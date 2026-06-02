Moving to a home with an ensuite is the ultimate level-up. It may not seem like much, but the privacy of having a bathroom to call your own is a luxury that cannot be beaten, and once you have one, you'll never want to be without one again. It's a room that deserves care and attention in its design, and that all starts with the color you paint it.

Of course, the sanitaryware and materials you use in your ensuite bathroom will all play a part in building the vibe of the room, but nothing sets the tone quite like the color you put on the walls. It's the background and foundation for the rest of the design, and if you get it wrong, it will be hard to work your way back. The color you choose for your ensuite should be indicative of the atmosphere you'd like to create in there — it needs to be relaxing, a calming refuge to return to at the end of the day, where you can cleanse yourself of the stresses of the outside world, as well as an energizing beginning, setting the tone for the rest of your day each morning.

All in all, this small bathroom color choice can be surprisingly design-loaded, which is exactly why I asked the experts what colors they'd recommend avoiding at all costs — and their answers were not what I expected.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

1. Shades of Gray

DO INSTEAD: "What I'd recommend instead is a soft clay tone. These hold up under artificial lighting without going cold, and they make a small room feel bigger without doing anything dramatic. The ones that perform best in my work sit in the beige to terracotta range, staying away from anything with a pink or purple undertone, because those shift badly under LED light," says Reilly. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

A much-contested shade, gray has a fierce army of supporters, and just as fierce a brigade of haters, too. And while there are admittedly several instances where decorating with gray can certainly be a beneficial design choice, when it comes to your ensuite bathroom, you may be best searching elsewhere.

This is not solely based on the 'millennial gray' connotations; rather, this comes from a space-based assessment. Unlike your living room or kitchen, ensuite bathrooms tend to be on the smaller side, with relatively little natural light. And while certain colors can make small bathrooms feel cozy and welcoming, others can emphasize their lack of spaciousness, making them feel cramped — unfortunately, gray falls into the latter camp.

As Reilly Renwich, CMO at State of the Wall, shares, there's data to back this feeling up. "We pulled our own sales data on ensuite wallpaper returns and color swaps at State of the Wall, and gray-adjacent tones made up 61.38% of all exchange requests in 2024. Designers come to us after their clients push back within the first year, and the fix always costs more than getting the color right the first time would have."

In bathrooms, the biggest challenge will always be trying to counteract the naturally cold, hard finish of your bathroom essentials, with white sanitaryware and reflective surfaces immediately bringing in a stark, harsh look. Instead of softening these features, a gray finish will emphasize them, making your bathroom feel even more sterile and clinical.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Intense, Saturated Hues

DO INSTEAD: If you love the idea of using red in your ensuite, try using it as an unexpected pop of color rather than the entire color scheme. (Image credit: Unique Homestays)

It's no secret that colors can affect your mood, and while this fact is important in how you design every room in your home, it becomes even more significant when designing a room where the purpose is to relax.

"Much like for the best colors for bedrooms, the colors you'll want to use in your ensuite are those that support and aid relaxation, bringing a calming, peaceful energy to your room. As design psychologist Sarah Seung McFarland explains, "Color occurs in context, so the 'wrong' color for an ensuite bedroom is one that competes with or disrupts the color scheme 'story' used in the bedroom. For instance, if you want a relaxing bedroom and bathroom suite, it's best to use cooler, less saturated colors for both rooms to support calm and rest."

And while any overly saturated hue can be an issue, the experts point to red as the primary problem-maker. Explaining the reasons behind this, interior designer Neha Gupta says, "The color red triggers the human body’s stress response. As a high-energy color with extremely strong visual impact, it raises heart rate, stimulates the brain, and erodes the calming, sheltering atmosphere that a bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom is meant to have."

As well as this, red can also work to emphasize any red undertones in your complexion, making your bathroom mirror appear unflattering, which is never how you want to start the day.

Christy Prism Turkish Cotton Towels £23 at Christy Treat yourself to the luxurious feel of a plush Turkish cotton towel, while adding a fun pop of red to your bathroom. HAY Arcs Wall Mirror Round Red 60cm £399 at Heal's For a chic and subtle touch of red, this brightly colored scallop-edged mirror is an easy, playful addition to your room. victorian plumbing Hurlingham Shelley 0TH Cast Iron Bath Chrome Feet £1,899.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Or, for a far less subtle effect, there is something surprisingly chic about this burgundy red tub.

3. Bright, Flat Whites

DO INSTEAD: "A warmer off-white, soft putty, or pale stone. You still get brightness and lightness, but with a much more flattering, restful feel," says Maria. (Image credit: James Merrell)

White is often seen as the fail-safe, fallback option. When in doubt, choose white. However, in your ensuite, this classic backdrop may end up making your space look harsher and more uninviting than you may expect.

As Maria Ramirez, founder of BB Interiors, explains, "This is the sort of color that sounds wonderful in theory because everyone associates white with fresh and clean. In reality, a very blue-based white can make an ensuite feel clinical and cold."

This all comes down to the undertone of your paint shade. A true, bright white paint will most typically be made up of blue undertones, for that crisp, bright effect. And while this can work in certain circumstances, in an ensuite bathroom, it will often have the adverse effect. "In a room that is often compact, that kind of white can feel more 'private clinic' than sanctuary," agrees Maria.

This, coupled with all-white sanitaryware, can leave your bathroom feeling super flat, lacking any sort of dimension or depth.

Now you know the colors to avoid, why not explore the ensuite bathroom trends that experts are using this year to transform boring ensuites into luxe wellness retreats.

And for more design inspiration for your bathroom and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.