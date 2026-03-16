In her role as co-director of interior design studio Golden, Alicia McKimm is responsible for some of Australia’s loveliest residential and commercial interiors. So when it came to designing her own modern home, that loveliness prevailed — and then some — as did her signature warmth and serenity.

It also, unsurprisingly, is her most personal project to date, on which she collaborated with husband Jon, who managed the operations, construction, and finances, as director of his building company InForm. Even their two young daughters got involved in the process, giving their friends tours of the house while expertly detailing their mum’s material and furnishing choices.

"I wanted to create a homely and family-friendly retreat with a focus on warmth and tactility," explains Alicia. (Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

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It was actually the first time Alicia and Jon had worked together in this capacity, and to anyone wondering, no, there were no disputes. "We were pretty much aligned," says Alicia. "Jon trusted me to make the design decisions, and he managed the construction, with the outcome very much a combination of both our skill sets."

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The house is situated in one of Melbourne’s beachside suburbs and is where Alicia grew up, which added to the deeply personal nature of the project. Construction took just over a year to complete, and the family was fortunate enough to live in a rental across the street during that time.

"My concept was to design the home around a central core that opens to an outdoor area, balancing openness with privacy," explains Alicia. "I wanted it to celebrate natural materials, views to the garden, and a harmonious layout tailored to family life." (Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

They moved in when their youngest was just a newborn, and Alicia’s practical approach serves them well to this day. As she explains, "When designing the home spatially, I considered the needs of my young family and how we live day to day, then planned the space to align with our lifestyle in order to create a sense of ease all through the home."

It couldn’t appear more effortless — not that Alicia didn’t find certain aspects of designing her own home challenging. "I know too much, and decisions I could easily rationalize for a client at Golden, I would often spend countless hours debating," she reflects.

The modern aesthetic of sleek lines and angles is the perfect framework for Alicia’s cozy, warm interiors. (Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

Her resulting scheme is anchored by a dark timber box that houses the stairs, while the palette throughout is a delicious mix of neutral creams, deep ambers, and rich burgundies. Alicia has matched these hues with a textural material palette peppered with red marble and terracotta tiles, which reaches its crescendo in a burnt orange powder room — the only hint of drama to be found.

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"The calmness is what makes this one of my favorite rooms," says Alicia of the en suite. "I love its distinct material expression." (Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

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Artwork adds another textural layer, and Alicia is particularly fond of the abstract, pastel-colored Jahnne Pasco-White piece in the lounge. "I adore the looseness of this work and the simple way it’s pin-nailed to the wall," she says. "It also has movement in the breeze when the door opens, which I love."

The walls of the cloakroom are in a tactile waxed plaster finish, which brings a wonderful sense of drama. (Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

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In between juggling the children’s activities and managing a business, Alicia’s favorite thing to do at home is simply relax, and she’s certainly created a calm — and calming — environment in which to do just that. "There’s a really lovely winter sunshine in the lounge area," she says of the room that opens up to the backyard, taking it all in. "And that makes it a particularly nice room to spend time in."

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