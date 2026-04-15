This London Apartment's Tiny Kitchen Has a Clever Seating Hack to Make It a More Social Space
Searching for a space-saving way to sneak some more seating into your home? This chair might just be the answer
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While it may have been the centrally located Japanese bathtub that stole the show in this East London Japanese apartment, there was a smaller, more subtle detail that really caught my attention.
Nestled in the small kitchen, positioned on either side of the exposed brick wall corner, are two wall-mounted folding chairs. Painted a deep forest green to match the interior walls, these smart, slatted-wood seats can discreetly fold into themselves when not in use or seamlessly pull out to reveal the perfect perching spot. A custom design from Inter Urban Studios, Micah Sarut, the managing director of the firm, explains, "The client likes to cook, so to give people somewhere to perch and have a cocktail when they come and talk to him, we created wall-mounted foldaway stools." And, as someone who loves nothing more than having a friend keep me company while I cook up a storm, I've never needed anything more.
And, while Micah's custom models are nothing short of perfection, I think I may have found the next best thing. The Chzimade Wall-Mounted Folding Chair from Amazon offers a practically identical look, albeit without the signature green shade, though that could be easily remedied with a lick of paint. And, as if I wasn't already completely sold, it's only £25.99. So, next time you come over, don't be surprised to find one on every wall.
With a near-identical finish to Micah's custom-made designs, it's hard to believe that this costs less than £30 from Amazon. Not only does it look designer, but, crafted from solid wood, it has the quality to match.
This wall-hung design arrives with all the hardware and instructions you need for a seamless installation, and once it's in place, it can be there to stay. Plus, there's no need to worry about it not being able to take too much weight — despite its petite frame, this design is extremely durable and can carry up to 100kg.
The slatted wood finish neatly folds into itself, making for a sleek, space-saving kitchen design that would be as useful in narrow entryways and small patios as in your kitchen.
The light brown wood has a calming, Japandi interiors look to it, though if you wanted something more striking, you could easily paint over the frame yourself.
Shop Stylish Alternatives
If you like the idea but are keen to see what other styles are available, I've highlighted some more of my favorite designs on the market right now.
Very similar to the CHZIMADE option, this wall-mounted folding chair is also crafted from solid wood and is available in a light-wood and white colorway. The design is easy to install and waterproof, making it suitable for bathroom use as well as any other room in the home — it would even be perfect to style on a balcony.
For a more modern take on the concept, this white folding chair is another great option. Designed to be used as either a chair or a step ladder, this sturdy design promises premium durability at an affordable price, and would be particularly useful in small apartments. Much like the former model, this chair can discreetly fold into itself, taking up little to no room when not in use.
This space-saving design is easy to assemble, crafted from wood and aluminium, and looks like a piece of art when not in use. The bracket is also padded by an air rod, so it lowers slowly, and the chair is waterproof, making it just as suitable for your bathroom as it is for your entryway or modern living room.
Simple but effective, this beautifully minimalist design from Etsy has an almost Mid-Century Modern finish. Built from high-quality Baltic birch wood and designed to be as sleek as possible, this is a chair that you could easily add to just about any space. Folding up to only 3cm, it is as discreet as it could be. Plus, you have four color options to choose from, so you're bound to find one that will suit your space.
Though marketed as a shower seat, this foldable chair is suitable for any space in the home. Highly rated at 4.6/5 stars, reviewers have labeled the folding seat as "comfortable", "solid, high quality," and "sturdy and classy looking." Crafted from solid oak and stainless steel, this sleek design will stand the test of time.
Scandinavian design brand, Essem Design, specializes in entryway furniture, focusing on products that keep your hallway at peak functionality, while still looking good. And the Jaxon Folding Chair is a testament to their expertise. With a cool, grid-like design, this chair is simplicity done right, providing a smart, solid space to rest, without taking up any space or looking too complicated.
Still on the lookout for some more space-saving ideas for compact rooms? Don't worry, we've got you covered. And for the rest of your design-related needs, sign up for our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.