10 Genius Ways to Get Storage Into Your Kitchen Island That Look Great and Are Gamechangers for Organization

The kitchen island is now recognized as one of the most important features in any modern home, and almost certainly the most desirable. But not every kitchen island is born equal.

Get the kitchen storage idea wrong, and you can wind up with a cumbersome lump that brings little more than a bit of extra prep space to the party. What’s really required is storage solutions that transform your island into a dynamic, efficient, clutter-obliterating machine. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to achieve this feat, including sleek tech-led upgrades, clever internal fittings, and stylish suspended shelving.

Whether you’re an obsessive home chef, design enthusiast, or a bit of both, we’ve targeted 10 inspired ways to add storage to a kitchen island that will maximize space, conceal everyday messes, and showcase your decorative skills. So, get creative and let your kitchen island ideas steal the spotlight — the space in your kitchen is far too precious for underachieving island storage.

1. Try This Pull-Out Tray Idea

This novel idea is an interesting take on kitchen island storage. (Image credit: Design: Poggenpohl)

Sure, pull-out display trays are going to require a bit more duster action, but it’ll be so worth it. We’re getting strong Van Cleef & Arpels vibes from these luxuriously illuminated pull-out trays in black-stained oak, which allow you to pull everything out for easy access. Oh, and it's also a great hidden storage idea. Add soft, ambient illumination to help you find your cutlery in low light and/or set the atmosphere to relax when entertaining.

"Lit from underneath the worksurface, this island storage solution is great for highlighting items you really want to show off," adds kitchen designer Richard Anderson of Poggenpohl Wigmore. "Or, for ease, you might prefer to put your everyday crockery on them. Whatever purpose you choose, the main benefit we hear customers talking about is that they allow total personalization, changing what’s on display according to the seasons or just your current mood!"

2. Go for Glazed Doors

Make the glass fluted to save on tidying. (Image credit: 82mm. Design: The Vawdrey House)

If the unforgiving openness of kitchen shelving ideas gives you sweaty dreads, glazed doors are the dream compromise. Offering similar design interests but without dust potential, glazed doors break up the modularity of a blocky island, bringing color, shape, and movement to storage in the front elevation.

Styled on old museum display cabinets, this characterful island was designed by The Vawdrey House for a client seeking a vintage look packed with plenty of valuable storage space. "We had it made bespoke, with modern carcasesses on soft close hinges, but with the look of something from an old scullery," recalls director Jennifer Hamilton. "The reeded glass in the doors allows for life and movement without too much tidying up required."

Jennifer Hamilton Social Links Navigation Director of The Vawdrey House Jennifer founded The Vawdrey House with a plan to merge architecture and interior design from the concept stage and create spaces that work from the inside out. Armed with a BA in Interior Design and RIBA Professional Practice Part 3 credentials, Jennifer blends her passion for both fields to deliver innovative, creative solutions that maximize every building's potential.

3. Tech It Out

Gliding up out of the worktop at the touch of a remote. (Image credit: Design: Modulnova)

Any island deeper than four feet tends to feature a central void of inaccessible space, and if every inch is required for storage, leaving it as a useless black hole is unacceptable. Smart kitchen ideas to the rescue.

With a simple electronic lift-up mechanism, hidden storage compartments can be revealed at the touch of a button, ensuring everyday kitchen tools, oils and spices are readily available and close to hand. "These remote-controlled units can be topped with the same material as the surrounding worktop, so when closed, they sit flush for an uninterrupted surface," adds Andrea Bassanello, art director of Modulnova.

4. Opt for Suspended Storage Above

Make the most of vertical storage opportunities. (Image credit: Ibrahim Özbunar + 645 Studio. Design: Escapefromsofa)

Suspended above-island shelving is one of the hottest kitchen trends right now. With advanced downdraft extraction on hobs now widely adopted, designers are freer to add vertical kitchen island storage without having to accommodate overhead extraction. These suspended shelves are perfectly pitched for showcasing decorative items, fancy cookware (nothing too heavy for Health & Safety reasons), fresh herbs, or your most-used recipe books while maintaining an open, airy feel.

"The suspended storage above this island seamlessly blends function with aesthetics, offering easy access to everyday essentials while keeping the space visually light and open," says interior designer İrem Başer, of Escapefromsofa. "Its bold metal framework introduces a refined industrial edge, creating a sculptural element that enhances the kitchen’s character. Unlike conventional overhead cabinets, this open system allows the kitchen to breathe, maintaining an effortless flow while adding depth and texture to the design. A perfect fusion of practicality and statement-making design."

İrem Başer Social Links Navigation Partner of Escapefromsofa Founded in 2009 by [left-to-right] İrem Başer, Kerem Erçin, and Mahmut Kefeli, Escapefromsofa is an Istanbul-based agency renowned for its minimalist interior designs for residential, office, and hospitality spaces. Merging Far Eastern aesthetics with Bauhaus principles, the firm creates modern, harmonious spaces defined by clean lines and natural textures.

5. Add a Custom Cubby Storage

Check out this compartmentalized storage packed into a kitchen island. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Caz Myers Design)

Not so long ago, it was fairly easy to pick up an original, slightly battered haberdasher’s cabinet on eBay or a local salvage yard and give it a quick upcycle. Then Insta made everyone want one, and bagging a vintage piece became seriously pricey.

Now, it’s generally easier to "get the look" and go bespoke, as Caz Myers did for this industrial kitchen design. "The island was designed with a bespoke haberdashery unit in mind. We wanted to create practical storage cubbies but, importantly, give the feel of a piece of freestanding furniture rather than a traditional island. The rear of the island houses large standard kitchen pull-out drawers," she explains.

Besides nostalgic style, haberdashery-inspired island storage can prove extremely practical. "The individual drawers have glazed facias, providing a diffused glimpse of what’s inside, and are perfect for storing teas, spices, snacks, and all those bits and bobs that can quickly clutter up kitchen drawers if they don’t have a designated home," adds Caz.

Caz Myers Social Links Navigation Founder of Caz Myers Design Trained at KLC School of Design and with more than 15 years’ experience, Caz has a keen eye for sourcing one-of-a-kind pieces and designing bespoke joinery tailored to each client. Her studio offers a full range of services, including Interior Design, Bespoke Joinery, Interior Architecture, and Interior Styling, ensuring every project is beautifully curated and thoughtfully executed.

6. Add a Wine Cooler

Make room at the bar for a wine cooler. (Image credit: Hetherington Newman)

Kitchen Island storage doesn’t get much better than a dedicated wine cooler that ensures there’s always a bottle at a quaffable temperature close to hand. The best models are built-in, so they can be seamlessly integrated into the island cabinetry for a sleek look.

When buying a wine cooler, consider capacity and bottle configuration to ensure it fits your collection, and go for dual temperature zones if you store both reds and whites. Low noise levels are also important for island integration — you don’t want conversation drowned out by the hum of your wine cooler.

"We included a separate wine fridge in this kitchen for our clients who love to entertain and didn’t want to take up valuable space with bottles in the main fridge," says kitchen designer Mike Fetherston of Hetherington Newman. "We designed it into the sociable side of the island, partly as an interesting design feature but also to give guests full access to the wine without getting in the way of the cook."

Mike Fetherston Social Links Navigation Design director of Hetherington Newman Design director Mike Fetherston joined bespoke cabinetmakers Hetherington Newman in 2008. Passionate about the finer details, balanced proportions and quality craftsmanship, he works closely with interior designers, architects and private clients to create exceptional schemes that surpass expectations.

7. Make Internal Storage Dividers

Is there anything more satisfying than well-organized interiors? (Image credit: Maja Karen Hansen. Design: Garde Hvalsøe)

Sure, there’s no such thing as an island with too much storage. But chaotic, unorganized cupboards and drawers, where contents get in a muddle and slide to the back, are no use to man or beast. Want to know how to organize drawers? Make internal storage dividers your secret weapon for keeping kitchen essentials neatly organized and under control.

Whether you’re arranging utensils, spices, or baking supplies, custom dividers will whip everything into shape by designating a specific spot for each item. "Internal storage solutions are a brilliant way to make the most of kitchen islands, especially if you have large pan drawers. Custom dividers, wooden inserts, and clever organizers help keep everything in place, so you’re not rummaging around for the right lid or pan," agrees cabinetmaker Søren Lundh Aagaard, CEO of Garde Hvalsøe.

Go one step further and commission custom storage dividers that are made precisely to accommodate the culinary tools you own. “It’s all about making your island storage space work for you — keeping things tidy, easy to grab, and looking great inside and out,” adds Søren.

8. Room at the bar

So much stashing potential under the breakfast bar. (Image credit: Jack Thompson. Design: Nadia Palacios Residential Design)

The space beneath a breakfast bar is a great spot to store kitchen items that are not used quite so often, such as seasonal serveware and specialty appliances. Rather than letting the valuable storage space go to waste, thoughtful solutions beneath the front of the kitchen island can extend your kitchen’s functionality.

Nadia Palacios, of Nadia Palacios Residential Design, specifically recommends pull-out shelves in this tricky-to-access area. "Unlike traditional drawers that are opened individually, cupboards featuring shelving that pulls out offers a full view of everything stored in one glance and minimizes clutter," she explains. "While it may look like there are drawers underneath this breakfast bar, it’s actually a set of doors with pull-out shelves inside."

Bear in mind you’ll have to move the stools, and anyone one sat on them, out of the way before you can access breakfast bar storage. Embrace the opportunity to keep your main kitchen cupboards devoid of toot (aka the stuff you only need on high days and holidays).

Nadia Palacios Social Links Navigation Founder of Nadia Palacios Residential Design Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, a registered architect in Texas and Colorado, founded Nadia Palacios Residential Design in 2009. A University of Notre Dame graduate, she draws inspiration from her travels through Europe and Latin America, creating timeless, liveable, and beautifully crafted spaces.

9. Work Those Curves

Check this sculptural beauty, surely the island of dreams... (Image credit: Design: Garcia Cumini)

Update your island’s storage options with ribbed doors featuring discreet handles that merge tactile interaction with a minimalist aesthetic. This design solution is all about concealing the storage inside, leaving the focus on the island's modularity and shapeliness. Request push-to-open or electronic doors to further streamline the design.

"Thanks to the vertical rib detail in this curvaceous Tangram island, only the handles bely where one cupboard stops and another begins, but there’s plenty of space inside to make this a truly practical piece — particularly where the unit undulates outwards to create deeper interiors," explains kitchen designer Andrew Hamilton Barr of Cesar specialists, Espresso Design.

It's a unique kitchen island idea, but do note that there will usually be a storage capacity compromise when choosing a curved kitchen island, compared to angular designs. However, a more ergonomic shape can make a huge difference to the room’s flow, particularly in small kitchens, so the benefits can balance it out.

10. Embrace Open Shelving

Who needs bookshelves when you've got a massive island? (Image credit: The Wood Works)

No kitchen island storage ideas line-up would be complete without exploring the case for open shelving. And if you're wondering if open shelves are in style, the answer is yes! Designer Siân Baker of The Wood Works, and this gorgeous island design, makes a compelling argument in favor. "The main advantage of incorporating a generous open section within your island, especially if it is generously sized, is it provides a decorative aspect that breaks up the cabinetry, softening the aesthetic," she says.

Open shelves are perfect for displaying your cookbook collection, antique fair finds and other treasures — anything ugly need not apply. Handy for keeping your most-used items within easy reach while adding an element of curated charm. With (fairly) careful styling, open shelving can transform your island storage into an interesting gallery, promoting a relaxed, lived-in vibe.

"On the flip side, if you’re using open shelving purely as a decorative feature, when space is at a premium, it may not be worth the compromise," warns Siân. Also have an honest word with yourself on the housework front. If there’s no chance in hell you’ll be keeping those shelves clean, skip the idea and move on with your life.

FAQs

What Should Be Stored in a Kitchen Island?

There are no firm rules of course but if you’re looking for a well-organized kitchen island it can help to start by considering what you’re using it for. For example, if it has a hob, the island cupboards nearby would be ideal for pans, oils and spices. Ditto a sink, which would benefit by having a drawer of cleaning products and scrubbing tools below.

For islands mainly used for prep on the working side, an in-drawer knife block and somewhere for chopping boards would be jolly useful. And if your dishwasher is within a couple of steps of the island, you could absolutely use a deep pan drawer for everyday crockery with a slimline one for cutlery. Do think about storing pull-out bins for waste and recycling in your kitchen island, ideally at one end so they’re not opening directly onto where you might want to stand to prep, cook or do the washing up. This will allow other kitchen users to access the bin without asking whoever is cooking to move.

The space underneath a breakfast bar is really only useful for items you don’t need on the regs. Think boardgames, posh table linen, or perhaps large serving bowls if you don’t entertain on a grand scale too often. The front of the island, the elevation you face as you enter the room, is where you can focus more decorative storage, such as books, ceramics and the like. Ultimately, what you choose to store in your island is entirely your call, and don’t forget you can always have a switch-around if things aren’t working for you first time.

As we’ve shown, finely tuned storage will ensure your kitchen island reaches its full potential and really maximizes every inch of the footprint it has been allocated. By avoiding outdated kitchen storage and identifying what you’ll need, and where, your island will become a smart storage hub that helps keep your kitchen clutter free.

It won’t actually cook the dinner for you, but a meticulously organized kitchen island can certainly help you get the job done faster and more efficiently!