There's a particular kind of Parisian apartment that seems resistant to easy transformation: the ones hidden under the steep roofs, the result of centuries of incremental adaptation rather than design. This interior architecture project by Véronique Cotrel starts exactly like that: as a former service attic in a historic Paris hôtel particulier in the Marais, transformed in the 1970s into a fragmented duplex.

What the designer discovered was not an apartment, but rather a problem, as she described it: "a merging of several awkwardly shaped service rooms tucked under the eaves, consisting of small, dark spaces lit by tiny dormer windows."

Rather than imposing a familiar language of Parisian style design upon it, Véronique took a much more radical approach: to strip back expectation. "We couldn't envision a traditional Haussmann interior, which would have felt rather artificial," she says. "So, we decided to start with a blank slate, to imagine a modernist loft spirit."

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Chocolatey brown wooden paneling and freshly laid off-white paint make this Marais attic into an oasis of tranquillity defined by natural light. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

Of course, this is a choice that, while low-key, is one that is quite defining in that it sets the tone for the entire project. If there is one act that sums up this loft renovation, then, it is one of opening. The old apartment, divided up into small rooms, effectively imprisoned light within each space. By removing most of these room dividers, Véronique created an environment that is effectively one level, where light could finally circulate.

"The first gesture was to fully open up the ground floor plan, so that the windows could be integrated into the overall layout," the designer says. This is a strategy that is immediately familiar to anyone who has ever worked with an attic space, where the amount of light available is always a precious commodity. This, in essence, transforms the apartment from a series of rooms into a stylistically cohesive landscape of kitchen, dining, living, and study areas.

The key is in the walnut wall paneling, a system of architecture that replaces walls without replicating the weightiness of them. These bespoke elements run through the apartment as a spine, housing storage, shelving, kitchen elements, and technical space.

When space is lacking, turn constraints into your project's strength, as Cotrel did with this project of hers. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

"After opening up the spaces widely, we used it to structure the different zones in a more open, organic way," Véronique says. "They allow the apartment to be organized while maintaining a strong sense of visual fluidity." The rigor in this design evokes the mid-century design aesthetic, in which the architectural elements were often used as furniture as well. The walnut, in this case, is not just material, but language.

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Working under a pitched roof is a constant battle against compression. Véronique's solution is counterintuitive in that she does not seek to minimize vertical angles but instead maximizes them.

The tall walnut casings and panels have a vertical impact that gives a sense of monumentality beyond their limitations. Moreover, no awkward space is left unused. Storage is incorporated seamlessly into the design, and the technical items are incorporated into the joinery in such a way that the space looks calm and composed.

Image 1 of 2 Opening up the space to let light run through it completely revolutionized the look and feel of this attic in the Marais. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Véronique Cotrel) Where enlarging windows wasn't possible, mirrors were used to trick viewers into perceiving the house as even larger and airier than it is IRL. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

The most profound change, however, is not so much a physical as an atmospheric one. Light, which was previously localized, is now ubiquitous throughout the apartment. Véronique's strategy was two-fold: first, to open up the space; second, to make use of the existing windows.

Since it was not possible to enlarge the dormers due to planning regulations, mirrors have been placed along their sides to increase their scope and impact. This is a smart tactic: in small windowed rooms, mirrors not only reflect light but also redefine it.

Finally, the color palette does its part. The soft, slightly grayed, off-white unifies walls, ceiling, and wood surfaces, diffusing light evenly. "The color choices were guided first and foremost by light and by the materials," Véronique says. Light is the atmosphere; materials are the story. The project is motivated by the relationship between wood and stone, by the warmth of walnut and the cold mineral beauty of raw marble.

The interplay is effective because it does not rely on excess. There are no unnecessary decorative elements. There is no compensating for the absence of historical details such as moldings, fireplaces, or original parquet flooring.

The flooring also has its own reinterpretation. Véronique does not copy Haussmann's style but creates a floor inspired by the roofing structure and the modest size of traditional chambres de bonnes. It may be a small detail, but it suggests a level of sensitivity.

Rather than trying to replicate a look from the past, Véronique owned her essential vision across a series of simply theatrical materials and colors. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

What is interesting about this apartment is not so much the transformation, but the fact that it is situated between two histories. It is part of a grand hôtel particulier, but it is the part that is traditionally used for service, simpler, and stripped back. This is what Véronique plays on.

She references the Parisian tradition: the oak parquet flooring, the glass partitions. But she also transforms it through a contemporary lens. The former stained glass screen is replaced with a fluted glass one, mimicking the verticality of the walnut panel.

Even the constraints are opportunities. The chimney flue running through the living room is not hidden but becomes part of the design as it passes through a bookcase. The spiral staircase is the centerpiece and sits on a marble and wood platform that acts as a seating area and hides the sound system.

Architectural constraints are turned into artistic masterpieces in this quirky-cool Parisian apartment. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Veronique Cotrel)

With this type of architectural design, a new level is created that is more personal and less controlled. The owners, being art and design collectors themselves, also influenced a rather free-form composition that combines collectible design pieces with more accessible items, such as those from Ferm Living.

The furniture also includes items collected from the owners' travels, including rugs from Morocco, which provide comfort to the area. The final look is one that is very personal and eclectic.

Perhaps the lesson here is that constraints are not the issue. What counts, instead, is how we come to view them. "In this type of space, you need to know how to turn every constraint into an asset," Véronique says.