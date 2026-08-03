There seem to be certain things we have, over time, ended up taking as a given in our homes, simply accepting them as something we should have rather than questioning whether they still have a purpose in terms of our more modern lifestyles.

In the past these have included fixtures and fittings such as wall-mounted radiators, knobs and handles for kitchen cabinets, a central pendant light in pretty much every room and, lets not forget the humble kettle. Most of us have now come to realize that there are contemporary ways of sidestepping all of these thanks to the fast-paced world of ever-evolving kitchen trends, and yet there seem to be certain features that have slipped through the net — kitchen upstands being one of them.

Kitchen upstands are designed to neaten up the joint between countertop and wall and to offer a little protection — but are they really still necessary? I've certainly been questioning my own just lately and, with a kitchen remodel on the horizon, I'm keen to look into other options. I spoke to a range of top design experts, and here's what they had to say.

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Are Kitchen Upstands Still in Fashion?

Rather than being viewed as a totally defunct feature, the upstand is now being designed with greater consideration for the overall kitchen scheme (Image credit: deVOL)

If, like me, you are currently busy drawing up a list of all your favourite modern kitchen ideas in a bid to ensure your new space remains looking fresh and relevant for many years to come, you really need to pay attention to the finer details.

While kitchen upstands, also sometimes referred to as 3" or 4" backsplashes, remain a common feature of many kitchens, according to Shelly Yoder, a project designer at Next Stage Design + Build, the way in which they are being viewed and used is changing. "An upstand made sense in an era when the goal was simply to protect the wall behind the counter. As a design element, though, it's always been a compromise: too short to be a real visual statement, too present to be invisible. There are only a few instances where an upstand still makes sense in a design, such as breaking up the pattern of the wall and the kitchen counter. In most of the kitchens we design today, clients are choosing one of two directions instead, and both look significantly more considered."

Camilla Masi, interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design, agrees that upstands aren't necessarily something to be avoided at all costs, but rather a feature that needs careful consideration in order to elevate rather than date a kitchen. "I don't think upstands have fallen out of fashion, but I do think the way we're using them has changed. The standard 100mm upstand is certainly less popular than it once was, particularly in more contemporary kitchens where the preference is to take the stone or tile further up the wall as a backsplash or entire feature wall. It creates a cleaner, more seamless look and allows the material to become a much stronger design feature."

Shelly Yoder Social Links Navigation Project designer at Next Stage Design+Build Project designer Shelly's true passion for remodeling was sparked when she bought her first home. As project designer at Next Stage Design + Build she works within a team of remodeling professionals.

Camilla Masi Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design Camilla is a multi-talented interior designer who brings the Italian touch and style to Otto Tiles. She helps to create striking spaces according to your taste.

What Is Being Used Instead of Kitchen Upstands?

More visually interesting methods of dealing with the junction between wall and countertop are now being employed — some with the potential for adding storage. (Image credit: Beth Davies & Simon Bevan; Kitchen: Main)

It appears, then, that traditional 100mm, straight upstands are increasingly being shunned in favor of a range of more modern alternatives, although interior designer Caroline Montague is keen to point out that rather than being an outdated kitchen trend, it can be more a case of using them in a more considered way. "What can make a kitchen look dated is using an upstand almost by default, without considering what else is happening on the wall. I would never use a stone upstand and then begin a tiled backsplash immediately above it, for example. For me, it should be one or the other, never both."

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"I don’t think there is one universal replacement for an upstand," continues Caroline. "In some kitchens, a marble or stone upstand will still look entirely appropriate. In another, tiles taken directly to the countertop, or a durable painted wall may feel cleaner and more contemporary. It depends on the architecture of the room, the materials being used, and how practical the surface needs to be. A traditional or more layered kitchen may suit a stone upstand beautifully, whereas a simpler contemporary scheme may benefit from leaving the wall uninterrupted. My approach would be to choose one clear solution: an upstand, a backsplash, or sometimes nothing at all. The kitchen begins to look dated when several different treatments are combined where one would have been enough."

That said, if, like me, you are seeking out alternatives to the standard kitchen upstand, these are the design ideas the experts I spoke to suggested instead.

