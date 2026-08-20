So Many of Our Readers Bought This Clever Banquette Seating From Next Last Year — In 2026, They've Got So Many More Styles to Choose From
With hidden storage and chic, space-saving designs, it's no wonder these Next banquette benches are best-sellers — and now an even bigger selection
Some products just get it right. It doesn't have to be anything revolutionary, just a smart twist on a classic, or a fix for a problem you hadn't even realized was annoying you. The best ones know exactly how to balance form with function, providing a design that looks just as good as it works. And Next's banquette dining benches do exactly that.
I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, though. Judging by the sheer number of purchases made when we last wrote about Next's corner dining bench, the Livingetc reader knows a winner when they see one. What you may have missed, however, is that Next has recently added a whole lot more to the collection, providing new, stylish takes on the clever banquette seating style we all know and love.
Retaining the same luxe look and space-saving design that won our hearts the first time round, these new additions to Next's corner seating collection boast a wider range of colors, finishes, and styles than before. And if we've learnt anything from the last drop, it's that these designs are bound to sell out fast, so if I were you, I wouldn't hang about.
With its elegant design and gorgeous, moss green chenille finish, you could easily be forgiven for thinking this dining set was from Soho Home. This corner bench has a super elegant, elevated feel with softly curved edges and is perfect for taking your kitchen to the next level. Plus, the bench lifts up to reveal storage space beneath, and who doesn't need some more kitchen storage?
Don't have a kitchen corner going spare? No need to worry; this straight bench will do the trick, providing an equally cozy and elegant seating solution that could work with any kitchen layout. You'll get the same benefit of discreet, hidden storage in a plush, earthy green finish, making it ideal for small kitchens, too; what more could you want?
With the same elegant design as the first example, this product offers a more textured, earthy effect, with its pale rust color and bouclé finish. The small cutouts at the feet add lightness to the design, making it easier to clean around, while the curved edges bring a beautiful softness to your kitchen.
For a slightly more modern look, with the same under-seat storage and space-saving design, opt for this sleek faux-leather design. The dark-gray, soft leather-look finish would work beautifully in an industrial-style home or within a modern kitchen.
Completely free from the straight lines and harsh angles that so often dominate kitchens, this lovely curved bench set brings softness to your space and warm, neutral tones. It would make a lovely complement to a curved-edge kitchen, which is very on-trend. Plus, the seats lift to reveal a generous amount of hidden storage space underneath, adding to its appeal.
If you love the pleated fabric and hidden storage of the leather design, but prefer something a little bit softer and lighter for your home, you're in luck. Boasting the same design style, but in a pale, chunky-weave finish, this lovely dining bench would work with almost any neutral kitchen color.
There's a lot to love about this clever seating style, from the chic designs to the handy, hidden storage. Best of all, they work in almost any kitchen and make a particularly good solution for squeezing seating into a galley kitchen.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.