"Every Aspect of This Home is Joyful" — The Historic London Townhouse Is the Final Project From This Creative Duo, and a Masterclass in Layering Color
Scott Maddux’s final project as a design double act with creative partner Jo leGleud is a soaring success, filled with color that lifts the spirits
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In the Livingetc office, the mood was like when Geri left the Spice Girls. Late last year, Scott Maddux and Jo leGleud, the duo behind Maddux Creative, announced a shock split, ending a creative partnership that had lasted 15 years, seen them appear in our pages countless times, and featured one of their modern home projects on our cover.
Of course, this being the always-friendly interior design industry rather than the tempestuous world of pop, there isn’t much of a story (despite the surprise among our team) — it felt like a natural time to evolve. "We’ve simply gone our own ways to pursue our own creative paths," Scott says, as he launches a new design studio under his full name, Scott Maddux, while Jo leGleud is taking on renovation projects under her own name, too.
The pair were incredibly influential in how they so effortlessly decorate with color, creating projects that read as dazzling bouquets, each room unfurling like a variegated rose, with hues layered together as delicately as petals. Happily, that creative spirit has continued into their last joint project, working on a historic townhouse in a conservation area in west London.
The jaunty chartreuse-green of the kitchen diner is happy-making — get it from Edward Bulmer.
"We talked a lot about color, and the owners wanted to create a family home that was filled with joy," says Scott. "As the project went on, they got braver and braver about what they would let us do — and we have created a home that has personality shining through it."
And it’s true. The moody purple entryway leads to a pink-and-green kitchen, a chartreuse living room with an orange couch, a dusky pink lounge with a watermelon sofa, then up to bedrooms in dark blue, red, and yellow. "Every aspect of this home is joyful," Scott says. "You walk around it with a smile on your face."
But this isn’t just color for color’s sake. There are details here that make all the difference, from the wallpaper inside the kitchen's skylight, which so smartly fills an empty space, it’s hard to believe everyone doesn’t do it (though, Scott says — "don’t try this at home folks, it was really, really hard" — so perhaps that’s why), to the unexpected glass bubble around the bath and shower in the main suite, which has the dual purpose of sectioning off the toilet and making the bathing area feel cocooned.
"The house was a complicated space, being Grade II-listed and having to play home to three kids with a lot of stuff," Scott says. "But through hard work, we created a wonderfully playful sense that permeates the entire home." And that could well be his mission statement for his next era — a studio serious about decor that feels fun.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
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The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.