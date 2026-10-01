The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Your Sofa — How to Make Your Couch Look Good as New, and Smell Amazing, too

My sofa might be the hardest-working piece of furniture in my living room. It hosts dinners, movie nights, reading hours, siestas... and the list goes on. And if you're like me, you've probably put off deep cleaning your couch due to its overwhelmingly arduous reputation.

However, after speaking to the experts, it's not as difficult as it's made out to be. It does take effort and has its own intricacies depending on the fabric you're dealing with, but these cleaning tips will help you make the most of your designer couches and sofas.

So, whether you're wondering how to get red wine out of your sofa, dry it after cleaning, or make it smell nice, here's everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

How to Clean a Sofa

The expert five-step method below and some patience is the formula to giving your couch a glow up. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm. Stylist: Karin Bochnik)

According to cleaning expert Marla Mock, you can clean most sofas with a simple five-step method. Here's what you'll need to do.

Step 1: Brush the Couch — First, Marla recommends prepping the couch by brushing it with a clean white hand towel or a stiff brush (like this Soft 100% Horsehair Upholstery Brush from Amazon or these Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from MR.SIGA). This will help loosen anything that has dried onto the sofa.

Step 2: Apply Baking Soda — "Next up, sprinkle the entire couch with baking soda, and let it sit for at least 20 minutes, up to an hour," she says. "Then, using a brush attachment, vacuum the couch to remove the baking soda." This Baking Soda from GrowChem and the Cyclone V10 Total Clean Vacuum from Dyson will come in handy.

Step 3: Make an All-Purpose Couch Cleaner — "While the baking soda sits on the couch, make this simple cleaner to tackle any remaining stains," says Marla. "Combine a teaspoon of dishwashing liquid, a tablespoon of white vinegar, and a cup of warm water in a small spray bottle. Next, add one teaspoon of baking soda and quickly screw the top onto the spray bottle to prevent the reaction between the ingredients from making a mess." I like to use this Antibacterial Washing Up Dishwashing Liquid from The Lab Co., this Eco White Vinegar from Miniml, and this pretty Empty Ever Spray Bottle from Kinfill.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Step 4: Wipe — "Spray a white cloth with the cleaning solution, and gently dab and rub any stains on the fabric," she says. "Alternatively, you can wipe down the entire couch with the solution for a deep clean."

Step 5: Dry — Lastly, air it out and refrain from sitting on it for a few hours or until the sofa has completely dried out.

Marla Mock Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Marla Mock is a cleaning expert and the president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. She frequently shares her insights on the best ways to take care of the soft and hard furnishings in your home in an efficient and approachable manner.

How Often to Clean a Sofa

If you spend a lot of time on your sofa, then a weekly clean is necessary. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

Elizabeth Shields, a cleaning expert and the operations manager of Super Cleaning Service Louisville, says that it's best to deep clean your sofa once a season.

"I don’t vacuum my couch every day, but I do use a lint roller to grab pet hair," she adds. "Then every week, I do a quick pass with a vacuum cleaner just to make sure there are no bugs, and it gets some UV-C light. If you have sofa covers, then you only need to do a deep clean twice a year."

This Sage Lint Brush and the Sandalwood Fabric Spray from Steamery are perfect for a refresh in a pinch.

How to Clean Couch Cushions

Giving your cushions some attention is important for a thoroughly cleaned couch. (Image credit: Alan Tansey. Design: Iglehart Design)

Similar to when you're tending to the rest of your couch, cleaning expert Tanu Grewal recommends brushing your pillows first. Once you're done going over the surface with this Starmann Upholstery Brush from Amazon, you can go in with a diluted stain solution and spot-treat your cushion. Instead of soaking the surface, use minimal amounts of water to gently dab at the fabric.

As an alternative option, Tanu says you can often throw couch cushions and pillow covers in the laundry. "Just unzip the cover, and you should be able to find the manufacturer’s laundering advice on the label," she says. "This will tell you if your couch’s covers are suitable for the laundry or if they have to be washed by hand."

And if your couch cushions are washer-friendly, this Delicate Laundry Detergent from the Steamery is a gentle choice.

Tanu Grewal Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Tanu is the chief cleaning officer at Pinalen, Cloralen, and Ensueno Laundry. She is an expert on all things clean — ranging from how to keep your home fresh and smelling great, to how to deep cleanse the parts of your home that don't get enough love, to tips for prioritizing natural ingredients, while still maintaining effectiveness. She has been with AlEn USA since 2016, joining the company from Whirlpool and Kohler.

How to Clean Sofa Covers

Since most sofa covers are machine wash-compatible, this tends to be an easier task. (Image credit: Future Perfect)

According to Rocky Vuong, founder of Neatbrite, the most important preliminary step to cleaning sofa covers is to read the label. So what do the letters on your sofa tag actually mean?

