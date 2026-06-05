This 2-in-1 Outdoor Speaker-Light Instantly Makes Your Garden Feel More Sophisticated (Not to Mention, Way More Fun)
A little mood lighting and background music are the best ways to create atmosphere in your outdoor space
It's a dark, rainy day here in London; admittedly not the best setting for writing about garden lighting... However, the gray clouds have only intensified my yearning for evenings spent al fresco. And for that, I only want the best, cleverest, and most sophisticated ideas in my garden. A light that casts an enchanting glow as the sun goes down, something low-maintenance, and perhaps even multifunctional.
Something like this two-in-one outdoor lantern-cum-speaker, perhaps: the portable Hav LED Lamp with Speaker by Villa Collection (available at Nordic Nest). Style this garden lighting idea around your seating area, BBQ, or balcony, and suddenly, the entire mood is set.
I love a garden party as much as the next person, and anyone who has hosted one knows there are a few essential details to pull off a sophisticated soirée that lasts long after the sun goes down. And let's just say... for that, good music and lighting go a long way.
I love the idea of lantern lighting in an outdoor space — it provides a soft glow without adding to light pollution or harshing the natural peace of being outdoors. And with this model, you have options for how to use it. The lamp can be used with light only, sound only, or as a combined experience where music and lighting work together.
The best part of these two-in-one lantern light/speakers is the sophisticated, elevated aesthetic. It's not something that you can easily imagine at a rowdy sports tailgate — it's for the sophisticated garden party idea or the resort-inspired poolside patio. Whether you're lounging or hosting, a multifunctional piece like this shows you've thought of everything.
Now, admittedly, this portable LED speaker might not have the same sound quality as the best Bluetooth speakers on the market (one reviewer says it lacks bass), but it's pretty, casts a warm light, and adds a level of ambiance that most would approve of.
Not quite right for you? Below are a few other lighting and sound combos that will elevate your outdoor living room and the vibes. Personally, I've got my eye on the speaker-lantern-wine-cooler combo.
Not only is the sleek, modern design of this two-in-one speaker an immediate eye-catcher, but it's also a piece for those who value a slightly better sound quality. It has a 60-watt, full-range speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and multi-sync technology, meaning you can link up to 100 speakers for expanded sound (if you ever find yourself around that many speakers). While it's not technically built for outdoors, it's waterproof against rain and says it can live poolside.
Okay, this is the pièce de résistance for me. There are a lot of ways a three-in-one speaker-lantern-wine cooler can go wrong, but Kooduu makes this design look elevated and sleek. The gold stand and the warm lighting add coziness, and you can keep your beverage of choice chilled well into the evening. What's not to love?
Is it just me, or does this portable speaker lantern have a mid-century-modern-meets-Scandinavian vibe about it? The cool sage green colorway and warm lighting allow this piece to blend into your outdoor space seamlessly. Also by Kooduu, the Lite-Up PLAY has a high-quality JBL sound and is finished with a natural wooden handle and subtle brass accents. It's exciting, but sophisticated.
Okay, before you go thinking that this illuminated cool bar is a little too pool-party for your garden, let me argue in defence. I was honestly shocked by how sleek this design could be when styled correctly. Imagine this with dark wood outdoor furniture and natural materials like linen to balance the futuristic style. Or even with a chrome or colorful outdoor portable lamp on it when not in use! There are ways to make this piece look stylish, and then it's a total show-stopper when in use.
In a departure from the overly modern aesthetics, comes this vintage lantern-inspired design with a built-in speaker. I would never guess that this light is a speaker, and that's the genius of it — it proves that you can have stylish smart tech in your space, no matter your design style. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours, and it is built to travel, so you can pack it up and take it as a stylish picnic accessory as well.
You can always count on IKEA to build multifunctionality with sleek design, and this IKEA Bluetooth speaker lamp (not to be confused with the IKEA BLOMPRAKT speaker lamp) is an instant favorite for elevating your outdoor space. The colorway is perfect for blending into your garden, and the light is subtle, which is the ultimate atmosphere creator.
So, you can consider this my pitch for all gardens to have a little more playfulness in an elevated way this summer. Good solar-powered outdoor lighting is fabulous, but why not get a lantern that doubles as a speaker (or triples as a wine cooler)? Especially when it looks this good.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.