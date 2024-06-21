Kylie Jenner’s "Dining Sofa" Idea is a Flexible Take on Banquette Seating That Still Feels Cozy and Relaxed

Convivial dining is quickly becoming the new normal. Gone are the days of rigid chairs and formal place settings that stifle conversation and make for an uncomfortable meal. Instead, dining rooms are as much a space to relax and unwind as the living room. Rather than retire to the sofa next door after your meal, why not kick back with a digestif from the comfort of your dining room instead?

That's exactly what the dining sofa trend is all about, and it's even found its way into the luxury homes of the elite. In a recent Instagram video, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her unusual dining room idea that embraces this more relaxed seating concept, and we think it's a far more flexible take on banquette seating while still feeling equally as cozy. While we have no doubts that Kylie still has a more formal living room elsewhere in the home, we'd be happy to adopt the dining room sofa in our own space. And so, it seems, are designers.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner via Instagram)

In her Instagram video, the youngest member of the Kardashian-clan sings the ABCs alongside her son Aire. Besides tugging on our heartstrings, her cozy yet undeniably chic dining set-up caught our attention.

A cream loveseat with a black metal frame hints at laidback dining in the Jenner household, and it's a seating trend designers are loving. 'I love how Kylie's dining sofa creates a warm, inviting space while remaining easy to move and manipulate,' says interior designer Marie Flanigan. 'It’s also always sweet to see family moments and that’s what a breakfast table should elicit.'

The simple idea has a huge effect on the formality of the space. As Caroline Kopp says, dining sofas are a way to bring lounge vibes to your dining room. 'They suggest that you will be sitting longer and give a bit of a restaurant feel,' she explains. 'Aesthetically they give you a large surface to put color and pattern on, and ground and define the room.'



Why are dining sofas trending?

(Image credit: O&A Design/Mikhail Loskutov)

Of course, relaxed seating ideas are guaranteed to make the dining room more cozy , but why the sudden emergence of this trend? 'Dining sofas are becoming increasingly popular because families want to be comfortable and linger longer around the table,' suggests Marie. 'They create a cozy, inviting atmosphere that encourages relaxed, extended meals and conversations.'

'Dining sofas are seeming to increase in popularity as a new and cozy way to add a different twist to the dining experience,' adds Tiffani Baumgart, who also values their flexible nature. 'They kind of give you that banquette-type appeal without being committed to a fully built-in area.'

Besides the wider move towards more casual dining, there are aesthetic benefits of dining sofas, too. 'They elevate the look of a breakfast table, making it feel more sophisticated and stylish,' notes Maire. 'Practically, they also offer greater comfort than traditional chairs, making it easier for families and guests to enjoy longer meals together.' And, as Tiffani notes - and as Kylie is sure to agree - it's easier to keep little ones who like to flee the table nearby to encourage them to finish their meal.



Should I incorporate a dining sofa into my space?

(Image credit: Arteriors)

The likes of dining sofas and banquette seating might be enjoying a moment in the limelight, but they might not be the most suitable option for you. 'The drawbacks are that you can't really pull the dining sofa under the table as you would with a chair - you have to leave space for multiple people to get in and out,' notes Caroline. 'I personally prefer a banquette to go against a wall and have low tables in front of it, and then the dining table in the middle of the room.'

'They can also be more difficult to clean than traditional chairs, especially if spills occur,' adds Marie. 'Be sure that you choose a proven performance fabric. Additionally, they take up more space, which might not be ideal for smaller dining areas.'

And if you are still convinced by Kylie's chic yet casual dining idea, there are a few factors you ought to bear in mind. The seating should be relatively firm, not too deep, and accompanied by a supportive, ergonomic shape. A high-back sofa is best, and lumbar pillows might make a comfortable addition.

'When selecting your sofa, you would want to be sure it is light enough weight to actually move easily,' adds Tiffani. 'Or perhaps it could be set on tasteful looking or hidden wheels to help it move with greater ease. Looking on the bright side, if you’ve ever feel sleepy after a big meal, you know you don’t even have to move in order to take that quick nap!'

