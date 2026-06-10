No matter how much square footage you're working with, living room layouts come with more limitations than we'd like. Once your sofa, coffee table, and accent chairs are in place, there's little room left to play with. That's why it's so important to avoid furniture mistakes that make your space seem even smaller.

Unfortunately, there's one layout mistake that designers notice time and time again, and it's one many of us are guilty of without even realizing. Admittedly, it's an instinctive furniture arrangement, so it's easy to understand why so many of us default to it. But if your living room feels compact, this common misstep is probably to blame.

Of all the mistakes to avoid in a small living room, this one is the most impactful. Here, designers explain why this layout choice works against your space, and the simple readjustment that will make your living room feel instantly larger, lighter, and more inviting.

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The Design Decision That's Shrinking Your Space

Here, the sofa in a rectangular room is brought forward to help add depth and elongate the space (Image credit: Ryan Garvin Photography. Design: Alex Kinion)

If your modern living room looks smaller than it should, the first question designers ask to diagnose the problem is, "Have you pushed all your furniture against the walls?" Likely, the answer is yes. After all, making more space in the center of the room will surely make the area feel larger, right?

Wrong. As counterintuitive as it sounds, pushing your sofa, sideboard, and accent seating up against a wall will only result in a room that feels more cramped. Instead of opening the floor plan up as you might expect, it actually draws attention to the room's boundaries, making its dimensions seem more obvious.

"The quickest way to make a room feel disconnected, distant, and awkward is to push all of your furniture against the walls," explains Jennifer Wilson, founder and design principal of Jennifer J Interiors. "Not only does it create a sense of a room being disjointed when furniture elements are too far from one another, but it also feels stiff to sit in a piece of furniture that has no breathing room."

Visually, it can turn even the largest of blueprints into what feels like a small living room. "So many people assume that pushing your furniture against the walls of your living room creates more space, but in reality, it makes the room feel cramped, even if it’s large," notes Selena Reif, founder and principal designer of Selena Michele Interiors. "When the furniture is against the walls, everything feels squished in, even if it’s not."

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The Simple Layout Shift to Make a Room Feel Larger

While it might feel intuitive if you want more space, the back of a sofa doesn't need to be pushed against a wall at all (Image credit: The Branded Boss Lady. Design: Collins & Co. Interiors)

The good news? The solution is simple. Instead of pushing all your furniture to the edge of your room and shrinking your space as a consequence, designers all agree that floating your furniture is the best course of action. This simply means bringing your furniture away from the wall, rather than pushing it right up to it so it sits flush.

The key, says Jennifer, is to position furniture in a way that facilitates connection. "Think about having a catch-up with one of your close friends," she says. "When you’re interested and engaged in the conversation, what do you do? You lean in."

The same should go for your floor plan. Once you find a 'center' of the room (or for each seating zone within a larger space), you’ll naturally find yourself bringing furniture pieces off the walls and in toward one another. "Allowing your furniture a little breathing room always feels better and more relaxed," Jennifer explains. "That effortless ease gives a sense of the room being more spacious, even if it’s on the smaller side."

Underpinning this alternative furniture arrangement is a sense of airiness. Instead of creating empty space in the center of the room and adding "bulk" to the perimeter, floating your furniture will create natural pathways, both for the feet to navigate and for the eye to rest. "Even if there is just a small gap between your furniture and the wall, it gives the illusion of space that makes the whole room feel like an exhale," Selena explains.

The effect of floating your modern living room furniture is twofold. Not only does it give a room a more capacious feel, but it also gives it a more convivial one, too. "By bringing the furniture in, you create a space that’s much more conducive to conversation," says Alex Kinion, founder of the design studio Grounded Homes. "Even in a compact space, creating a path to walk through the room outside of the conversation circle creates the illusion of space, rather than having guests walk directly through the middle of the room."

Jennifer Wilson Interior Designer Jennifer Wilson is the founder and design principal of Jennifer J Interiors, an award-winning Boston studio known for its quietly luxurious approach to town-and-country living. Raised in Pendleton, Oregon—a rodeo town steeped in craft and tradition—she grew up on job sites alongside her father, developing an early eye for structure, proportion, and permanence.

How Much Space Should You Leave Between Furniture and the Wall?

To allow for plenty of breathing room, leave at least four inches between walls and furniture (Image credit: The Branded Boss Lady. Design: Collins and Co. Interiors)

So, you've settled on floating your furniture to avoid shrinking your space, but how big should the gap between your furniture and walls really be? The answer really depends on the size of your room, but as a minimum, Jennifer suggests four inches.

The specific measurement will come down to how big your living room really is. If you have a lot of space, consider positioning your sofa in the middle and zoning your seating around it. For smaller blueprints, a few inches will be sufficient.

As a rule of thumb, Selena suggests aiming for six to 18 inches as a happy medium. "Know that even a little space can make a big difference," she adds. "At best, I like to create enough space around furniture for walking behind it. This will give your room good circulation that makes it feel intentional."

Selena Reif Interior Designer Selena is the founder and principal designer of Selena Michele Interiors. Known for her thoughtful approach and refined aesthetic, Selena creates homes that feel both elevated and deeply livable. Her work balances artistry with intention, blending beautiful materials, timeless design elements, and carefully curated details to create spaces that feel layered, warm, and effortlessly sophisticated.

Soho Home Vito Side Table €540 at Soho Home If a large central coffee table feels as though it's taking up too much space, opt for smaller side tables instead. Use one next to your sofa for your mug and the TV remote, and another next to an armchair to house an accent lamp. John Lewis & Partners Rove Woven Leather Armchair £799 at John Lewis Besides bringing furniture forward to let the room breathe, choose furniture that feels equally light. Woven furniture (like this leather armchair) always feels visually lighter that heavy wood or bulky old-fashioned upholstery. DUSK Soho 2 Seater Sofa £459 at Dusk.com Don't forget scale. If your living room is on the smaller side, choose a two-seater that fits your space and doesn't encroach on your floorspace. Pull it away from the wall and you'll have a living space that feels perfectly planned.

When space is at a premium, every design decision matters. While pushing furniture up against a wall might seem like the obvious choice to maximize a living room, the reality says otherwise. By pulling furniture forward and creating much-needed breathing room, you create depth, flow, and help the room feel more balanced.

The best part? This simple trick for rearranging your furniture doesn't require a total redesign that could lead to the likes of sofa layout mistakes. All it takes is one easy tweak to make your room feel bigger, more intentional, and far more inviting.