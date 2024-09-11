Can You Make a Modern Home Feel Warm and Cozy? Interior Designers Share 8 Simple Tricks

Ask any of my friends, I’ve always said that I’d prefer to renovate an old home than build a new one from scratch. Apart from the (at times, debilitating) number of decisions that go into a new build, I’ve often found that modern interiors can lack the cozy feeling that period homes seem to naturally possess. But is that to say there’s no such thing as warm modern interior design? Of course not.

“While some styles, like rustic or traditional, might lend themselves more naturally to a cozy feel due to their emphasis on comfort and warmth, it’s entirely possible to create cozy spaces in modern, minimalist, or even industrial interiors,” says Angelica Ferguson VonDrak, a designer and founder of New York real estate brokerage Homes In The Wild. “The key is in the layering — adding those soft, tactile elements and paying attention to the details that make a room feel lived-in and loved.”

And while, perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of the tricks to making a modern interior feel warm and cozy are the same as what you’d do for a rustic beachside shack or snug cabin in the woods, there are a few additional tricks interior designers often use to soften the sharp lines, sleek silhouettes and minimalist finishes more typical of modern interior design. Below, I’ve summed up exactly how they do it.

1. Opt for low-profile furniture

(Image credit: Natelee Cocks Photography. Design: Natasha Sturko Interiors)

While a lot of modern interiors feature spacious, open-concept layouts with tall ceilings and voids, you may be surprised to discover the difference that a simple choice like opting for low-profile furniture can have on the way the space feels, especially when it comes to something like the sofa. Similarly, switching sleeker fabrics like leather or performance polyester for a softer, more relaxed alternative can also warm up the space, creating that cozy living room ambiance you're after.

"Furnishing a space with a lower profile sofa in a soft textured, natural fabric creates a grounding and stabilizing energy," echoes Laura Morris, a Feng Shui educator and co-founder of Mindful Design School.

2. Embrace textured finishes

(Image credit: Amy Bartlam. Design: Stephen Kenn)

And on the topic of textured fabrics, embracing a variety of textured finishes all throughout your space will generally help to create a cozier feeling that constitutes warm modern interior design. "Adding texture is an easy hack for making a modern interior more cozy," says Janelle Patton, the lead designer at Dallas-based interior design and architectural firm, Lark Interiors. "Finishes like Roman Clay plaster on the walls or a nubby bouclé fabric on a sofa instantly add warmth to a room and increase its cozy-factor."

3. Balance the space with contrast

(Image credit: Stahl + Band Studio. Design: Gray Gardens Plant Studio)

"Create coziness through contrast," says Malak Bellajdel, an interior design expert at Interior Moderna, who recommends pairing sleek, modern furniture with organic shapes and materials to make it feel more warm and cozy. "An angular sofa softened with rounded pillows creates comfort," she adds. "A glass coffee table on top of a plush rug has the same effect."

Leah Prag, the founder and design expert at Florida-based store, Domani Home agrees, adding that while modern interiors are known for their clean lines and minimalist interior design aesthetic, you can prevent them from appearing too stark by introducing plush, textured, and tactile accessories. "These elements create a harmonious balance, adding comfort and warmth without compromising the sleek aesthetic," she says.

4. Incorporate natural materials

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut, Styling: Colin King, Interior Architecture & Design: Studio Zung)

Natural materials are a quick way to achieve warm modern interior design. "Integrating natural materials like wood, brass, or terracotta into your modern design can inject a sense of warmth and grounding feeling," says Leah Prag. "These elements contrast beautifully with the cool, often monochromatic color schemes typical of modern interiors, making the space feel more inviting."

Angelica Ferguson VonDrak, a designer and founder of real estate brokerage Homes In The Wild, agrees, adding that "Even in a modern interior, you can introduce warmth by mixing in natural materials like wood or stone. Modern spaces can sometimes feel stark, so balancing that with cozy elements is essential."

5. Layer your lighting

(Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design: Stephanie Coutas)

While it's certainly the case in all interiors, the effects of using the 'big lights' are even more apparent in modern spaces. "It's impossible to make a space feel cozy when you only have overhead lighting," says interior designer Alana Marie, founder of Alana Marie Interiors. "This makes spaces feel more like a gallery with spotlights, rather than cozy."

She recommends layering your space with a mix of overhead lighting alternatives like table lamps, floor lamps and wall sconces that not only add to the ambience, but "bring the scale of everything down around you," making the room feel moodier and much more cozy. Even better, add a fireplace into your scheme.

6. Introduce cozy colors

(Image credit: Saba Italia)

While not necessarily typical of modern interiors, color can be an easy way to make the space feel much warmer and more inviting. And there are two ways to go about it: in small doses, or drenched in cozy paint colors.

"To prevent a modern interior from feeling too cold or monotonous, introduce subtle, warm tones through carefully chosen accessories like cushions, rugs, or art," says Leah Prag. "These touches of color can add depth and a cozy vibe while maintaining the overall modern design ethos."

Alternatively, you can go all out with it by color drenching the space with a monochromatic color palette. "If everything in a modern space is one color, it will help create that enveloping, cozy feeling," says Alana Marie.

But incorporating color doesn't have to just be in the ways you may expect. Malak Bellajdel says to think about it when choosing your metallic accents, adding "Brass and copper bits can add warmth to a cool color palette."

7. Don't forget about fragrance

Fragrance may not be something you think of at first, but it's well-documented how scent has a way of influencing our emotions and how we feel. Something as simple as lighting cozy candle scents can dramatically change the feeling of even the most minimalist and modern interiors, says interior designer Christiane Lemieux, author and founder of homewares brand Lemieux et Cie.

"Seasonal scented candles, such as those with notes of Palo Santo, Frankincense, or pine, can instantly make the space feel warmer and more inviting," she says, adding that "a diffuser with essential oils like cedar or fig can also enrich the atmosphere."

8. Use heavy drapes and rugs

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: The 1818 Collective)

And while it may also be a more practical choice, you can easily make a warm modern interior by dressing your windows with heavy drapes and your floors in thick, plush rugs, adds Christiane Lemieux.

"Soften and warm up your floor with thick area rugs in rich colors or ones that complement your room's design," she adds. "Drapes should be heavier fabrics that can help keep out drafts and soften the acoustics of the room, making it feel more intimate and quiet."

While this may not appeal year-round, it is not uncommon for homes to have different window treatments for winter and summer, especially in regions where temperatures vary dramatically over the seasons.