From shouldering rent alone to 'paying double' for hotel rooms, those who know about the singles tax know. But one of the most frustrating daily gripes has to be cooking for one: it's more cost-effective to buy in bulk, and pots and pans are generally designed to feed families. The solution? It could well be Our Place’s new 'Tiny Cookware' Collection. The brand has scaled down three of its best-selling cookware designs, catering perfectly to pint-sized portions.

Our Place — founded by husband-and-wife duo Shiza Shahid and Amir Tehrani, and their friend Zach Rosner — has quickly become one of the best cookware brands for the design-minded, thanks to its sleek silhouettes and myriad colorways, from shiny chrome to vibrant matte tones. And now, the Tiny Cookware Collection arrives in the brand's core matte colorways: dusky terracotta, dusty sea blue, soft off-white, sage green, and inky black.

But it's not just singles who will find this smaller-scale, stackable collection useful. "The way people cook has changed, and kitchenware hasn't quite caught up," says co-founder Shiza Shahid. "So much of what's on the market is still designed around a family of four and a full Sunday roast. But so much of modern cooking happens in smaller, more personal moments. A single egg in the morning, something sweet late at night, a quick pot of grains for lunch."

The Our Place Tiny Cookware Duo and Petite Perfect Pot is primed for smaller kitchens (and smaller storage). (Image credit: Our Place)

Shiza says this new collection stemmed directly from customer feedback. "We kept hearing the same thing: They were using full-size cookware for these smaller moments, and it felt like too much. Too heavy, too much cleanup, too much space," she says.

There is already enough friction that goes into organizing small kitchens. "Frying one egg in a large pan, melting butter in a pot that takes up half the hob, the cleanup feeling disproportionate to the meal — it is a small thing, but it is also why people search for the 'best nonstick pan for eggs', something that works without feeling oversized for the task," she shares. "Over time, those small frictions add up, and people cook less because of it."

Well, not anymore.

Our Place Petite Perfect Pot - Sage £90 at Our Place As chemicals enter the public consciousness, Our Place's commitment to non-toxic cookware sets it apart. The Tiny Collection is no different. "For us, non-toxic is not a feature; it is the starting point," Shiza says. The collection is made without PFAS (including PTFEs and PFOAs), as well as lead and cadmium. "The goal is to create colors that feel calm and usable every day, but still distinctive enough to keep out on display," Shiza adds. Our Place Petite Perfect Pot - Char £90 at Our Place Naturally, the Tiny Perfect Pot has had the same treatment, and "includes helper handles because even small dishes often want two hands," Shiza says. Heating a single portion of stock for risotto, or bringing soup to a gentle simmer — while the pot is cute, these high-temperature moments need proper grip and control. "It is less about scaling down, and more about designing for a different rhythm of cooking," says Shiza. Our Place Petite Perfect Pot - Spice £90 at Our Place Our Place's original 5.2L Perfect Pot is designed to boil, bake, fry, roast, and braise. The Tiny version can handle all of this, just holding a smaller 1.6L instead. With two handles and a matching lid, the pot is designed to "heat quickly, clean easily, and feel light and intuitive to use," Shiza says. "The whole experience matches the scale of the moment, which makes cooking feel easy again." Our Place Tiny Cookware Duo - Steam £110 at Our Place The Tiny Always Pan, available as part of the Tiny Cookware Duo, may look like a scaled-down version of the full-sized Always Pan, but it goes beyond that. "We adjusted details you might not immediately notice," Shiza shares. "The handle on the Tiny Always Pan is slightly longer, so it feels balanced. The proportions had to feel right in the hand and grounded on the stove." Despite the smaller scale, there’s still plenty of room to manoeuvre a spatula, too. Our Place Tiny Cookware Duo - Spice £110 at Our Place The stackability is the final touch. The Tiny Always Pan and Tiny Perfect Pot nest neatly into one another, and the shared lid sits flat across both pieces. Stacked together, the full set takes up roughly the footprint of a small plate, ideal for anyone cooking in a galley kitchen or small flat. "It is intentionally minimal without feeling like you are compromising," Shiza confirms. Our Place Tiny Cookware Duo - Sage £110 at Our Place Made up of the Tiny Always Pan and the Tiny Perfect Pot with a longer handle, the Tiny Cookware Duo is a hardworking set built for everything from a quick sauté to a slow braise, oven safe throughout. The set is designed to "deliver the full performance of our signature line," says Shiza. "You are not trading anything off by going smaller." Like all Our Place products, both are compatible with all cooktops, including induction hobs.

Our Place’s Tiny Cookware Collection solves two problems: the mechanics of cooking for one and the practicalities of storing anything in a small kitchen. Our Place is also offering the 'Tiny Cookware Trio' for maximum savings — you can get the Tiny Always Pan, Tiny Perfect Pot, and Petite Perfect Pot with two lids for just £175.

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If you've been hunting for ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen, this pint-sized collection could be your answer.

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