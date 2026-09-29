Shopping for someone who favors simplicity in design, practicality in form, and neutral palettes isn't always an easy task. In fact, I'd say it's often more difficult than gifting someone with maximalist tendencies.

"Sometimes, I find that a well-intentioned gift is more of a burden than a joy, especially when you have to find somewhere to store, or worse, display it in your home," editor Hugh Metcalf, a self-proclaimed minimalist, tells me. Finding that sweet spot of minimalist design and actual utility is only tricky if you're not paying attention. And when you don't, you might find yourself brown paper-wrapping an impractical storage accessory, patterned textiles, faux foliage, single-service appliances, or novelty homeware.

When actually, you should be showing up with a thoughtful organizer, tonal soft furnishing, real flowers, hard-working gadgets, and pragmatic designer gifts. So, here's a lesson in minimalist gifting that'll save you from bad gift karma.

1. Impractical Storage

DO INSTEAD: Consider organizers and storage that are as practical as they are beautiful. (Image credit: Robin Utama. Design: CKA Studio. Builder: Samssons Projects)

A decorative tray or a purely ornamental box might earn you a hearty thank-you from some people, but minimalists aren't among them. Since they curate their lives around thoughtful organization, you're much better off buying them home storage that genuinely serves a purpose. If they spend a lot of time flipping through glossy pages, consider a sleek book rack. Or, if they're often dishing up elaborate recipes, then a spice rack will serve the space well.

2. Patterned Textiles

DO INSTEAD: Play it safe and classic with a tonal fabric. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: CKA Studio)

"I’d never buy a minimalist a really busy, heavily patterned rug, throw, or any soft furnishing," says Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou. "It can easily become the main focus of a room, whereas a minimalist is more likely to appreciate something with subtle texture instead. I’d go for a tonal, textured, timeless rug in a neutral shade, which still adds warmth and interest without feeling visually busy."

3. Faux Foliage

DO INSTEAD: Gift them a pretty bouquet of real flowers or a live potted houseplant. (Image credit: Riley Snelling. Design: LN Studio. Builder: Agrigento Luxury Homes)

Interior designer Samantha-Jane Agbontaen says one of the things you should never gift a minimalist is fake flowers or plants. "They take up space and collect dust, but don't bring the same life to a room as the real thing," she explains. "Fresh stems or a simple plant will fare much better in a pared-back space." And with it, I recommend throwing in an elegant vase or a stylish indoor planter.

Samantha-Jane Agbontaen Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Samantha-Jane Agbontaen is an interior designer and founder of House Designer, a London-based studio making quality home design accessible. Through an expertise led, tech enabled platform she offers interior, garden and exterior design services to homeowners across the UK. She has spent 16 years across the design industry, starting in fashion before moving into interiors. She cares deeply about the relationship between how a home looks and how it makes you feel, and most of her work sits right at that intersection.

4. Single-Service Appliances

DO INSTEAD: Find a versatile kitchen gadget that they'll actually use. (Image credit: Darren Genner. Design: Studio Minosa)

I have heard many of my minimalist friends criticize single-use appliances. So trust me when I tell you it's not worth gifting them a culinary gizmo worth a pretty penny that they'll never touch or eventually rehome. Instead, consider quiet luxury appliances that work hard. The 6-in-1 Wonder Oven from Our Place and the stacked cast iron from the M&S x Tom Kerridge collection are unfailing recommendations for your cheffy friends.

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5. Novelty Homeware

DO INSTEAD: Tailor your gifting to their style, personality, and genuine preference. (Image credit: Riley Snelling. Design: LN Studio. Builder: Memme Investments)

"If its only job is to sit on a shelf, I would probably avoid it," says Samantha. "Minimalists are usually quite protective of clear surfaces. I'd choose something that gets used instead, such as minimalist scented candles, haute food, fresh flowers, or something practical they already buy for themselves."

If you have friends who throw around words like 'sun', 'moon', and 'rising' (and actually know what they mean), then our zodiac gift guide should be your next scroll. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more design-y advice.