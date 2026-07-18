I’m the type of person who’ll find any excuse to spend an afternoon outside the second the sun comes out — especially in the UK, where every sunny day feels worth making the most of.

But I’ve learned that not all garden sunloungers are actually comfortable enough to spend hours on. The best reclining garden sunloungers let you properly switch off, whether you’re reading, sunbathing, or catching up on a podcast, while also making your outdoor space feel far more inviting. That’s exactly why they’re becoming an even bigger part of this year’s trend as more of us create outdoor spaces that feel like an extension of our homes.

That’s exactly why I’ve rounded up the best garden sunloungers to buy right now, from our favorite garden furniture brands.

Of course, a sunlounger never exists on its own. If you’re refreshing your garden this season, I’d start by exploring the idea of building a setup that feels cohesive and lasts beyond one summer. And don’t be afraid to bring in a little personality, either — one of my favorite garden furniture color trends for 2026 is adding a subtle pop of earthy green, terracotta, or deep blue.

If natural materials are more your thing, this John Lewis acacia design is well worth a look. It’s a classic design that proves comfort and timeless style can absolutely go hand in hand.

Once you’ve found the perfect sunlounger, it’s the styling around it that makes your outdoor space feel complete. If you’d like help pulling everything together — from furniture layouts to accessories and planting ideas — Design Lab by Livingetc offers personalized design advice tailored to your home. And if you’re always searching for stylish outdoor finds before everyone else, make sure you’re subscribed to the Livingetc newsletter. It’s the easiest way to stay up to date with inspiring homes, expert styling advice, and our latest shopping edits.

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