The "Controlled Femininity" of a Klimt Painting Inspired This Parisian Apartment — It's the Perfect Combination of Warm Minimalism, Materiality, and Clever Functionality
This reimagined Art Deco apartment has a refined mood underpinned by a sense of quiet strength
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Ascending to the top floor of this luxe Art Deco apartment block, there’s an instant sense of light and quiet — a million miles from the bustling Paris street below.
Although when interior designer Sandra Benhamou first saw the place, the rooms felt small and disconnected with no sense of flow, she could spot the potential straight away. "The appeal was immediate: a top-floor setting, beautiful Art Deco geometry, generous ceiling heights, and an incredible calm, right in the center of the Left Bank," she recalls.
She leaned into this mood to create the interiors for this modern home, spurred on by her client’s brief. "She is a cultured writer and art collector, and she wanted a space that supported both contemplation and daily life. The brief was intimate: create a cocoon that remains open, luminous, and intelligent in its function."Article continues below
For Sandra Benhamou, the main challenge was to rethink the apartment, without losing its heritage and soul. "You could feel the charm of the Art Deco structure, but it was muffled under layers of previous renovations. Working with a Thirties frame is a gift, but it demands precision," she explains.
"I’m drawn to this era for its clean lines, controlled ornamentation, and sculptural volumes. It was a time when elegance came from proportion, not excess. That balance suits my own design language: warm minimalism, geometry, and the tactile quality of noble materials."
Sandra made a series of subtle interventions to create a sense of flow and coherence throughout the apartment, which now feels simultaneously open, yet warm and cocooning. "That balance is at the heart of urban apartment living. You want openness — views, light, continuity — but you also need moments that envelope you."
In bringing the apartment to life, Sandra drew deep on her rich store of cultural references, including Viennese Secessionist painter Gustav Klimt’s portrait of Fritza Riedler. "I love the balance between softness and rigor — the patterns, the pale tones, the quiet strength. It’s controlled femininity, which resonates with the client and with the spirit of the apartment."
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Crafted from bamboo with a leather hanging strap, this Scandinavian design is a functional yet aesthetic piece of kitchen decor.
An elegant brass pendant lamp is the perfect finishing touch to this modern bedroom — we love this version from Pooky.
To reimagine the apartment in a new light, Sandra played with the idea of volume, creating bespoke pieces, such as the main bedroom’s full-height bookcase: "It expands the perception of height without overwhelming the room." Meanwhile, the kitchen’s island storage was designed like a sculptural block, "both functional and monolithic, to keep the space calm," she explains.
To create an apartment or smaller home that feels considered and luxurious, it’s essential that the spaces function brilliantly — and Sandra has lots of thoughts on that subject.
"Custom joinery is everything. It allows you to use every centimeter without cluttering. Keep the lines vertical to stretch the spaces. Avoid visible hardware and integrate as much storage as possible behind quiet, architectural surfaces — it creates serenity."
Deploying all these strategies — and more — here, she has given the owner both a home and enabled a lifestyle that truly reflects her inner world.
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Kate Jacobs is a renowned interiors and design journalist, who has written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times, Architectural Digest, ELLE Decoration, Wallpaper, Livingetc and World of Interiors. She is based in South East London, UK, and has a tendency towards minimalist color palettes.