When you're choosing a paint color for your bathroom, you might instinctively go to your Farrow & Ball paint chart first, especially if this is the brand you're most familiar with. However, of all the colors to choose from, some colors lend themselves better to a bathroom than others, so where to start?

Whether you're drawn to calming blues, grounding neutrals, warming yellows, or softly cocooning pinks, Farrow & Ball's colors are designed to shift beautifully with the light, bringing depth and atmosphere to even the most practical spaces, like a bathroom.

The best bathroom colors don't just look good; they help create a mood, transforming the room from somewhere purely functional into a space that feels restorative, relaxing, and considered. These are the best Farrow & Ball colors designers return to time and again for bathrooms, for exactly that reason.

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1. Bone No. 15

Bone is sits between being a neutral and a soft green, giving any bathroom a calm, cocooning quality. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

Soft, warm, and effortlessly understated, Bone is a classic Farrow & Ball neutral with subtle green-grey undertones that give it more depth than a standard beige. In a bathroom, it creates a calm, cocooning feel without tipping too yellow or feeling stark, making it particularly well-suited to spaces where you want a spa-like atmosphere.

Ruth Milne, founder of Studio Milne, is a fan. "Bone is one of my favorite Farrow & Ball colors for a bathroom because it has a wonderfully soft, grounding quality," she says. "It sits somewhere between a warm neutral and a subtle green, giving the space a calm and tranquil feel."

It feels especially elegant when used wall-to-wall, creating a seamless backdrop that allows architectural details, statement baths, and beautiful materials to take centre stage, as seen in the room above.

"In this bathroom, we paired it with rich timber, marble, and unlacquered brass fittings," says Ruth. "The warmth of the brass really comes alive against Bone, while the softness of the paint balances the more graphic checkerboard floor. It's an incredibly versatile color that changes beautifully throughout the day as the light shifts."

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Ruth Milne Founder, Studio Milne Ruth Milne is the founder of Studio Milne, a London based interior design consultancy specialising in residential and boutique commercial projects in London and beyond. She's qualified in Interior Architecture, so her designs maximize the potential of spaces and create environments that are beautiful and unique, whilst being highly functional.

2. Hague Blue No. 30

Rich, deep and inviting, Hague Blue is a classic and sophisticated choice for a bathroom. (Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Jeff Andrews Design)

Few colors deliver drama quite as effortlessly as Hague Blue — deep enough to feel indulgent, yet classic enough to never date.

Rich, dramatic, and endlessly sophisticated, Hague Blue is a deep blue-green that brings an instant sense of luxury to a bathroom. It has enough warmth and depth to feel enveloping rather than stark, making it particularly effective in bathrooms where you want to create a boutique hotel feel.

"For my own primary bathroom (pictured above) in Los Angeles, I chose Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue for the vanity cabinetry," says Jeff Andrews of Jeff Andrews Design. "I was looking for a color that would complement the hand-glazed tiles on the walls from Ann Sacks, so I chose this deep, saturated blue that has just a touch of green to it, so it’s not a navy or a teal, but an otherwise perfect hue."

The hue works beautifully with brass fittings, marble surfaces, and crisp white sanitaryware, which help to highlight its jewel-like richness. If you're looking to introduce color without sacrificing timelessness, Hague Blue strikes a rare balance between statement-making and enduring appeal.

Jeff Andrews' bathroom showcases this perfectly. The painted vanity and glossy wall tiles create a cocooning wash of color, while brass wall lights and hardware add warmth and contrast.

Paired with clean white walls and black stone surfaces, the result feels both classic and contemporary — proof that a bold color can still stand the test of time.

Jeff Andrews Founder, Jeff Andrews Design Jeff Andrews creates sophisticated and liveable interiors for families and celebrities alike. He's skilled at pushing creative boundaries in ways that respect and redefine traditional design aesthetics.

3. Pink Ground No. 202

Soft and soothing, Pink Ground is a grown-up shade that's not too sugary sweet. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

Not convinced about a pink bathroom? This soft, chalky hue will surely change your mind. Pink Ground works because it's a pink that reads as a sophisticated neutral rather than a sugary pastel.

A versatile shade, it's infused with a generous dose of yellow pigment, which feels warm, earthy, and grown-up rather than overtly feminine, creating a flattering glow that works particularly well in bathrooms.

Paired with rosy marble, crisp white ceramics, and aged brass, as seen above, it creates a scheme that feels elegant and quietly luxurious.

"Pink Ground is a wonderfully soft blush that flatters skin tones and brings warmth to smaller spaces without feeling overly sweet," says Ruth Milne. "It creates an inviting, cocooning atmosphere that works beautifully in a bathroom.

"For this downstairs cloakroom, we wanted to create a space that felt special rather than purely functional," explains Ruth Milne. "Originally, the room was intended to house a washing machine and dryer, but by relocating them elsewhere in the house, we were able to transform it into a luxurious guest cloakroom."

"Inspired by vintage powder rooms, we paired Farrow & Ball's Pink Ground with pink marble tiles and brass fittings to create a warm, elegant scheme," she continues.

4. Kakelugn No. 317

A clean, crisp sky blue, Kakelugn is ideal for an uplifting bathroom color choice. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Neither quite blue nor quite green, Kakelugn occupies that sweet spot designers are increasingly drawn to — soft enough to soothe, but distinctive enough to make a room memorable.

Inspired by the pale blue-green hues found on traditional Swedish tiled stoves, Kakelugn is one of Farrow & Ball's most calming, soft shades.

"Delicate enough to act almost as a neutral, yet infused with enough color to create interest, it brings a fresh, airy quality to bathrooms that feels both elegant and restorative," says Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow & Ball's color expert.

For blue bathrooms, Kakelugn works particularly well alongside crisp white woodwork, natural stone, and warm metallic finishes, creating a scheme that feels effortlessly timeless. As this space demonstrates, it's a color that evokes the tranquillity of a spa while maintaining the character and depth that designers love.

5. India Yellow No. 66

Giving off a warming heat, India Yellow creates a strong and moody yet cozy space. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

As we increasingly embrace color drenching, India Yellow proves that bold can still feel timeless, wrapping a bathroom in warmth without ever overwhelming it.

The shade is rich, earthy, and uplifting, and brings a relaxing cocooning feel to a bathroom. Inspired by the deeply pigmented yellow used on imported Indian wallpapers in the 18th century, it has a distinctive mustard-ochre quality that feels both heritage-inspired and surprisingly current.

Unlike brighter yellow bathrooms, its depth makes it feel sophisticated rather than playful, enveloping a room in a warm glow that's particularly welcoming on darker mornings.

In bathrooms, India Yellow works beautifully with traditional paneling, crisp white sanitaryware, and natural materials, creating a scheme that feels cozy, characterful, and full of personality. As this space demonstrates, it's a color that turns even the most functional room into somewhere you genuinely want to linger.

While bathroom trends may come and go, the appeal of a beautifully considered colour palette never fades. Farrow & Ball's shades have a unique ability to feel both current and enduring, bringing depth, personality, and atmosphere to a space that's increasingly viewed as a sanctuary rather than simply a functional room.

Whether you're drawn to soothing blues, warming neutrals, or richer, more enveloping hues, choosing a color with lasting appeal is one of the easiest ways to create a bathroom you'll love for years to come.

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