'W' or 'WS' — Use water-based cleaning agents dedicated to upholstery.

'S' or 'SW' — Solvent cleaners are safe to use on the fabric.

'X' — Vacuum and light brush only. Avoid any solvent and water cleaners.

"If you can pop your sofa covers in the washing machine, avoid hot water as it can shrink and fade your fabric. Cold water is the way to go, unless specified otherwise," he advises. "I also recommend using mild detergent formulated for delicate materials. And instead of throwing it in the dryer, consider naturally air-drying indoors to preserve its quality."

Rocky Vuong Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Rocky Vuong is the founder of NeatBrite and a cleaning expert. Prior to launching NeatBrite, Vuong was the founder and owner of Calibre Cleaning, one of Australia's largest residential cleaning companies.

How to Remove Red Wine Stains from a Sofa

Time is of the essence when you're dealing with an accidental spill of red wine on your couch. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Shona McElroy)

Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping, insists that with the right tools and method, it's possible to remove red wine from a couch.

"Acting promptly can prevent the red wine stain from setting deep into the fibers of your couch. Delays or improper cleaning can spread the stain or even damage the fabric. Always start stain removal as soon as the spill happens," says Muffetta. Depending on what you have at home and the severity of the stain, here's what you can do.

"Start by blotting the stain using a clean, dry cloth or paper towel. Blot the stain to absorb as much red wine as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the stain deeper into the fabric," she warns.

"Then pour a small amount of cold water over the stain to dilute it and blot at it again. Next, you can apply a cleaning solution to it to help lift the stain."

The Dish Soap Method

For light stains, she recommends mixing mild dish soap with cold water. Then dip your cloth in the solution and slowly work at the stain.

The Baking Soda Method

"You can also combine baking soda with water to create a paste. Apply to the stain, let it sit for 15 minutes, then vacuum the residue."

The White Wine Vinegar Method

Muffetta also recommends pouring white vinegar over the stain and blotting with a clean white cloth until the stain diminishes.

The Hydrogen Peroxide Method

"And lastly, you can also try mixing hydrogen peroxide with dish soap," says Muffetta. "Test on an inconspicuous area first. If safe, apply to the stain and blot gently."

Muffetta Krueger Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Muffetta Krueger is a cleaning expert and the founder of Muffetta's Housekeeping. She brings over 30 years of experience in the domestic service industry, with a strong background in operational management and in-home service delivery. Her work is rooted in a clear understanding of what clients expect when inviting a professional into their home — consistency, discretion, and attention to detail.

What Should You Consider Based on the Type of Sofa?

Understanding the difference between each material will prevent you from messing up your couch while you clean. (Image credit: Kate Enno. Design: the Stylesmiths)

How to Clean a Leather Sofa — "When cleaning a leather sofa, the key is to apply your cleaning solution to a cloth instead of spraying directly onto the surface. And it's equally important to wipe down the surface evenly," says Dionne Livingstone, cleaning expert at Home Spritz.

"Next, you should apply a leather conditioner, just as you did with the solution, by dipping it onto a cloth and wiping down the couch. Move through the sofa using the same top-left to bottom-right method until all sections of the sofa have been treated."

Last but not least, she recommends polishing your sofa for that fresh-from-a-gallery finish. "I'd wait for at least an hour before giving it a quick buffing with a cloth, and then you're done," Dionne adds. This Complete Leather Care Kit from the Furniture Clinic and this La Droguerie Leather & Wood Care Lotion from Diptyque are perfect if you have a leather sofa in need of a little TLC.

How to Clean a Velvet Sofa — "It’s best practice with velvet to start on the edges of the stain and work your way into the center," says Ken Doty, cleaning expert at The Maids. "Once the stain has been treated, you can then dry it off with a different cloth."

Rather than focus on a certain area, Ken recommends spraying the entirety of your couch with something like this velvet-safe Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Spray from Furniture Clinic. "Then, with your brush, gently apply the solution to the fabric," he adds. "This should help restore the velvet’s texture."

How to Clean a Suede Sofa — "If there are any stains on your sofa, I recommend pulling out your suede eraser," says Milly McEwan, furniture expert at RJ Living. "Run this over the area, and then wipe with a clean white cloth. This will help lift the stain from the material."

This Suede Cleaner from Furniture Clinic, paired with this Suede Brush & Eraser Kit from Amazon, is an unbeatable combination.

How to Clean a Microfiber Sofa — As one of the most low-maintenance couch materials, you can refer to the basic deep cleaning process at the top of this guide to clean it. The only thing to keep in mind is to use a brush (like this Fabricoat Soft Bristle Brush from Amazon) to dry-brush the couch once it's completely dry. This will restore softness to the surface.

