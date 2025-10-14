I Didn't Realize You Could Buy Banquette Seating Like This 'Off the Shelf', But My Gosh, It Looks So Custom — And Doubles As Extra Storage

Maximize your space (and style) with an upholstered seat that hugs your space

a dining table with a neutral banquette with wood base
(Image credit: Next)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

I have a screenshot of a dining space with corner banquette seating running along one wall that's been in my saved folder for a few years now. I particularly like the weight it adds to the room — rather than having the furniture float in the space as it typically does, it feels anchored, considered.

The problem with this kind of seating style, though, is that it's usually a custom job, or so I thought. But then I stumbled across the Noa Corner Storage Bench Seat from Next, which has the same sense of permanence, and, what's more, conceals storage within its upholstered seats.

I didn't know you could buy this style of banquette seating 'off the shelf', and even though it's still quite pricey — just shy of £1,500 — I can promise you that's much less than you'd be quoted for a bespoke build (and a lot less hassle than dealing with a builder, too.)


And the better news? There are more options. Perhaps you don't trust beige around the dinner table (fair enough), or you don't need the storage and are looking for a design that doesn't feel quite as bulky — well, for that, consider the Nomad Corner Dining Table and Bench Seat Set from Next.

It's available in a range of different fabrics and in both left-hand and right-hand orientations, depending on your room. The corner bench seat measures 60cm deep, 90.5cm high, and 200cm wide, so it is fairly comparable to the Noa style above, but this set comes with an additional matching dining table and bench seat.

Other Corner Bench Seat Alternatives

Got a bit more space to play with in your dining room? Why not skip the a bench seat altogether and opt for a 'dining sofa' instead.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.