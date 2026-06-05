This 2-in-1 Outdoor Speaker-Light Instantly Makes Your Garden Feel More Sophisticated (Not to Mention, Way More Fun)

A little mood lighting and background music are the best ways to create atmosphere in your outdoor space

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Image of four white lantern lights in different sizes on a wooden bench outside a wooden house.
(Image credit: Nordic Knots)

It's a dark, rainy day here in London; admittedly not the best setting for writing about garden lighting... However, the gray clouds have only intensified my yearning for evenings spent al fresco. And for that, I only want the best, cleverest, and most sophisticated ideas in my garden. A light that casts an enchanting glow as the sun goes down, something low-maintenance, and perhaps even multifunctional.

Something like this two-in-one outdoor lantern-cum-speaker, perhaps: the portable Hav LED Lamp with Speaker by Villa Collection (available at Nordic Nest). Style this garden lighting idea around your seating area, BBQ, or balcony, and suddenly, the entire mood is set.

I love a garden party as much as the next person, and anyone who has hosted one knows there are a few essential details to pull off a sophisticated soirée that lasts long after the sun goes down. And let's just say... for that, good music and lighting go a long way.

The best part of these two-in-one lantern light/speakers is the sophisticated, elevated aesthetic. It's not something that you can easily imagine at a rowdy sports tailgate — it's for the sophisticated garden party idea or the resort-inspired poolside patio. Whether you're lounging or hosting, a multifunctional piece like this shows you've thought of everything.

Now, admittedly, this portable LED speaker might not have the same sound quality as the best Bluetooth speakers on the market (one reviewer says it lacks bass), but it's pretty, casts a warm light, and adds a level of ambiance that most would approve of.

Not quite right for you? Below are a few other lighting and sound combos that will elevate your outdoor living room and the vibes. Personally, I've got my eye on the speaker-lantern-wine-cooler combo.

So, you can consider this my pitch for all gardens to have a little more playfulness in an elevated way this summer. Good solar-powered outdoor lighting is fabulous, but why not get a lantern that doubles as a speaker (or triples as a wine cooler)? Especially when it looks this good.

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.