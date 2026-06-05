It's a dark, rainy day here in London; admittedly not the best setting for writing about garden lighting... However, the gray clouds have only intensified my yearning for evenings spent al fresco. And for that, I only want the best, cleverest, and most sophisticated ideas in my garden. A light that casts an enchanting glow as the sun goes down, something low-maintenance, and perhaps even multifunctional.

Something like this two-in-one outdoor lantern-cum-speaker, perhaps: the portable Hav LED Lamp with Speaker by Villa Collection (available at Nordic Nest). Style this garden lighting idea around your seating area, BBQ, or balcony, and suddenly, the entire mood is set.

I love a garden party as much as the next person, and anyone who has hosted one knows there are a few essential details to pull off a sophisticated soirée that lasts long after the sun goes down. And let's just say... for that, good music and lighting go a long way.

Villa Collection Portable Hav LED Lamp With Speaker £43.89 at nordicnest.com I love the idea of lantern lighting in an outdoor space — it provides a soft glow without adding to light pollution or harshing the natural peace of being outdoors. And with this model, you have options for how to use it. The lamp can be used with light only, sound only, or as a combined experience where music and lighting work together.



The best part of these two-in-one lantern light/speakers is the sophisticated, elevated aesthetic. It's not something that you can easily imagine at a rowdy sports tailgate — it's for the sophisticated garden party idea or the resort-inspired poolside patio. Whether you're lounging or hosting, a multifunctional piece like this shows you've thought of everything.

Now, admittedly, this portable LED speaker might not have the same sound quality as the best Bluetooth speakers on the market (one reviewer says it lacks bass), but it's pretty, casts a warm light, and adds a level of ambiance that most would approve of.

Not quite right for you? Below are a few other lighting and sound combos that will elevate your outdoor living room and the vibes. Personally, I've got my eye on the speaker-lantern-wine-cooler combo.

So, you can consider this my pitch for all gardens to have a little more playfulness in an elevated way this summer. Good solar-powered outdoor lighting is fabulous, but why not get a lantern that doubles as a speaker (or triples as a wine cooler)? Especially when it looks this good.

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