Stepping into this converted loft condo in Chicago, it's clear the apartment is designed for pleasure over business, from the integrated bar to the speakeasy-style couch. The owners never intended it to be a practical work-a-day home, but instead a fun hangout for intimate gatherings, whether that's an impromptu dinner after a ballet downtown, pre-game snacks, or cocktail hour before heading out to the West Loop.

The goal in decorating the apartment was for the 1,250-square-foot floorplan to feel 'jewel box-like' rather than utilitarian; less workhorse and more occasion-driven. "Because this isn't the homeowners' primary residence, it allowed for bolder design decisions," reveals Sarah Goesling, owner and principal designer at Goesling Group. "It's rich in color, emotion, and memory. Inspired by Fleetwood Mac's Songbird, it was designed to feel special, expressive, and full of life. Every piece tells a story, from hand-printed wallpaper to repurposed vintage finds."

Drawn to the condo for its character-rich bones and prime location, the homeowners turned to Goesling Group to reimagine the space after previous renovations fell flat. Originally constructed in 1872 after the Great Chicago Fire, the structure is part of the landmarked Holden Block — one of the city's last-standing examples of Italianate-style architecture.

"Near the dining area is a 1960s Danish teak sideboard sourced from 1stDibs, conveniently placed to keep serveware to hand." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography Reclaimed timber shelves line the alcove to utilize the full height of the space and create a home bar area, complete with blue-green cabinetry that ties in with the kitchen units Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography

It required a full gut remodel, involving a full-scale renovation of the kitchen and bathrooms, along with custom furnishings and new cabinetry throughout. Preserving and highlighting the brick walls — some previously concealed by drywall — was central to the design: it created that loft apartment-style aesthetic and provided a characterful backdrop to the key living space.

"The homeowners wanted everything to look like it had been there forever and honor the history of the property," says Sarah. "So we leaned into raw and natural finishes that would show their age over time and focused on sourcing repurposed materials and furnishings from vintage collections."

The kitchen layout has been reimagined for entertaining, with the dining table doubling up as an island, maintaining the owners' priority for "cute dinner parties" rather than heavy kitchen prep. Anything "practical" is discreetly tucked away; concealed Sub-Zero drawers and paneled appliances maintain a seamless, "living room" vibe, while the walnut and brass-trimmed hood feels more like a sculptural piece than a purely functional element.

"In the primary bedroom, we used a combination of Benjamin Moore Natural Cream and William Morris wallpaper as a warm nod to the history of the building." (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography)

The custom home bar area was also a top priority for the client and a real highlight — the glass-and-brass racking system adds glamour while providing a subtle nod to the space's industrial past. "The ceilings in the space are tall, which gave us the opportunity to dial up the drama and explore how to enlarge the space with its petite footprint," says Sarah.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sarah worked with O'Brien Harris to create custom cabinetry for the space — previously a dull 1990s builder-grade kitchen — inspired by the property's 19th-century roots with striking, saturated blue cabinetry, walnut interiors, and brass accents.

"This project allowed us to push bold color in a deeply personal way," says Sarah. "Together we landed on a custom blue-green cabinetry finish that felt eye-catching but still timeless, which flows from the kitchen into the bar and coffee bar areas for a unified, immersive feel."

"The custom bar area was a top priority for the client. It features exposed brick walls as a backdrop for custom brass and glass shelving, creating depth and sophistication." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography Custom built-in wardrobes and a desk elevate the guest bedroom, with William Morris wallpaper again nodding to the age of the property and creating a sense of cohesion. Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography

This seamless integration was key to the success of the project — the dining, kitchen, and living spaces have been deliberately designed to invite conversation and togetherness, whether it's for an intimate four-person dinner or a gathering for 15 people.

In the dining area, a restored 19th-century French fruitwood trestle table from Chairish is paired with Circa Hendricks pendants and a refinished vintage 1960s Danish teak sideboard, creating a curated balance of eclectic modernism. The milky orb light fittings over the table were positioned precisely to match the height of the cabinetry, bringing a presence and sense of grandeur to the space.

A large rug zones the living space and instantly creates a cozy feel, with the fireplace mantel — a vintage piece gifted to the homeowner by a close friend — acting as a cherished focal point. The alcove doubles up as a home bar, with glasses, serveware, and spirits within easy reach. The plush red button-backed chaise longue sofa provides both a comfy spot for guests to perch, but also brings warmth and a pop of color, tying cleverly to the Morris & Co Blackthorn wallpaper used in the bedroom beyond.

"Overall in this project, we embraced the shift from blacks and grays to rich blues, vegetal greens, and deep browns that has happened in the home's decade to remain true to its history." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography "Referencing history with the class wall tile application, we liked the introduction of a bold historical navy in this space to ground the height of the room." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography "The boldness of the teal shower tile, original brick, and drama of the custom vanity and marble tops nodded to bringing a quieter, more approachable wall color to the conversation." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography

In the two sleep spaces, Sarah reintroduced the curved wall treatment and picture molding to bring character back into the rooms, with iconic William Morris wallpapers chosen for their link to the Arts and Crafts era — a movement prevalent during the 1870s when the condo was constructed. Rich timber floors and exposed brickwork bring warmth and texture, while floor-to-ceiling velvet drapes and oversized rugs keep it cozy.

According to Sarah, the most complicated element of the transformation was the primary bathroom and mudroom, which involved reorganizing the mechanicals to open up access to the furnace and service its filters. She also added a laundry in-unit and reorganized the primary bathroom to accentuate its brick walls and add a double vanity.

In the hall bath, Sarah chose classic subway tiles and a bold navy to ground the height of the room. Bold floor tiles bring the scheme together and prevent it from feeling cold, as does the upcycled mid-century walnut vanity unit, merging sustainability with luxury.

"The walnut and brass-trimmed hood, reclaimed timber bar shelving, and integrated living room-style appliances were standout choices in the kitchen." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography "The dining and kitchen area is a seamless way to gather, as it transforms from a casual conversation area to a dinner party in minutes." Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Goesling Group Photography

"In this project, we prioritized integrating vintage and repurposed materials in a way that feels elegant and modern versus rustic," says Sarah. "These touches create a feeling of warmth and soul — touches that truly make a difference when hosting."

"The result is a bold, highly personalized transformation that balances the openness of loft living with rich detail, expressive materiality, and a design sensibility made for entertaining."

This Goesling Group's project isn't the sole renovation to put a sense of togetherness and familiarity front and center. Elsewhere in the world, designer Victoria-Maria's recently completed reinvention of a Brussels home evokes emotion and memories through color.

And, if you want to see even more house tours, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter?