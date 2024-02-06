Every Stylish Host Needs One of These — The Chic Kitchen Accessory You Probably Didn't Know You Had to Have
Save for tea, coffee, or mulled wine, it's safe to say that no one likes a warm drink. This best wine chillers saves you and your guests 10/10 times
Picture this — you're the host of a fabulous and luxurious dinner party, gathering glasses for a champagne toast while your friends mill about. To say the night has gone smoothly would be an understatement; there has yet to be a single issue, and you're floating around the room on that high. When it's finally time to cheers, you issue a brief but beloved speech — one that leaves your friends marveling, just how does she do it? — before ceremoniously popping and distributing the bottle of champagne. Eyes glassy and flute full, you take your first sip of that celebratory bubbly. And ... it's warm.
Womp womp. Has this ever happened to you? Don't let my hyper-specific POV fool you; it's never happened to me either, but that's because I own one of the most underrated hosting tools that also conveniently doubles as a piece of kitchen decor. I'm talking about the fact I own one of the best wine chillers. And if you weren't yet following, I'm here to debunk the rumor that these utterly indispensable containers are unnecessary in the slightest. Not only that, I'm here to show you that these glorified ice buckets can be quite chic too, especially if you're buying yours from one of the best home decor brands.
'When serving white wine or rosé at a dinner party, I like to use a wine chiller or a nice ice bucket as part of my tabletop, vs just sitting the open bottle of wine on the table,' said Katie Lee Biegel, celebrity chef, Food Network mainstay, and co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, a wellness and environment-focused wine brand that's made with organic grapes. 'It's important to keep the wine at the right temperature for optimal enjoyment, and there are so many pretty options out there, it becomes part of the decor.'
Give me (and Katie!) a chance to convince you — I promise I'll have you reaching for your wallet by the time you're done scrolling.
12 chic wine chillers for the aesthete
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $49.95
Gray Levanto marble dazzles in this weighty cylindrical chiller, made all the more chic by its tapered foot. Sumptuous and elegant.
expert approved
Price: $48
Was: $69
Given its handmade sheath of whitewashed rattan, this porcelain chiller evokes more of a coastal, summery vibe than the former. Pottery Barn suggests layering the piece with items of a similar seaside aesthetic, like light linens and coral statuettes. Katie also highlighted this as one of her favorite options on the market right now!
Price: $89
Underpinned by a pink marble, this terrazo-esque wine bucket adds a bit more color and fun to a traditionally monochrome category.
Price: $89
Was: $129
Speaking of terrazzo ... speckled with colored flecks of marble and stone, this concrete cooler packs the silhouette flair of the first option on this list with the funk of the third.
Price: $149
The best part about buying from Etsy? More than likely, it's something not a lot of other people will have. That's certainly part of the appeal with this green marble cooler, whose beautiful brown veining is something right out of my dreams.
Price: $315
A rafia sheath evokes a tropical vibe, but on a frame that's far more structured than island time might allow. A bit on the pricier side, but as with anything from Moda Operandi, you are within spitting distance of top-tier designers.
Price: $179.10
Was: $199
Animal print is back in 2024. But if the thought of a leopard print couch or cheetah print chair is too much for you, play into the trend with this purrrrfect wine chiller, functional enough for use but stylish enough to leave out on display.
Price: $279
Veuve Clicquot deserves to rest in a vessel worthy of its champagne clout — I'd say this from Georg Jensen is up to te task.
Price: $149
My favorite of them all. Made of shiny, polished aluminum that is rippled and tucked back and forth and in all the right ways, it is a structure that appears to defy physics — and keep your drinks cool, to boot.
Expert approved
Price: $69
Katie also flagged this hand-carved marble option as one of her favorites. The scalloped edge is so darling and very in right now, while the option monogram adds a personalized touch that's great for gifts!
Price: $72
For something a bit more casual but modern, I find this black-and-white abstract pattern option quite fitting — and not too bad for the price.
How should I choose a wine chiller?
Katie recommends thinking about the event you're about to have when thinking about the wine chiller you'd like to buy and/or display. 'I choose which wine bucket to use based on the look I am trying to achieve and whether I'm doing a more formal or a more relaxed menu,' she told me. Aesthetically, 'I love marble wine chillers and I also really like silver wine buckets,' she continued. 'I always keep an eye out when I visit a yard sale or a vintage store for interesting pieces to add to my collection.'
For something like a sparkling wine, a white wine, or a rosé, Katie likes to keep those in the fridge for 'at least a few hours before serving.' Afterwards, keep them stashed in a chilled wine cooler so you needn't keep running back and forth everytime you'd like a new glass. And 'for certain reds,' she went on, 'like our Kind of Wild Montepulciano, I really like to refrigerate them for about 15-20 minutes before serving, for a slight chill.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
