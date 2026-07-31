I Shopped DUSK (for You) for Its Most Stylish, Clever Storage — These Are the 20 Pieces I’d Choose to Hide Clutter
From ottoman beds to surprisingly clever vanity chairs, these affordable pieces prove that practical storage furniture doesn’t have to compromise on style
Finding enough storage is one of those decorating problems that seems to follow you from room to room. Bedrooms become crowded, blankets end up piled on chairs, and smaller living spaces rarely have room for another bulky cabinet.
While there are plenty of clever storage ideas to explore, furniture that hides clutter while still looking stylish is often the easiest place to start. That’s what makes DUSK’s smart storage furniture so useful. The collection includes ottoman beds with generous hidden compartments, storage benches, sofas, and even vanity chairs with space tucked beneath the seat.
They’re practical, surprisingly affordable, and polished enough that you’d never guess they were chosen mainly to keep a room organized. These are my favorites from DUSK's collection.Looking for something specific? Make a free stylist requestWant more help? Book a Style consultation with Iokasti
Still struggling to find the right piece for an awkward corner or a particularly specific space? Through FIND, our product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, we can track down furniture tailored to your room, measurements, style, and budget. And for more smart shopping edits, decorating ideas, and new finds worth knowing about, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.