6 Glass Block Bathroom Ideas That Bring Retro-Charm Through This Emerging Design Trend

In case you haven’t heard already, glass blocks are back. In a big way. These translucent building blocks have been popping up in all of our favorite designers' work, and we’re ready to bring the trend to our own homes now. And where better to begin than in the bathroom?

This is not the material's first foray into the realm of bathroom design. Back in the 80s and 90s, when the glass block was at its peak, the material was a staple bathroom trend. Something about the diffused light, and distorted vision offered by the material made them absolutely perfect for rooms that required a bit more privacy integrated within their design. This is also why they’ve been used to form the facade of buildings, such as Paris’ famed Maison de Verre, or the striking Glass Fortress in Bangkok, which utilized an impressive 20,000 glass blocks in its construction. The material allows the interiors to be soaked in a gorgeous, natural light throughout the day, while protecting the privacy of those within.

Hollywood legend Dennis Hopper's ‘Art Barn’, the home designed for him by Brian Murphy in 1987, features a primary bathroom illuminated by a glass block wall, flooding the space with dappled sunlight. From this iconic space, we can still learn so much about the aesthetic power of the simple glass block. In the four decades since the Art Barn, we’ve seen plenty more creative uses of glass blocks in bathrooms. Here are just a few of our favorites.

1. Glass Block Shower Screen

"To style glass blocks effectively, consider their placement for privacy and light, choose patterns and textures that complement your space, and explore creative uses like room dividers, shower screens or garden features, while ensuring a minimalist approach to avoid clutter," says Brooke. (Image credit: Vloom Designs)

This glass block interpretation of a shower enclosure idea by Vloom Designs modernizes the style using the retro material. "The inspiration came from wanting to step outside the norm and create a functional shower screen that wasn’t your regular glass screen," explains Brooke Fullick, from Vloom Designs. "The glass brick feature aligned perfectly with the mid century modern aesthetic of the renovation design."

Not only chosen for their mid-century modern touch, Brooke also loved the element of privacy offered by these blocks, perfect for their function as a shower screen.

"Depending on their texture and design, glass blocks allow natural light to pass through while maintaining a sense of privacy," she says. "They even offer the potential to play with light with different textures and patterns, creating stunning light and shadow. Unlike a regular glass shower screen, glass blocks rarely appear dirty."

This design would work equally well when applied to a wet room design, where the glass blocks could act as the focal feature.

2. Golden Hues

A textural spin on the color drenching trend, this room has a disco-ball effect in the light. (Image credit: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

Entirely cloaked in a warm, golden haze, this petite bathroom shows the wondrous effects you can create with colored glass blocks. While the traditional, translucent blocks are by far the most commonly used, designs like this explore the amazing effects you can create when opting for a tinted block instead.

This small bathroom idea uses colored blocks particularly well. "As it was a very narrow bathroom with a singular light source at the end of the room, we decided to use glass block partitions to allow the natural light to penetrate deep into the space, while still providing privacy between the shower/bath and the vanity," explains Andre Herrero, principal architect at Charlap Hyman & Herrero.

Here, glass blocks perfectly achieve the goal for natural light, without sacrificing privacy. While this design could look slightly colder with traditional glass blocks, using these orange-hued type of glass blocks creates the illusion of pure sunlight in the bathroom.

"You can find glass blocks in a variety of standard shapes, sizes, and colors - and we've found that cast glass provides a similar effect," says Andre. "We opted for an amber glass block for this specific project because of the warm light they cast - it tends to always feel like a warm sunrise or sunset in this bathroom, even on a cloudy LA day."

3. Contrasting Moody Tones

A dark bathtub can bring a sultry, moody vibe to a bathroom. (Image credit: @moodauthors. Design: Karolina Rochman Designs)

In this design, the light from the glass blocks provide the perfect balance to the otherwise dark, moody design of this bathroom. With an inky black bathtub, and a warm, wooden clad wall, this room could easily slip into becoming claustrophobically dark. However, by bringing in a glass block wall behind the vanity, this dark bathroom idea becomes a sumptuously rich room with an evenly balanced amount of light and dark.

"These houses were meant to be true works of applied art," explains designer, Karolina Rochman. "The glass walls were designed to be both impressive and effective. They shimmered in all the colors of the rainbow. They provided respite in the summer when cold water flowed through them, and they warmed in the winter when hot liquid filled them."

For this project, Karolina imported over 1,500 glass blocks over from France, and used them across this home, not just limited to the bathroom design. The repetition of this material throughout the home creates a beautiful sense of continuity, and a greater flow to the space, only intensified by the materials' water-like visual effect.

4. Playful Settings

Kristina uses alpha blocks in this bathroom design. (Image credit: Kristina Busco Design and Trone Paris)

This whimsical bathroom, designed by Kristina Busco along with Trone Paris melds together various exciting bathroom trends in a way that feels playful and sophisticated as opposed to overwhelming or haphazard.

"When paired with bold colors or sculptural forms, glass blocks bring a playful, avant-garde touch," explains Romain Freychet, cofounder of Trone.

"In our projects at Trone, we use them to create immersive, monolithic spaces that feel both futuristic and nostalgic, pushing the boundaries of traditional bathroom design," he says.

In this particular design project, glass blocks bring some levity to the various patterns and colors combining in this small room. Between the painted ceiling, checkerboard tile floors, and the striped wall, the glass block feature feels like a needed breath of fresh air in this design.

5. Soothing Sanctuary

Soothe your soul with this design piece. (Image credit: Steve Werney, Christopher Stark. Design: Floriana Interiors)

When combined with natural stone materials and light, neutral tones, glass blocks can play a key role in creating a spa bathroom design. This design feels light and airy, thanks to the combination of a pale, neutral color palette and soothing materials.

Here, a sculptural, step-up bath is set against a full glass block wall, allowing for a brightly lit room, that feels entirely private, thanks to the distorting features of the glass blocks.

"Each detail, from the natural materials to the carefully considered layout, has been meticulously planned to provide a seamless fusion of comfort, functionality, and visual appeal," says Floriana Peterson, from Floriana Interiors. "The result is a truly unique and captivating space that not only reflects the homeowners' adventurous spirit but also provides a peaceful retreat to recharge and plan their next great escapade."

There is something undeniably soothing, and relaxing about this room, no doubt partially due to the glass-block covered wall.

"From the calming ambiance to the subtle hints of mystique, every aspect of this home has been designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and a deep connection with the world around us," explains Floriana.

6. Thinking Pink

You can never go wrong with a pop of pink (Image credit: Trone Paris)

Another design from French bathroom brand, Trone Paris, this playful bathroom design dives straight into the Barbie-core design trend that captured all our hearts back in 2022.

Proving that pink color palettes can survive well beyond Barbie-mania, here, bubble gum pink grouting, flooring and sanitary ware combines to create a delightfully sweet design that still feels elevated, and stylish.

"Color plays a key role," explains Romain, "neutral tones create a timeless feel, while bold tints add a striking visual statement. We also consider how the blocks interact with other materials in the space, such as ceramic, metal, or stone, to ensure a harmonious and sophisticated design."

In a small space like this, glass blocks can be used to create a spin on the tile drenching trend, for a contemporary, modern bathroom design.

If you're looking to give your bathroom a refresh, and breathe some new life into the space, adding some glass blocks into the design may just be the perfect solution. Particularly good in bringing light in for small bathroom ideas, the material brings a sense of fun and personality into your home.