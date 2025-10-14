I Didn't Realize You Could Buy Banquette Seating Like This 'Off the Shelf', But My Gosh, It Looks So Custom — And Doubles As Extra Storage

I have a screenshot of a dining space with corner banquette seating running along one wall that's been in my saved folder for a few years now. I particularly like the weight it adds to the room — rather than having the furniture float in the space as it typically does, it feels anchored, considered.

The problem with this kind of seating style, though, is that it's usually a custom job, or so I thought. But then I stumbled across the Noa Corner Storage Bench Seat from Next, which has the same sense of permanence, and, what's more, conceals storage within its upholstered seats.

I didn't know you could buy this style of banquette seating 'off the shelf', and even though it's still quite pricey — just shy of £1,500 — I can promise you that's much less than you'd be quoted for a bespoke build (and a lot less hassle than dealing with a builder, too.)

Next Natural Noa Curve Tweedy Plain Light Corner Storage Dining Bench £1,499 at Next UK Dimensions: 93cm high, 200cm wide, 60cm deep This corner bench seat provides the perfect solution for a banquette that doesn't need to be built-in. Its curved design makes the most of your space, while the light wood-effect foil base cleverly conceals storage and is designed to complement Next's Hayford and Noa dining tables, for a cohesive match. And while it's not designed to be as permanent as built-in seating, it has been designed to last, and comes with a 15-year guarantee from Next. While there are no reviews yet, you can currently save 10% when buying two or more selected furniture items (perhaps a matching dining table?), and you can return items up to 28 days from the date the items were delivered.



And the better news? There are more options. Perhaps you don't trust beige around the dinner table (fair enough), or you don't need the storage and are looking for a design that doesn't feel quite as bulky — well, for that, consider the Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Seat Set from Next.

It's available in a range of different fabrics and in both left-hand and right-hand orientations, depending on your room. The corner bench seat measures 60cm deep, 90.5cm high, and 200cm wide, so it is fairly comparable to the Noa style above, but this set comes with an additional matching dining table and bench seat.

Next Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Set in Chenille Light Olive £1,899 at Next UK This style comes in a Relaxed Chenille Light Olive fabric, which is one of the biggest fabric trends from this year. Next Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Set in Soft Velvet Rust £1,850 at Next UK If you're looking for a warmer, earthier shade that will seamlessly conceal any red wine spills, this Soft Velvet Rust option would work. Next Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Set in Tweedy Bouclé Natural £1,899 at Next UK And if you're someone like me who thinks texture is its own 'color', this Tweedy Bouclé Natural Mink option is the one.

Other Corner Bench Seat Alternatives

Dunelm Amali Corner Dining Bench, Matte Plush Velvet £549 at Dunelm This plush corner dining bench seat is part of a modular design, so you can build it out depending on how big or small your space is. It also comes in different colors, including caramel, clay, navy, and a rusty orange. Barker and Stonehouse Belize Corner Bench Right £699 at Barker & Stonehouse After a contemporary style? This taupe PU leather corner dining bench has black steel legs, will arrive within two weeks (read: before Christmas), and has rave reviews. Latitude Run Lief 5-Person Breakfast Nook Dining Set £374.99 at Wayfair UK For something more pared-back, this pew-style corner bench seat in a matte black features high seatbacks, a classic style, and yes — hidden storage in the seats.

Got a bit more space to play with in your dining room? Why not skip the a bench seat altogether and opt for a 'dining sofa' instead.