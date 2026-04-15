This London Apartment's Tiny Kitchen Has a Clever Seating Hack to Make It a More Social Space

While it may have been the centrally located Japanese bathtub that stole the show in this East London Japanese apartment, there was a smaller, more subtle detail that really caught my attention.

Nestled in the small kitchen, positioned on either side of the exposed brick wall corner, are two wall-mounted folding chairs. Painted a deep forest green to match the interior walls, these smart, slatted-wood seats can discreetly fold into themselves when not in use or seamlessly pull out to reveal the perfect perching spot. A custom design from Inter Urban Studios, Micah Sarut, the managing director of the firm, explains, "The client likes to cook, so to give people somewhere to perch and have a cocktail when they come and talk to him, we created wall-mounted foldaway stools." And, as someone who loves nothing more than having a friend keep me company while I cook up a storm, I've never needed anything more.

And, while Micah's custom models are nothing short of perfection, I think I may have found the next best thing. The Chzimade Wall-Mounted Folding Chair from Amazon offers a practically identical look, albeit without the signature green shade, though that could be easily remedied with a lick of paint. And, as if I wasn't already completely sold, it's only £25.99. So, next time you come over, don't be surprised to find one on every wall.

CHZIMADE Chzimade Wall Mounted Folding Chair £25.99 at Amazon UK With a near-identical finish to Micah's custom-made designs, it's hard to believe that this costs less than £30 from Amazon. Not only does it look designer, but, crafted from solid wood, it has the quality to match. This wall-hung design arrives with all the hardware and instructions you need for a seamless installation, and once it's in place, it can be there to stay. Plus, there's no need to worry about it not being able to take too much weight — despite its petite frame, this design is extremely durable and can carry up to 100kg. The slatted wood finish neatly folds into itself, making for a sleek, space-saving kitchen design that would be as useful in narrow entryways and small patios as in your kitchen. The light brown wood has a calming, Japandi interiors look to it, though if you wanted something more striking, you could easily paint over the frame yourself.

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