10 Yellow Bathroom Ideas That Vitalize Your Mornings and Look Unexpectedly Sophisticated While Doing So

The tendency when it comes to bathrooms is to go for an all-white look, or to bring in soft and soothing hues that make the space feel fresh and calming. But brightening the color scheme of your bathroom — with, say, yellow bathroom ideas — is sure to give you a spring in your step.

From bright tiled walls to yellow glass bricks, paint used on a standalone bathtub to other creative ways to decorate with yellow, the warmth of a yellow bathroom is sure to cast a warm glow over your reflection and kickstart your morning routine.

The bathroom has long provided a place to go for something unexpected, and a bold bathroom color idea is our favorite way to do it. Whether it's a cheerful, sunny shade or soft, buttery hue, yellow bathroom ideas come in a real array of intensities, so there's something for everyone. Here's how to do it.

1. Go for a Yellow Tiling Pop

The mustard-yellow tiles added a much-needed focal point to this bathroom. (Image credit: Jonathan Cohen. Design: Brooke Aitken Design)

Why not break up the monotony of your white space with yellow bathroom tiles that inject a bit of energy? This room above, by designer Brooke Aitken, was created for a color confident client.

"Known for her fearless color choices, we envisioned each room with a distinct color in mind," says Brooke. For the bathroom, it was a yellow glazed tile with a blend of matte, glossy, and unglazed textures, which created wonderful contrast.

"While selecting tiles, these particular ones stood out for their rich, luscious, and commanding hues, making them the perfect choice for a guest bathroom," says Brooke.

With an otherwise pared-back palette, Brooke says, "We love a modernist aesthetic, and these tiles added a richness to the black and white background."

2. Go for a Calming, Buttery Yellow

Yellow bathroom ideas don't always have to be energizing, they can be soothing too. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Tamsin Johnson)

Yellow bathroom ideas don't always have to mean using bright, energetic colors — they can be calming, too, even relaxing.

"I think there is a taboo around yellow that is worth extinguishing," says interior designer Tamsin Johnson. "It is actually a very friendly color if not too acidic in shade. In this particular home I was at liberty to lean into it strongly since my client was very attuned to these earthen yellows."

Decorating with yellow in the right tones can be calming because they closely relate to natural shades, like browns and beiges.

"To me, if the shade is correct, yellow is a sensual color, and organic," adds Tamsin. "I love the washed back Indian yellows, verging on ochre bases, or even dusty lemons. I think the trick is not too saturated, but with just enough to be confident of it’s yellow-ness."

Tamsin Johnson Interior designer Melbourne-born Tamsin Johnson is known for her refined yet relaxed aesthetic, bringing a contrast of luxury and liveable spaces across residential and hospitality.

3. Pair With a Complementary Color

You'll be surprised how many complementary colors you'll find. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Vaughan Design)

As far as colors that go with yellow, blues always work well, as shown in the space above.

"This is a family bathroom that needs to evoke a sense of fun; whilst also having the longevity to last with children growing up through various phases of life," explains Holly Vaughan, director of Vaughan Design & Development. "We chose yellow as it’s a color I’m often drawn to, and I wanted a bit of a citrus-toned contrast to the calming blues surrounding it." The team also went for high shine zellige tiles to bring texture to the space.

"The blue and yellow color palette together just reminds me of sunny beach days, which felt fitting for a bathroom scheme," she adds. "We love using zelliges tiles in our designs, the slight unevenness in the tones and texture make them so interesting and glossy to look at."

Holly Vaughan Interior Designer Holly Vaughan is one half of the husband and wife team at Vaughan Design & Development.

4. Paint the Trim Yellow

Even just painting your trims is an impactful yellow bathroom idea. (Image credit: Jenny Peysin)

If you don't want to paint the entire bathroom a bold color, but want to bring in some brightness, just stick to the trim for a jolt of fun. Yellow is one of the best trim colors, as demonstrated by this bathroom designed by Jenny Peysin, who relied on a buttery yellow shade to work well against the chequered floor.

The whole home was a lesson in color, transforming the historic building into something that feels more modern. "The second-floor apartment brings a fresh, mid-century modern sensibility to the home, blending warm wood tones, playful colors, and clean lines with subtle nods to its historic roots," says Jenny.



"Overall, the space is designed to feel youthful, bright, and inviting, this apartment balances modern energy with timeless character."

5. Use Yellow Glass to Play With Light

Glass blocks add instant impact to a space, especially in this golden yellow hue. (Image credit: Jason Wiggington)

Glass block bathrooms are trending right now (yes, again) as a unique way to let in the light, while ensuring privacy. "We chose these amber glass blocks for this bathroom to evoke a sort of eternal sunset in the space," explains Jason Wiggington of Charlap Hyman & Herrero, who designed the space above.



