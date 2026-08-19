This Just-Launched Bed Uses a Japanese Joinery Technique That Means You Don't Need to Screw It Together

FlexiSpot's interlocking structure makes it so you can assemble the entire frame with minimal effort

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
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A Japanese joinery bed from FlexiSpot with white bedding and a potted tree
This beautiful bed requires little energy to set up and looks beautiful in any minimalist space.
(Image credit: FLEXISPOT)

Not to state the obvious, but a bed is the most important feature of any bedroom. It's the epicentre of your sleep environment and is required to be sturdy, practical, and beautiful. But if, like me, you're not quite friendly with a toolbox, then it needs to be easy to set up, too. So, when I came across FlexiSpot's Hako Solid Wood bed Frame (which you can buy on Amazon), I was pleasantly surprised by its mechanics.

Unlike most regular beds that require some amount of drilling to come together, this bed flaunts a Japanese joinery technique that calls for zero power tools. Its cleverly designed precision-fit structure allows for an extremely low-effort installation.

So, if you're buying a bed with low-maintenance building, a clean silhouette, and enduring quality on a budget, here's how to decide if this is the design for you.

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If this has inspired you to curate a soothing sleep atmosphere, Japanese bedroom design lessons will help you decorate around the bed. And for more contemporary interior decor recommendations, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.