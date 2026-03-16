This Aussie Family Home Offers Sunshine All Year Round, Thanks to a Rich, Considered Palette That Casts the Warmest Glow
This feel-good Melbourne beachside abode is the epitome of comfort and calm — it's also an interior designer's most personal project to date
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In her role as co-director of interior design studio Golden, Alicia McKimm is responsible for some of Australia’s loveliest residential and commercial interiors. So when it came to designing her own modern home, that loveliness prevailed — and then some — as did her signature warmth and serenity.
It also, unsurprisingly, is her most personal project to date, on which she collaborated with husband Jon, who managed the operations, construction, and finances, as director of his building company InForm. Even their two young daughters got involved in the process, giving their friends tours of the house while expertly detailing their mum’s material and furnishing choices.
It was actually the first time Alicia and Jon had worked together in this capacity, and to anyone wondering, no, there were no disputes. "We were pretty much aligned," says Alicia. "Jon trusted me to make the design decisions, and he managed the construction, with the outcome very much a combination of both our skill sets."Article continues below
The house is situated in one of Melbourne’s beachside suburbs and is where Alicia grew up, which added to the deeply personal nature of the project. Construction took just over a year to complete, and the family was fortunate enough to live in a rental across the street during that time.
They moved in when their youngest was just a newborn, and Alicia’s practical approach serves them well to this day. As she explains, "When designing the home spatially, I considered the needs of my young family and how we live day to day, then planned the space to align with our lifestyle in order to create a sense of ease all through the home."
It couldn’t appear more effortless — not that Alicia didn’t find certain aspects of designing her own home challenging. "I know too much, and decisions I could easily rationalize for a client at Golden, I would often spend countless hours debating," she reflects.
Her resulting scheme is anchored by a dark timber box that houses the stairs, while the palette throughout is a delicious mix of neutral creams, deep ambers, and rich burgundies. Alicia has matched these hues with a textural material palette peppered with red marble and terracotta tiles, which reaches its crescendo in a burnt orange powder room — the only hint of drama to be found.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Wall sconces cast a soft and flattering light in a bathroom — we love this option from John Lewis.
Artwork adds another textural layer, and Alicia is particularly fond of the abstract, pastel-colored Jahnne Pasco-White piece in the lounge. "I adore the looseness of this work and the simple way it’s pin-nailed to the wall," she says. "It also has movement in the breeze when the door opens, which I love."
This contemporary chrome decor piece from M&S is sure to make a statement — like the vase in this bathroom.
In between juggling the children’s activities and managing a business, Alicia’s favorite thing to do at home is simply relax, and she’s certainly created a calm — and calming — environment in which to do just that. "There’s a really lovely winter sunshine in the lounge area," she says of the room that opens up to the backyard, taking it all in. "And that makes it a particularly nice room to spend time in."
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