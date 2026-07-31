Finding enough storage is one of those decorating problems that seems to follow you from room to room. Bedrooms become crowded, blankets end up piled on chairs, and smaller living spaces rarely have room for another bulky cabinet.

While there are plenty of clever storage ideas to explore, furniture that hides clutter while still looking stylish is often the easiest place to start. That’s what makes DUSK’s smart storage furniture so useful. The collection includes ottoman beds with generous hidden compartments, storage benches, sofas, and even vanity chairs with space tucked beneath the seat.

They’re practical, surprisingly affordable, and polished enough that you’d never guess they were chosen mainly to keep a room organized. These are my favorites from DUSK's collection.

Still struggling to find the right piece for an awkward corner or a particularly specific space? Through FIND, our product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, we can track down furniture tailored to your room, measurements, style, and budget. And for more smart shopping edits, decorating ideas, and new finds worth knowing about, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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