Those were the days: Giacomo playing the bass, Davide on the guitar. As bandmates they toured Europe and North America, but then came the moment of reckoning.

"We had to abandon music, our first love, and move on to grown-up jobs because it simply didn’t pay what it should," says Giacomo, now an established interior designer. "Yet my experience as a professional musician was important because it allowed me to travel and be creative. The exposure to new realities helped me develop my own aesthetic language and vision."

A decade later, the two friends have joined forces again, this time to play a very different tune. Davide, now a computer engineer, and his partner, Alice Vanzo, had acquired their first property, in a town in the Alpine foothills of northern Italy, and called on Giacomo’s expert eye to infuse this modern home with personality.

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"The color on the walls and curtains gives an almost underwater feel, which is very relaxing," says designer Giacomo Totti. (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

The couple’s brief was simple: they wanted a cool, urban environment, with a showstopping modern kitchen suited to cooking and entertaining. It sounds straightforward, but it posed a challenge because the layout didn’t lend itself to this plan, leaving too little space for a living room. Eventually, the couple gave up on the second bedroom, knocking down walls to turn it into a cozy lounge area.

"The imposing island was designed to meet the needs of the owner, who is a skilled chef and great lover of entertaining," says Giacomo. (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

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Then began the fun of adding color, furnishings, and custom-designed pieces. "I like mixing elements from different eras so that they interact in a certain way but also conflict one another, producing dissonances," says Giacomo Totti, who collects lesser-seen vintage designs to use in his projects. "It’s much easier to have them handy than having to look for them."

"We took advantage of the impressive height to cram most of the storage space into this area," says Giacomo. "The mirror increases the sense of space and completes the dual function of storage/walk-in closet." (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

The palette originates from the Vico Magistretti sofa, reupholstered in purple. It is combined with a mix of vintage and contemporary choices, from the 1950s Gio Ponti armchairs to a cc-tapis rug. Cacti and palm-tree motifs add a hint of California, while a vivid painting reflects the colors of the ceramic vases above the porcelain fireplace.

"Most of the couple’s collectible furniture is in this room — the only one in the home featuring touches of warm tones," says Giacomo. (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

A fresh teal covers the ceiling. "I love using colors that are in between two primary or secondary colors because, as the hours pass and the light changes, the perception of them evolves," says Giacomo. "It’s an effect that helps create a mood."

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"The mirrored and stainless-steel vanity is a nod to the work of Italian architect and designer Nanda Vigo," says Giacomo. (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

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In the kitchen, Giacomo convinced the couple to use bleached oak and silver travertine to balance out the other colors in the apartment. The drama of this area is in its high ceilings — nearly 4.5 meters at peak — and it needed very specific lighting, so Giacomo designed some stylish elongated pendant lights to fill the space.

"The jungle mood clashes with the building’s very minimalist, pre-existing finishes," says Giacomo, "while the flooring seamlessly blends into the living area." (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

"What is hard to capture in photos — but is striking in person — is the feeling of being submerged, almost floating, when inside the home," says Giacomo. "The beautiful sensation was unintended. So, despite the choice of cooler materials and colors, the soft light that bounces from the walls creates a very relaxing atmosphere."

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