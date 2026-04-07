"We Completely Avoided White" — How This Designer Used a Palette of Soft, Soothing Pigments to Create a Calming Home

Designer Brian Woulfe used a palette of mushroom, caramel, and walnut to enrich this sophisticated Notting Hill home

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Living room with warm white walls, dark wood media wall joinery, curved beige sofa and Dedar patterned grey and white armchair
Despite this space boasting a large TV, it’s not necessarily the first thing you notice. "Flanking the television with dark joinery makes it feel like a member’s club and hides the big screen," says Brian.
(Image credit: Ben Anders)

Brian Woulfe’s projects always carry a certain warmth — a subtle, soft-focus richness that has become something of a signature. As the founder of Designed by Woulfe, he has perfected the pairing of subdued creamy hues with tactile, plush finishes — orchestrating airy curations and bathing his spaces in a golden glow.

There is an instinctive gentleness to his rooms — a sense of calm that comes not from minimalism, but from the careful tempering of color, so that everything feels both elevated and deeply comforting. Light in his schemes is never harsh; it’s refracted through smoked glass and onyx and marbled frames, all quietly and irresistibly opulent.

For this modern home, an apartment in Notting Hill, his starting point was to give that cream a little kick — turning the space into the visual equivalent of the most indulgent café au lait. "The palette is warm, a bit French," he says. "Being in this space feels like being given a giant hug."

Warm white dining room with travertine roudn table, curved chairs and chandelier

"This is where the owners entertain," says Brian. "If it’s just them, they’re usually on the bar stools at the island."

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

The secret, he explains, lies in his shrewd color selection — a Designed by Woulfe signature. "We completely avoided white, so the softer pigments cradle you. In summer, the daylight makes everything glow; in winter, instead of dull grayness, you get wonderful comfort."

Dark wood kitchen with island and round dining table and chairs

"The liquid metal used for the joinery gives this space a natural and gentle pattern, which slowly takes on a patina," says Brian.

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

At just over 160 square metres, the apartment isn’t tiny, but it came with challenges — such as a dog-leg offshoot from the back of the open-plan living area that had once been the kitchen, as well as an overall lack of architectural charm. "It was essentially a blank shell," says Brian.

Warm white living room with curved sofa and curved floor lamp

"The focus was on scale, ensuring nothing detracted from the ceiling heights and all the light that pours in," says Brian.

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

There was no ornamental character to fall back on — no original fireplace or dado rail waiting to be revived. So he added everything: new cornices, fresh paneling, even using plasterwork and trimless vents as curtain pelmets to disguise air-conditioning ducts. "We wanted to create a sense of quiet luxury without obvious flourish," he explains. "You shouldn’t be able to see how the room is working so hard."

Bathroom with wood vanity, marble countertop, white metro tiles and grey and white nature mural

"We hadn’t used any wallpapers anywhere else, and we wanted to give guests that moment of 'wow' when they walked in," says Brian.

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

And that awkward dog-leg? Brian reimagined the floor plan completely, turning it into an office area and pulling the new, modern kitchen back into the main living space. "Now there’s a direct line of sight between the two," he says. "Whoever’s cooking feels part of the room." The kitchen itself follows the same gently toned palette, with soft metallic notes and warm stone surfaces adding depth without disrupting the serenity.

Study area with built-in shelving in a nook decorated with burl wood

Positioned in a dog leg off the kitchen, this space had previously been the kitchen itself. In close proximity to where the kitchen is now, it also houses an all-important wine fridge.

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

The result is a home with real cohesion — where each zone gently shifts through muted tone and texture, and the abundant natural light becomes the most flattering design element of all. "We used liquid metal on all the joinery, which gently patinas and catches the light," says Brian.

"Then there’s the geometric oak parquet, the metal inlay bars framing each room, and the ironmongery around the windows." These finely drawn details speak to one another, blending like the marbled swirls in a latte.

Beige bedroom with panelling, extended headboard and bench at the end of the bed

"This room was the most lacking in light, with only one window," says Brian. "But I always play into a room’s weakness, so I went for this rich brown to enhance the coziness."

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

The result is a space that feels layered yet weightless, contemporary yet enduring. "The effect," says Brian, "is timeless — a harmony of amber tones where nothing ever feels flat."

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Pip Rich
Executive Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.