"When the sun shines through the window in the middle of the day, the blocks cast a bright yellow tone — and when it is darker outside, they cast a deeper, more golden hue," he says. "The light in here is especially calming, as it really does feel like sunlight."

6. Create Contrast With Matte Black Hardware

Black and yellow make for a punchy, modern pairing. (Image credit: Francesco Ievy. Design: Meltemi Architetturi)

One current bathroom hardware trend is contrasting black hardware, which helps add contrast to the space, driving a more modern and sophisticated aesthetic.

In this yellow bathroom by Meltemi Architetturi, the contrast of the black hardware with yellow paint brings a pop art aesthetic to the space, making real impact.

But it's not just nice to look at. Black bathroom hardware is often made of either a brass or stainless steel that's been powder-coated in the black, matte finish. This not only looks good, but also makes it more durable, and resistant to scratches.

7. Bring in Pops of Yellow Through Patterned Flooring

Keep your yellow bathroom ideas simple by focussing on the floor. (Image credit: Jody Kivort. Design: Kari McCabe)

Yellow bathroom ideas aren't just restricted to the walls, though. For a powerful pop of color, introduce color into the bathroom through patterned bathroom flooring, as per this New York home created by Palette Architecture.



The team relied on geometric Moroccan cement tiles to bring color in an otherwise all-white space. The mix of yellow pops, browns and white tiles creates texture and warmth.

8. Bring in Color Through Eccentric Wallpaper

Wallpaper works wonders in bathrooms, especially in bold, bright colors and patterns. (Image credit: Kipseli Architects)

Bathroom wallpaper is a great way to introduce personality into a space, including a bathroom. And as typically smaller spaces, designers often use them as an opportunity to pack a real punch with the wallpaper pattern they choose — meaning yellow wallpapers work perfectly.

In this design by Kipseli Architects, the yellow design dramatically transforms the space with an exotic, line drawn design featuring toucans and lush, tropical foliage.

9. Go Monochromatic for a Wash of Color

If you're going to embrace yellow bathroom ideas, embrace them all over. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Go for a monochromatic color scheme for a full wash of color for something unexpected and energetic. "Discussions on color started early in the project," explains Bradley Van Der Straeten. "The client's bold and excellent eye for color meant the whole house got to become part of an immersive palette, with each room a different but complementing collection of shades."

In the bathroom, the yellow paint is pushed onto the ceiling, features on the trim, as well as the choice in tiling for a bright and joyous space.

"The yellows of the bathroom and rear reception are positioned on the south side of the house to make the most of the daylight and brightness, meaning you are always looking at the back of the house via a sunny frame," says Bradley.

10. Use Grout to Bring in Color

Colored grout isn't something people usually think of, which makes it wildly fun. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: And And And Studio)

More and more, designers are looking to the smaller details to bring in accents of color. Grout is a functional element of your bathroom, and the tendency is to go white with grout lines, but it needn't be boring, and in fact, grout presents a design opportunity.

In this design by And And And Studio, the guest bathroom is a bright and welcoming marigold with matching grout, gridded tiles and marble floors and tub.

FAQs

Is Yellow a Good Color for Bathrooms?

"Yellow creates a charming, uplifting atmosphere that helps energize you in the morning," says Hannah Yeo, senior manager of color marketing at Benjamin Moore.



"Whether on the walls, vanity, ceiling, or even a clawfoot freestanding bath, there are many opportunities for the golden hue to elevate the space," she says. "A small bathroom can especially benefit from sunny yellow walls, radiating a warm golden glow that brings the sunshine indoors."

What Are the Best Yellow Benjamin Moore Paints for a Bathroom?

If you decide to go for paint to introduce your pop of yellow, Benjamin Moore is a reliable paint brand that the designers go back to time and time again for the perfect hue for their walls. They have many variations of yellow to pick from too.

"Marblehead Gold HC-11 is a muted golden shade that adds interest and depth," says Hannah Yeo. "The earthy undertone creates a grounding effect, making it easy to pair with neutrals and grays for a sophisticated look. When applied to the vanity, it highlights the millwork, providing a subtle splash of color without overwhelming the room."

For bathrooms enveloped in tiles, a bright, vibrant golden hue can make a striking impact. Golden Nugget is another high-spirited golden orange paint from Benjamin Moore that feels energetic and fun. "The sharp contrast with black window trim and accessory details creates a modern aesthetic. When using such vivid shades, it’s important to balance them with white to maintain harmony," says Hannah.

Soft and creamy, Windham Cream gently brings a warm sunglow to the bathroom too. "With a subtle hint of yellow, this hue creates a casual and charming yet elegant bathroom," adds Hannah.