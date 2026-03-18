Interior designer Juliette Arent, co-founder of Arent & Pyke, describes this inner-city apartment as “a jewel box, particularly at night.” Featuring decadent colors like emerald, sapphire, ruby, carnelian, and amethyst — set against a backdrop of dreamy Marmorino plastered walls — the home is certainly a gem.

“The Marmorino feels soft and intentional during the day, but in the evening, because of the way the light reflects on it, it feels glowy and a bit dramatic,” says Juliette.

The owners, a professional couple with adult kids, initially engaged Arent & Pyke to help them select furniture, decor, and art. They’d purchased the three-bedroom flat off the plan, sold their suburban family home, and weren’t bringing any pieces with them: a clean slate.

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Color reigns in the dining zone. “The dining seating was initially more neutral, but the client encouraged us to make it bolder,” says Juliette. The banquette was upholstered in Pierre Frey ‘Palladio’ fabric; the amethyst-hued chairs are by Artifort Suit. The green of the artwork (‘Background To A Torso 2’ by Mark Maurangi Carrol) recalls the Edra sofa. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

“The clients’ first viewing of the apartment was with us, actually,” recalls Juliette. “And we quickly realized it would need an extra layer; to change the wall and ceiling finish and add joinery elements to the scope. We didn’t touch the bathrooms or kitchen, which was quite high spec.”

The challenge? To work with the existing (and dark) kitchen while weaving in warmth, tactility, and resplendency, and to infuse the brand-new home with a sense of history. “Because the kitchen is so closely integrated with the living and dining, everything had to feel cohesive,” says Juliette.

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Imagine sinking into this Edra Standard sofa. An oversized Rueber Henning rug, Daphine Terra floor lamp, &Tradition swivel armchair, De La Espada Twenty-Five coffee table, a custom ottoman in Lee Jofa X Kelly Wearstler Risus fabric, and ‘Horny Jail’ artwork by Mark Maurangi Carrol complete the living-room scheme. Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke The custom wine cabinet and bar, designed by Arent & Pyke and finished in walnut burl and polyurethane with a Verde Antigua stone top, offers a moment to stop, pour a drink, and welcome guests. Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke

Thankfully, the clients adore color and texture — giving Arent & Pyke carte blanche to unleash their creativity. With one caveat: “The wife had her heart set on an emerald-green sofa, so we upholstered an Edra Standard sofa in a beautiful green chenille,” says Juliette. “That was our starting point.”

A contrasting rug — evoking Gustav Klimt’s gold-leaf artworks — anchors the living space; a custom blue and oak dining table by élan Joinery is paired with a turmeric-hued banquette seat. Extending well beyond the elliptical table, this offers guests a secondary place to perch.

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The upper-level apartment offers Sydney Harbour glimpses through the treetops. The balcony is a comfy and cozy place to unwind, thanks to RODA Harp lounge chairs and a RODA Mistral sofa; the tables are by B&B Italia. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

Comfort and function were equally as important as form to the owners, who entertain family and friends regularly. The balcony features an extendable table that seats up to 10 people. “Our clients also wanted the apartment to feel cozy when it was just the two of them at home,” adds Juliette.

Marmorino plaster — a render created from marble dust and lime — bathes the ceiling and walls in luminous, light terracotta and creates ‘rising’ volume. “It provides movement and sheen without being glossy,” explains Juliette. “I was really pleased that the clients trusted us to apply such a strong finish on so many surfaces. Though we're seeing that a lot more now.”

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The primary bedroom is colorful yet calm. Caramel-toned poplar burl bedside tables by Arent & Pyke signal the neighbourhood’s Art Deco heritage buildings. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

Sconces and lamps were favored over ceiling pendants. “It’s much nicer to have light at eye level and not over your head,” advises Juliette. The bronzed mirror behind the floating shelves in the living room helps bounce the light around.

Color and pattern were introduced to the primary bedroom suite, as well, albeit in a softer, subtler way. The bedhead was upholstered with a patchwork of Kantha-embroidered lilac and terracotta-pink Ikat patterns, complemented by art by Oscar Nimmo.

Art Deco-inspired touches, such as the walnut-burl joinery and bedsides, reference the heritage of the area. “Even though all the features of the apartment are new, we didn’t want them to feel new, but like they were always supposed to be there,” says Juliette. “The joinery especially.”

After a speedy seven-month build, Juliette’s clients were overjoyed with their opulent, kaleidoscopic quarters. “Arent & Pyke really thought about how we like to live and use things,” they say. “Every little detail. They were incredibly creative, flexible, and agile; that’s their strength.”