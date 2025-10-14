I Didn't Realize You Could Buy Banquette Seating Like This 'Off the Shelf', But My Gosh, It Looks So Custom — And Doubles As Extra Storage
Maximize your space (and style) with an upholstered seat that hugs your space
I have a screenshot of a dining space with corner banquette seating running along one wall that's been in my saved folder for a few years now. I particularly like the weight it adds to the room — rather than having the furniture float in the space as it typically does, it feels anchored, considered.
The problem with this kind of seating style, though, is that it's usually a custom job, or so I thought. But then I stumbled across the Noa Corner Storage Bench Seat from Next, which has the same sense of permanence, and, what's more, conceals storage within its upholstered seats.
I didn't know you could buy this style of banquette seating 'off the shelf', and even though it's still quite pricey — just shy of £1,500 — I can promise you that's much less than you'd be quoted for a bespoke build (and a lot less hassle than dealing with a builder, too.)
Dimensions: 93cm high, 200cm wide, 60cm deep
This corner bench seat provides the perfect solution for a banquette that doesn't need to be built-in. Its curved design makes the most of your space, while the light wood-effect foil base cleverly conceals storage and is designed to complement Next's Hayford and Noa dining tables, for a cohesive match.
And while it's not designed to be as permanent as built-in seating, it has been designed to last, and comes with a 15-year guarantee from Next. While there are no reviews yet, you can currently save 10% when buying two or more selected furniture items (perhaps a matching dining table?), and you can return items up to 28 days from the date the items were delivered.
And the better news? There are more options. Perhaps you don't trust beige around the dinner table (fair enough), or you don't need the storage and are looking for a design that doesn't feel quite as bulky — well, for that, consider the Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Seat Set from Next.
It's available in a range of different fabrics and in both left-hand and right-hand orientations, depending on your room. The corner bench seat measures 60cm deep, 90.5cm high, and 200cm wide, so it is fairly comparable to the Noa style above, but this set comes with an additional matching dining table and bench seat.
This style comes in a Relaxed Chenille Light Olive fabric, which is one of the biggest fabric trends from this year.
Other Corner Bench Seat Alternatives
Got a bit more space to play with in your dining room? Why not skip the a bench seat altogether and opt for a 'dining sofa' instead.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.