Caroline Montague Social Links Navigation Interior designer Caroline Montague, interior designer and owner of the Tuscan retreat Villa Sartiano has worked as an interior designer for more than 30 years, beginning her career specialising in country house hotels before focusing on private homes in Italy.

1. A slab backsplash

Continuing your countertop material up the wall creates a striking feature, particularly when using a stand-out material, such as solid stone or terrazzo. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Perhaps one of the most popular features to emerge in recent years is the slab backsplash, where the countertop material, or another solid surface, is extended right up the wall from the counter — perfect for creating the quietly dramatic kitchen trend that is currently so popular.

Leila Touwen, co-founder of Pluck, explains just why this is such a good alternative to the standard kitchen upstand. "The continuation of a countertop into the upstand creates a seamless transition from the flat plane to the vertical. If you have opted for a particularly special countertop material, say marble or terrazzo, it is an opportunity to show a little more of this and to make a statement with that material so that it has a bigger role in the room’s scheme. How high you go is up for debate — 100mm is standard, but we now frequently design kitchens with upstands higher than this, at which point the upstand becomes a backsplash."

Shelly Yoder agrees that the slab backsplash can make a stunning modern kitchen feature. "A continuous run of stone or quartz from the counter surface up to the upper cabinets, with no visible seam or grout line, is the cleanest possible resolution of the counter-to-wall transition. It works beautifully in kitchens with darker elements especially. The uninterrupted material plane gives the space a tailored, almost furniture-like quality that an upstand or even a tiled backsplash can't replicate."

Ash McCullough, lead designer at Blakes London, goes on to explain that this is definitely her preferred way of making a statement in the kitchen. "When it comes to upstands, we favour taking the chosen material as far up the wall as the budget allows. Rather than stopping at a small upstand, we'll often continue the stone or tile to a decorative shelf or the underside of a wall unit before transitioning back to painted walls. Where possible, we love to carry the material all the way to the ceiling, creating a more architectural and elevated feel. Extending the material in this way allows its beauty, texture and character to become a defining feature of the space without overwhelming the overall scheme. It's an approach that works equally well in both contemporary and traditional kitchens, adding a sense of permanence, craftsmanship and quiet luxury that never goes out of style."

Leila Touwen Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Pluck Leila Touwen is the co-founder of British kitchen design company, Pluck. Pluck is known for its use of contrasting kitchen cabinetry and larders using high-grade laminate in colorful shades.

Ash McCullough Social Links Navigation Lead designer at Blakes London Ash developed a keen interest in playing with colours, textures and materiality while studying Interior Architecture and Design at the University of Essex. She honed these skills working for a bespoke joinery studio in Ireland where she designed traditional style kitchens, dressing rooms and furniture for luxury properties. After a move to London, Ash spent three years as a sales designer for an interior design studio. At Blakes London, the highlight of Ash's job is taking clients on a journey from initial concept to full design, with a balance of functionality and aesthetics.

2. A Full Wall of Tiles

Opt for an eye-catching wall of tiles and there is no need for any kind of upstand. (Image credit: Design: Uns Hobbs Interiors; Tiles: Otto Tiles & Design)

While kitchen tile trends might come and go, this is one material that rarely falls out of favor entirely and, thanks to the enormous range of sizes, shapes colours and designs on offer, tile can offer up the potential for creating some really stunning alternatives to the upstand.

"A full-height tiled backsplash that runs continuously from countertop to upper cabinet is the most common replacement we see, and when the tile is well chosen, it transforms the wall behind the counter into an intentional design feature rather than a protective afterthought," picks up Shelly Yoder. "In one of our recent projects, a contemporary kitchen with white flat-front cabinetry, a textured ceramic tile was taken the full height behind the range, creating a visual anchor for the space that an upstand simply couldn't achieve. In another, a bold geometric yellow tile extended from counter height all the way to the ceiling as a feature wall. Neither of these reads as a solution to a problem. They read as design decisions."

"If tiles are being used, I would bring them directly down to the countertop rather than adding a separate strip of stone beneath them," advises Caroline Montague. "The tiles then become the wall treatment in their own right, rather than competing with another material."