So Many of Our Readers Bought This Clever Banquette Seating From Next Last Year — In 2026, They've Got So Many More Styles to Choose From

Some products just get it right. It doesn't have to be anything revolutionary, just a smart twist on a classic, or a fix for a problem you hadn't even realized was annoying you. The best ones know exactly how to balance form with function, providing a design that looks just as good as it works. And Next's banquette dining benches do exactly that.

I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, though. Judging by the sheer number of purchases made when we last wrote about Next's corner dining bench, the Livingetc reader knows a winner when they see one. What you may have missed, however, is that Next has recently added a whole lot more to the collection, providing new, stylish takes on the clever banquette seating style we all know and love.

Retaining the same luxe look and space-saving design that won our hearts the first time round, these new additions to Next's corner seating collection boast a wider range of colors, finishes, and styles than before. And if we've learnt anything from the last drop, it's that these designs are bound to sell out fast, so if I were you, I wouldn't hang about.

There's a lot to love about this clever seating style, from the chic designs to the handy, hidden storage. Best of all, they work in almost any kitchen and make a particularly good solution for squeezing seating into a galley kitchen.

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