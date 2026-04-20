"Every Aspect of This Home is Joyful" — The Historic London Townhouse Is the Final Project From This Creative Duo, and a Masterclass in Layering Color

Scott Maddux’s final project as a design double act with creative partner Jo leGleud is a soaring success, filled with color that lifts the spirits

By
published
in Features
Pale pink living room with lilac corner sofa, two nesting coffee tables, floral rug, abstract artwork and green stained glass artwork
(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

In the Livingetc office, the mood was like when Geri left the Spice Girls. Late last year, Scott Maddux and Jo leGleud, the duo behind Maddux Creative, announced a shock split, ending a creative partnership that had lasted 15 years, seen them appear in our pages countless times, and featured one of their modern home projects on our cover.

Of course, this being the always-friendly interior design industry rather than the tempestuous world of pop, there isn’t much of a story (despite the surprise among our team) — it felt like a natural time to evolve. "We’ve simply gone our own ways to pursue our own creative paths," Scott says, as he launches a new design studio under his full name, Scott Maddux, while Jo leGleud is taking on renovation projects under her own name, too.

Pale pink living room with lilac corner sofa, two nesting coffee tables, floral rug, abstract artwork and green mirror

"We saw the green mirror on a stand at the PAD art fair, and it was a wonderful find," says Scott.

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

The pair were incredibly influential in how they so effortlessly decorate with color, creating projects that read as dazzling bouquets, each room unfurling like a variegated rose, with hues layered together as delicately as petals. Happily, that creative spirit has continued into their last joint project, working on a historic townhouse in a conservation area in west London.

Green paneled dining room with cream and wood banquette seating, wood dining table and chairs, and floral wallpaper

"The room is two L-shapes – this banquette area, which adjoins the living room, made the best use of one of them," Scott says.

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Kitchen with lime green walls, cream and white stone floor, oak cabinetry and emerald green countertops

"This was a complicated space as it had the extension, so it wasn’t centered," says Scott. "Moving the island off-centre and lining it up with the crosses in the floor pattern was the only way to make it work."

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

"We talked a lot about color, and the owners wanted to create a family home that was filled with joy," says Scott. "As the project went on, they got braver and braver about what they would let us do — and we have created a home that has personality shining through it."

Purple hallway with darker painted panelling, lilac wallpaper and front door, and parquet floor

"I’d seen this purple on the wall of a gallery and knew we had to use it here too," says Scott.

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Lime green living room with paneled walls, orange sofa and pink and red striped rug

The scheme crosses eras and styles. "It stops a home looking like a showroom when you pair the unexpected," says Scott.

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

And it’s true. The moody purple entryway leads to a pink-and-green kitchen, a chartreuse living room with an orange couch, a dusky pink lounge with a watermelon sofa, then up to bedrooms in dark blue, red, and yellow. "Every aspect of this home is joyful," Scott says. "You walk around it with a smile on your face."

Blue bedroom with arched opening, art deco style arch patterned wallaper and blue patterned rug

"For the smaller rooms, I felt they could take bolder color, with less pastels than the bigger spaces," says Scott.

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Pink and green wallpaper with striped stone floor, dark green framed glass shower and bath screen

"Due to spatial issues, the bath had to go in the middle of the room, and we thought that it would be better enclosed in the glass partition with the shower than with the toilet," Scott says. "The result is very cocooning."

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

But this isn’t just color for color’s sake. There are details here that make all the difference, from the wallpaper inside the kitchen's skylight, which so smartly fills an empty space, it’s hard to believe everyone doesn’t do it (though, Scott says — "don’t try this at home folks, it was really, really hard" — so perhaps that’s why), to the unexpected glass bubble around the bath and shower in the main suite, which has the dual purpose of sectioning off the toilet and making the bathing area feel cocooned.

Red living room with build-in wardrobes, upholstered bed and emerald green bedside table

"The color here was a nod to the house’s Victorian heritage and the owner’s own Indian background," Scott says. "There are a lot of aesthetic similarities between the two."

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Red dressing area with built-in wardrobe and dressing table with fringed stool

Just off the main bedroom is this sumptuous space, paneled in grasscloth in colors that Scott says are "very flattering".

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

"The house was a complicated space, being Grade II-listed and having to play home to three kids with a lot of stuff," Scott says. "But through hard work, we created a wonderfully playful sense that permeates the entire home." And that could well be his mission statement for his next era — a studio serious about decor that feels fun.

For more inspirational home tours and design ideas, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Pip Rich
Executive Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.