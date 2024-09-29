It's One of These 7 Sofa Layout Mistakes That Are Killing the "Flow" in Your Living Room

You’ve combed through the catalogs, visited every furniture showroom, and bookmarked every sofa from this side of the Atlantic to the other and when it arrives — something’s not right. This is the nightmare that everyone remodeling their living room dreads becoming a reality, but the pitfalls can be avoided.

Your sofa occupies a special space in your home. This upholstered beauty simultaneously serves as the first welcome for your family and friends as well as the vantage point from which you can unwind and enjoy your favorite shows. Your living room sofa needs to be well-proportioned and comfortable and work in unison with the rest of your interior.

This is a decision with multiple variables, from sizing and positioning to design, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. We’ve spoken to the experts to make your life a little easier and take away some of the stress so you can take home that perfect sofa just that bit sooner.

1. Being afraid for your sofa to take up room

(Image credit: Alexis Paoli, Design: Archipelles)

One of the most widespread falsehoods about positioning your furniture is that a sofa should touch the wall. But, you could be missing out on additional visual impact as well as elevated functionality by following these supposed rules.

This elegant and inviting interior created by the Parisian studio, Archipelles cleverly integrates the sofa into the delicious dark joinery. It also utilizes the backrest of the sofa as a fifth wall for the console to sit against. “I like the idea of taking up space when the room allows, instead of sticking a sofa on a wall. The details are generally very pretty and it's a shame to hide the backrest” says Hélène Paoli, founder of design studio Archipelles.

2. Blocking the Flow

(Image credit: Louise Bradley)

Practicality is essential when choosing and positioning your sofa. A beautiful sofa badly positioned will look great, but you’re bound to get annoyed when you can’t get to it.

For this project, British interior designer Louise Bradley worked with the architectural footprint of the room to let the sofas sing. “When deciding how to position a sofa, it is important to consider how it contributes to the flow of a room," says Louise. "Often, people place the sofa at the center of the room, but we like to take architectural features, like French doors or floor-to-ceiling windows, into account."

The choice to put the sofa in front of the window, rather than block the transition between the open-concept space, trades flow for unencumbered views. "In this project, we positioned the sofa to sit in front of the window, with a desk positioned behind, this gave a beautiful backdrop to the park and inspired the color palette for the room. It helps to create the feeling of a larger space and seamlessly integrates the outdoor scenery into the home."

3. Thinking a sofa is always the answer

(Image credit: Salem Mostefaoui, Design: Berenice Curt Architecture)

Tradition may seem to imply that any living space without a sofa is incomplete but sometimes you’re selling yourself short by not considering all the possibilities. This inviting paneled interior created by Berenice Curt Architecture presents a charming olive armchair in the corner, creating a perfect vignette that lets you appreciate every detail of the room.

Had they tried to fit a sofa into this area, you may have lost some of these scenic details and struggled to move around the room. “Choosing armchairs instead of a sofa can create a more flexible and inviting living space," says French architect and interior designer Berenice Curt of the choice to opt for couch alternatives instead. "Armchairs allow for a more dynamic layout, as they can be easily rearranged to suit different occasions, whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet evening. This choice also encourages a more conversational setting, where everyone has their own space, making it easier to create an intimate and balanced atmosphere in the room."

4. Your layout doesn't suit your room's function

(Image credit: Greg Natale)

Our furniture does more than offer us a cushioned surface to sit on, it needs to inspire and excite us too. To help the best sofa for your home, you need to consider the purpose of the space first. “When selecting a sofa, it’s a mistake not to consider the requirements set by the room," says Sydney-based interior designer, Greg Natale. "For example, this rumpus room is designed for entertaining, with a built-in bar, a pool table, and an adjoining outdoor patio. The couch we selected is big enough to accommodate several people sitting on it without feeling cramped, perfect for when the owners are hosting a gathering."

The designer’s choice of a curved sofa encourages connection and conversation, both essential ingredients in any space designed for entertaining. “A library room, for example, wouldn’t require such a big sofa because they are typically smaller spaces for personal, quiet time. It’s important to remember that context and proportion are everything!” adds Greg.

5. Choosing a sofa that's too big

(Image credit: Didier Delmas, Design: Thibaut Picard)

This Parisian apartment realized by interior designer Thibaut Picard features a textured boucle sofa in a hunter-green fabric that doesn't overwhelm the room. “Unlike many furnishings, it is placed in the middle of the room. It's an object you can move around. It looks just as good from the front as it does from the back,” shares Thibaut.

He emphasizes the importance of considering your sofa from every angle and considering sofa dimensions, particularly. “The mistake is often to choose sofas that are too big, and I prefer to multiply the seating rather than freeze the space with an element that is too imposing. You have to pay attention to the back of the sofa, which is often uninteresting and needs to be highlighted by a specific layout,” adds Picard.

6. Not leaving enough space between furnishings

(Image credit: Honky)

You can’t emphasize enough the importance of measurements when selecting, ordering, and positioning your sofa — and it requires more than just guesswork. London-based design studio Honky advises taking the time to understand the footprint of your interior so you can ensure your sofa lives up to expectations and gets in the door. “It’s always the size"" says Paul Dawson, designer director of Honky. "Check and double-check as you may love the sofa in a beautiful large showroom, but will it actually work in your space?"

Not leaving enough space around the sofa is another layout mistake. "The walk-around space between the elements must be spacious. Your coffee table should be around one and a half feet away from your sofa," Paul suggests.

7. Not considering a built-in

(Image credit: Pauline Legoff, Design: Camille Hermand Architectures)

People don't consider built-in furniture ideas for seating enough, in our opinion. They're cost-effective, and make the most room of the space, while you can specifically design them to satisfy your needs. For her Parisian apartment project, French architect and interior designer Camille Hermand created a bespoke seating solution that gave her clients ample space to recline and move freely throughout the room. “The made-to-measure bench sofa takes advantage of the full length of the space, from wall to wall,” says Camille. Not only does this approach ensure your sofa will fit but it also creates the illusion of a more expansive interior. By painting the base of the bench sofa and the ceiling and walls the same shade of architectural white, Hermand instills a calm and collected atmosphere. The touches of spiced ochre and dusty pink balance the scheme and bring a welcoming touch to this contemporary haven.