This Just-Launched Bed Uses a Japanese Joinery Technique That Means You Don't Need to Screw It Together

Not to state the obvious, but a bed is the most important feature of any bedroom. It's the epicentre of your sleep environment and is required to be sturdy, practical, and beautiful. But if, like me, you're not quite friendly with a toolbox, then it needs to be easy to set up, too. So, when I came across FlexiSpot's Hako Solid Wood bed Frame (which you can buy on Amazon), I was pleasantly surprised by its mechanics.

Unlike most regular beds that require some amount of drilling to come together, this bed flaunts a Japanese joinery technique that calls for zero power tools. Its cleverly designed precision-fit structure allows for an extremely low-effort installation.

So, if you're buying a bed with low-maintenance building, a clean silhouette, and enduring quality on a budget, here's how to decide if this is the design for you.

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FlexiSpot Hako Solid Wood Bed Frame £659.99 at Amazon UK When buying a bed frame, it can be tricky to find a style with zero drilling. And if you're wondering how FlexiSpot's Hako Bed Frame comes together without any screws, it builds up like a puzzle. With detailed instructions and durable dowels that are precision-fit, the entire bed can be installed fairly quickly. It also has the Livingetc stamp of approval on design. The soft curved headboard, a clever slim storage shelf that sits covertly behind, and the sleek slanted legs piece together a minimalist bedroom anchor. And if you enjoy sitting up in bed, the Tall Headboard Hako from FlexiSpot offers extra support.

If this has inspired you to curate a soothing sleep atmosphere, Japanese bedroom design lessons will help you decorate around the bed. And for more contemporary interior decor recommendations, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.