How to Clean a Linen Sofa — When it comes to taking care of a linen couch, it's important to avoid the typical sofa cleaning mistake of scrubbing the stain. This faux pas can damage the fabric and spread the stain. Instead, gently blot it, moving inwards.

How to Clean a Bouclé Sofa — Since this material is beloved for its looped texture, the key to preserving its volume is to use delicate and diluted detergent for spot treatment. It's also important to steer clear of drying it in direct or strong sun, as this can distort the fibers. Rather than using a brush to prepare the fabric for cleaning, lift off dirt and pet hair by carefully lint rolling or using a damp rubber glove to clean the surface.

Dionne Livingstone Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Dionne Livingstone is a cleaning expert and currently serves as a Customer Service Representative at Home Spritz. She boasts an impressive career spanning 18 years in house cleaning. Her expertise encompasses a wide array of cleaning domains, including residential, janitorial, commercial, construction, show-home upkeep, and medical cleaning.

Ken Doty Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Ken Doty joined The Maids International in July 2013 as vice president of business intelligence and was promoted to chief information officer in February 2020. He is experienced in business intelligence, with over 20 years of experience in consulting, and information technology.

How to Dry a Sofa After Cleaning

Properly airing out your sofa in an airy space is the best way to go. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

The key to properly drying a sofa is to thoroughly and repeatedly blot it with a clean, absorbent towel to speed up the drying process. Then, place it in a well-ventilated room and use a fan (like this Levoit Quiet Pedestal Fan from Amazon) to help it dry faster.

I also recommend unzipping your cushion covers and placing the cushions on their side for maximum exposed surface area. And if you're in a small space with few windows, add a dehumidifier (like this Pro Breeze Osmo® Dehumidifier from Amazon) to the mix.

How to Make Your Sofa Smell Good

Spritzing your couch is the final step to a total refresh. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Studio ZAWA. Styling: Claire Delmar)

Being disciplined about regularly cleaning your sofa is always the golden rule. However, another way to make your couch smell fresh is to sprinkle it with baking soda. Then leave the baking soda to deodorize your sofa for 15 to 20 minutes and vacuum it up.

Although slightly tricky, sunning your sofa is another clever hack. But if that's not feasible, use room sprays to make your sofa smell amazing. Spritz this Rose & Musk Fabric Spray from Steamery, Fabric Refresher Spray from Made For Living, or La Droguerie Room Spray from Diptyque from a distance of 30 centimetres.

How Much Does It Cost to Reupholster a Sofa?

Factoring in the size of your sofa, the style of fabric, and the design style will help you come to an estimate. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Shona McElroy)

Typically, standard materials cost around £20 to £60 per meter, but you're looking at around £75 to £180 per metre for patterned fabrics or premium materials like leather.

"Higher-end materials like leather, velvet, and mohair not only increase the fabric cost but also require more expertise to work with, adding about 15% to 20% to the overall labor cost," says Ella Hall, founder of Stitchroom, a workroom that offers custom reupholstering.

"Couches with intricate designs — like curved sofas, tufting, or traditional details — are more time-consuming to work on, leading to higher labor costs. On the other hand, simple, modern designs tend to be easier and faster to reupholster, which can reduce labor costs."

And lastly, Ella explains that the age of the piece can be a significant factor. "Older furniture, while often well-constructed, may contain historical materials like horsehair or springs, which can complicate reconstruction."

FAQs

Can You Use a Steam Cleaner on a Sofa?

If your sofa's tag reads 'W' or 'WS ', it's safe for water and steam cleaning. And if you don't have a steam cleaner at home, then you can try the viral TikTok hack for cleaning your couch that requires a laundry capsule, some hot water, a saucepan lid, and a microfiber cloth.

To start, add the capsule or a dash of liquid detergent to a large bowl of hot water, stirring until it dissolves. Next, wet your cloth in the solution and ring out the excess. Then lay the cloth out and place the pan lid over it, securing it in place with a knot at the top.

Then, you can simply swipe it over your sofa, remembering to get into every nook to get all the dirt out. Once done, you'll notice a surprising amount of grime trapped in your DIY cleaning tool.

How Do You Keep Sofa Cushions from Sagging?

Eventual wear and tear of a sofa might leave your cushions looking lifeless. To fix this, it's recommended that you fluff your sofas, rotate them, and switch your spot on the couch for a more even surface.

Can You Use Fabric Softener on a Sofa?

No, fabric softeners should not be used on sofas. They tend to leave a sticky residue and can damage the elasticity of the fabric. Instead, it's best to regularly clean your couch to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

Next to sofas, the second most important and equally nerve-wracking element to care for in your living room is your floor covering. That's where our guide to rug care 101 comes in handy.

And be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for your next design download.