend work so well is the permanence.

As Petra explains, "Tiles are brilliant for this because of their sheer permanence. Paint gets rolled over and wallpaper peels, but fired ceramic becomes part of the actual fabric of the building. It is there for generations, like a little archival stamp of your family."

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Below are some of my favorite examples.

1. The Cowboy Kid

In her sons bathroom, Callie wanted to create a magic-filled, storybook room, and these cowboy tiles offered exactly that. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Callie Windle)

As a professional interior designer, Callie Windle is well acquainted with what goes into making a room look good. But when it came to decorating her own home, and more specifically, her son's bathroom, her design approach shifted slightly.

It wasn't just about making the most beautiful room; it was about making it feel personal, too. "I wanted to create a space for him that would fuel his imagination and be a magical place he'd always remember," she says. During the early years, the bathroom functions as a shared space; milestones are reached here, and bath time and family time blend into one. So, dedicating this space to tell a story of family life feels particularly appropriate.

And it didn't take long for Callie to land on the idea of illustrated tiles. Having already met Jo Briggs, one-half of Such Stories, years prior, this new home felt like the perfect opportunity to work together. "I loved what she and Laura Carlin were doing and knew I wanted to commission tiles from them for a future project," she explains.

The cowboy motifs on the tiles came about as the bathroom itself developed. "I first picked the Scalamandre paper in the bathroom; it reminded me of leather tooling, which started this whole midcentury American cowboy concept," Callie explains. With images that feel straight out of a childlike Western fantasy, the whole room feels like stepping inside an adventure book.

But it's not just the family that these tiles tell the story of; it's the home itself, too. "I love honoring the architecture and history of a home; in the US, that history is often very recent, but it's still nice to nod to the period," she says. "This was a late 1960s ranch-style house, so I wanted to create a bedroom and en suite that felt like a modern interpretation of a midcentury American space." By opting for a modern interpretation of this mid-century style, blending western motifs with elevated materials and avoiding tired clichés, Callie was able to create a space that honored its ranch origins without going full rustic farmhouse style.

Although used sparingly and interspersed between blue bathroom tiles, these illustrations are easily the hero of this bathroom. And they even informed the other decisions Callie made in the room. "I ended up hand-water coloring the sconce shades to carry the theme through the rest of the bathroom," she says.

It may be just a small detail in some ways, but these tiles are part of what makes this home feel so special. "Tile is obviously much more of a commitment than a piece of art or a shower curtain, but that's what was so exciting to me," says Callie. "I suggest following your heart; choose to tell a story that means something to you, that will bring you joy every time you step into the bath."

Anthropologie Maeve Scalloped Cotton Shower Curtain £68 at Anthropologie In this bathroom, the scalloped edge shower curtain adds a beautiful softness to the space, complementing the playfulness of the illustrated tiles.

2. A Bathroom Bouquet

This small niche within the shower acts as a picture frame for these floral tiles. (Image credit: Whit at Home)

In this Californian bungalow, a floral theme flows across the home, with references sprinkled into every room, and the bathroom is no exception. "We were inspired by all of the beautiful gardens surrounding the property," explains designer Whitney Soloman. "Being in California, we always want to bring the outdoors in. Flowers are everywhere."

While the surrounding landscape may have informed the floral theme, it was these hand-painted tiles that set the ball rolling at the start: "Once we found these tiles, we knew we wanted to repeat the floral theme throughout the home," Whitney says. A delicate, matte white, decorated with fine blue botanical motifs, the tiles adopt the Delt tile color palette while swapping out the illustration style for something slightly more pared-back than you'd typically find on this type of bathroom tile.

There can be an expectation that working with an interior designer removes some of your own identity in a space, but as Whitney proves, there's no reason why that has to be the case. "Prior to our sourcing phase, we did a design deep dive with our clients," she explains. "We knew we wanted this home to ooze with charm. This collection from Tiles of Ezra was perfect! We wanted something playful, charming, and a nod to the East Coast."

With a different botanical motif featured on each tile, these delicate details became the focal point for this bathroom design. "All design decisions for this bathroom centered around these tiles," says Whitney. "We kept everything else neutral, clean, and simple." And, honestly, that's the best approach here.

Anthropologie Printed Ceramic Soap Dispenser £26 at Anthropologie Continue the lovely, botanical theme with this decorated ceramic soap dispenser.

3. The Floor That Tells A Story

"The client originally wanted an Unswept Floor, but the items they wanted weren't really going to work with the concept or the scale. I persuaded them to use flowers as symbols instead, and the resulting design is an intertwined floral motif which tells the same story," explains Amy. (Image credit: Amy Exton)

Proving there are multiple ways to interpret this style, the mosaic flooring in this bathroom may look a little different from the rest, but the storytelling goal remains the same.

For mosaic artist Amy Exton, the bathroom has never been just a functional space; it's a canvas, somewhere to bring her artistry to life. Every commission she works on is shaped by the lives and stories of the client, making each design personal and unique. "I work really closely with my clients to get a good idea of what they'd like included in the design," she explains. Developing the story and building the narrative is always the first step in her process, and she works closely alongside her clients to create that vision.

Having worked with this art form for years, Amy has seen firsthand the growing desire for more unique, character-led designs within the home. "I think, thankfully, lots of people are getting fed up with stark, plain interiors which can feel pretty soulless, and mosaics are such a great way of adding in character," she says. Not only does it make the home feel more personal, but it also introduces a level of artistry and craftsmanship, too.

"They're completely customizable, and anything is possible when it comes to design, but it's also a craft which inescapably shows the hands of the craftsperson who made it, with all the irregularities and imperfections that come with that," she explains. "In an age where a majority of the things that surround us in the home are machine-made, the imperfections and character of mosaics are becoming more and more appealing."

It's her Unswept Floor mosaic works that have resonated the most. "The concept originated in ancient Rome, and it's definitely having a resurgence," she says. This tiling style was meant to create the visual effect of a messy floor after a party or feast, with various food items strewn across it. "The design concept in its own right, therefore, tells a story, but it's also a great design for people to customize and tell their own individual or family story by adding in elements which relate to them personally," explains Amy.

In the Fitzrovia home shown above, Amy's clients wanted to use the Unswept Floor style to tell the story of the family's multi-cultural heritage. After workshopping the concept, they chose to translate their heritage through floral imagery, with a Bulgarian rose, French lavender, and a Californian Sequoia leaf adorning their bathroom floor.

H&M Home Tufted Cotton Bath Mat £14.99 at H&M Mosaic flooring is beautiful, but in the bathroom, you do run the risk of it getting slightly slippery. Avoid running into any issues, and keep a bath mat close to hand. Preferably a stylish one, like this.

The hand-drawn bathroom tile trend is a further reflection of the shifting attitudes towards home design. Gone are the days of sleek minimalism. Now, we want our homes to feel personal, showing signs of the person living within them. It's exactly why we've seen such a buzz around the 'time-poor' aesthetic and homes that feel intentionally imperfect.

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