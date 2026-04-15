This London Apartment's Tiny Kitchen Has a Clever Seating Hack to Make It a More Social Space

Searching for a space-saving way to sneak some more seating into your home? This chair might just be the answer

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Cupboards by Puustelli, painted moss green (Ral). Quartz worktop by Silestone. Bespoke fold-down bench by Inter Urban Studios, painted moss green (Ral). GE fan table lamp.
(Image credit: Adelina Iliev. Design: Inter Urban Studios)

While it may have been the centrally located Japanese bathtub that stole the show in this East London Japanese apartment, there was a smaller, more subtle detail that really caught my attention.

Nestled in the small kitchen, positioned on either side of the exposed brick wall corner, are two wall-mounted folding chairs. Painted a deep forest green to match the interior walls, these smart, slatted-wood seats can discreetly fold into themselves when not in use or seamlessly pull out to reveal the perfect perching spot. A custom design from Inter Urban Studios, Micah Sarut, the managing director of the firm, explains, "The client likes to cook, so to give people somewhere to perch and have a cocktail when they come and talk to him, we created wall-mounted foldaway stools." And, as someone who loves nothing more than having a friend keep me company while I cook up a storm, I've never needed anything more.

And, while Micah's custom models are nothing short of perfection, I think I may have found the next best thing. The Chzimade Wall-Mounted Folding Chair from Amazon offers a practically identical look, albeit without the signature green shade, though that could be easily remedied with a lick of paint. And, as if I wasn't already completely sold, it's only £25.99. So, next time you come over, don't be surprised to find one on every wall.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.