Brian Woulfe’s projects always carry a certain warmth — a subtle, soft-focus richness that has become something of a signature. As the founder of Designed by Woulfe, he has perfected the pairing of subdued creamy hues with tactile, plush finishes — orchestrating airy curations and bathing his spaces in a golden glow.

There is an instinctive gentleness to his rooms — a sense of calm that comes not from minimalism, but from the careful tempering of color, so that everything feels both elevated and deeply comforting. Light in his schemes is never harsh; it’s refracted through smoked glass and onyx and marbled frames, all quietly and irresistibly opulent.

For this modern home, an apartment in Notting Hill, his starting point was to give that cream a little kick — turning the space into the visual equivalent of the most indulgent café au lait. "The palette is warm, a bit French," he says. "Being in this space feels like being given a giant hug."

"This is where the owners entertain," says Brian. "If it’s just them, they’re usually on the bar stools at the island." (Image credit: Ben Anders)

The secret, he explains, lies in his shrewd color selection — a Designed by Woulfe signature. "We completely avoided white, so the softer pigments cradle you. In summer, the daylight makes everything glow; in winter, instead of dull grayness, you get wonderful comfort."

"The liquid metal used for the joinery gives this space a natural and gentle pattern, which slowly takes on a patina," says Brian. (Image credit: Ben Anders)

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At just over 160 square metres, the apartment isn’t tiny, but it came with challenges — such as a dog-leg offshoot from the back of the open-plan living area that had once been the kitchen, as well as an overall lack of architectural charm. "It was essentially a blank shell," says Brian.

"The focus was on scale, ensuring nothing detracted from the ceiling heights and all the light that pours in," says Brian. (Image credit: Ben Anders)

There was no ornamental character to fall back on — no original fireplace or dado rail waiting to be revived. So he added everything: new cornices, fresh paneling, even using plasterwork and trimless vents as curtain pelmets to disguise air-conditioning ducts. "We wanted to create a sense of quiet luxury without obvious flourish," he explains. "You shouldn’t be able to see how the room is working so hard."

"We hadn’t used any wallpapers anywhere else, and we wanted to give guests that moment of 'wow' when they walked in," says Brian. (Image credit: Ben Anders)

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And that awkward dog-leg? Brian reimagined the floor plan completely, turning it into an office area and pulling the new, modern kitchen back into the main living space. "Now there’s a direct line of sight between the two," he says. "Whoever’s cooking feels part of the room." The kitchen itself follows the same gently toned palette, with soft metallic notes and warm stone surfaces adding depth without disrupting the serenity.

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Positioned in a dog leg off the kitchen, this space had previously been the kitchen itself. In close proximity to where the kitchen is now, it also houses an all-important wine fridge. (Image credit: Ben Anders)

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The result is a home with real cohesion — where each zone gently shifts through muted tone and texture, and the abundant natural light becomes the most flattering design element of all. "We used liquid metal on all the joinery, which gently patinas and catches the light," says Brian.

"Then there’s the geometric oak parquet, the metal inlay bars framing each room, and the ironmongery around the windows." These finely drawn details speak to one another, blending like the marbled swirls in a latte.

"This room was the most lacking in light, with only one window," says Brian. "But I always play into a room’s weakness, so I went for this rich brown to enhance the coziness." (Image credit: Ben Anders)

The result is a space that feels layered yet weightless, contemporary yet enduring. "The effect," says Brian, "is timeless — a harmony of amber tones where nothing ever feels flat."

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