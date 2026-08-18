Sorry Beige, Sorry Gray — ‘Peige’ Sofas Are the Color Trend That Feels New, Exciting, but Still Neutral

In the world of sofas, there’s a new shade worth sitting up and paying attention to. Interior designers are increasingly using ‘peige’ upholstery in their projects — a portmanteau of pink and beige, this color is so much more than the sum of its parts.

While white, gray, and beige will always be go-to neutrals, our pick of the best sofa colors proves there’s always an appetite for more. Peige answers that — it brings living rooms a hint of color without veering into the intensity of bolder tones. “On sofas, the shade is subtle enough to work as a neutral but interesting enough that it never feels predictable,” explains Sophie Garland.

So, what exactly is peige — and why does this sofa color trend work so well on sofas? Interior designers share everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

What Color Is Peige?

“We think of peige as a rosewood neutral,” says interior designer Megan Brown. (Image credit: Anson Smart, Design: Penman Brown)

Warm, inviting, and perhaps a little bit unexpected, peige is nestled comfortably in the gap between a neutral and a color. “Peige is much warmer and more characterful than simply being a ‘beige with a touch of pink’,” says London-based interior designer Sophie Garland. “It sits somewhere in the middle. Unlike blush, which often feels quite sweet, this shade has earthier undertones that create depth.”

As with any nuanced color, these characteristics are key. “What distinguishes the hue from traditional beige or greige is its subtle red undertone,” explains Megan Brown. “This gives it a soft rose infusion that introduces warmth without ever becoming overtly pink. The effect is a sense of organic depth that feels grounded, authentic, and quietly luxurious.”

Depending on the light, the color reads as soft, earthy or even lustrous, with these qualities making peige a versatile neutral that works beautifully where out-and-out pink just wouldn’t. “There’s a sensuality to it, but it sits very comfortably within both masculine and feminine interiors,” says Megan.

Megan Brown Social Links Navigation Principal, Penman Brown Based in Sydney, Megan established her own design practice back in 2011. Informed by travel and her international experience, she is widely respected for creating pared-back interiors that balance character and creativity.

Heal's Tailor 4-Seater Sofa £4,339 at Heal's Generously proportioned, this ‘made in Britain’ sofa is available in 19 different fabrics. The linen-cotton blend ‘Rosedale’ ticks the peige box smartly.

Why Are Peige Sofas Trending?

“A traditional beige sofa is safe but boring,” believes interior designer Marea Clark. (Image credit: Michael Clifford, Design: Marea Clark)

Whenever we notice a new color trend popping up in designer projects and across furniture showrooms, the first question we always ask is — why now? For peige sofas, the answer is twofold. Very few colors bridge the gap between ‘soft’ and ‘rich’ quite so successfully, while the hue also works well to highlight the weave and texture of different materials.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“People are shifting towards interiors that feel warm and more inviting, and peige does both,” believes the New York-based interior designer Lisa Staton. “As a sofa takes up so much space, it has a huge impact on the overall mood of a living room. Choosing one in this shade brings softness without demanding to be the room’s focal point.”

“Clients are increasingly drawn to colors that feel comforting,” agrees Marea Clark. “Peige has much more life than traditional beige or cool-toned grays, bringing complexity that softens a room. The pinky undertones act almost like a filter, making everything around it feel a little richer.”

Soho Home Aline Serpentine Modular 3-Seater Sofa £3,990 at Soho Home Ltd This sofa’s curved silhouette gives it a contemporary look. Its warm Antique Rose velvet has gray and terracotta tones, parking it firmly in the ‘peige’ camp.

How Should You Choose a Peige Sofa?

Order fabric swatches to ensure you’re getting the right shade of peige. (Image credit: Elise Scott, Design: Liberty Interiors)

The success of a peige sofa lies as much in how it feels as in how it looks. “We always begin with the fabric choice rather than color alone, as texture, handle, and the way a textile reflects light are what ultimately determine how the color reads,” explains interior designer Megan Brown. “As a studio, we naturally gravitate towards bouclé, brushed linen, and soft velvets as they best reveal complexity.”

Importantly, not all pinky-beige sofas automatically qualify for the sofa trend — color really does matter when searching for the perfect peige sofa. “The undertone is probably the most important thing to make sure your sofa stays timeless,” reveals Sophie Garland. “Lean towards warm clay, subtle red, and terracotta rather than anything too sugary. Always look at large fabric samples in daylight and throughout the evening before making a decision. The color should end up being incredibly versatile.”

Sophie Garland Social Links Navigation Founder With a love of pattern and color, Sophie’s eponymous studio artfully blends classic design principles with distinctly modern sensibilities. She is known for taking a playful approach that brings a fresh, contemporary look to historic properties.

The softness of peige works well against grainy wood and veiny marble. (Image credit: Remi McQuen, Design: Danetti)

Once you’ve selected your sofa, consider how it relates to everything else in your space. “Peige pairs naturally with chocolate browns, purply grays, and soft whites, but it plays well with almost any colors as long as the scheme stays warm,” suggests Marea Clark.

Rustic timbers, woven textures, and glossy finishes will bring a sense of movement alongside the shade, while harder materials can anchor everything together. “Natural stone and aged brass will keep the overall palette grounded and allow your sofa to fit seamlessly into the composition,” says Marea.

Westwing Collection Sofia Modular Bouclé Corner Sofa – XL £2,949 at Westwing Composed of four modular parts, this version of the Sofia sofa is perfect for expansive living spaces. In smaller rooms, simply use different pieces and/or fewer elements.

Whether you’re looking for a sofa worth designing your home around or planning to reupholster a sofa in a brand new fabric, peige would make a very smart choice. Subtle and sophisticated, peige sofas are a color trend that feels new but somehow timeless.

Keen for more? Sign up to the Livingetc newsletter and receive the latest interior design news and views straight to your inbox.